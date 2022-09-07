Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Huskies keep perfect season record running with Friday night win
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Huskies football squad improved its record to 5-0 with a win over an out-of-state team this week. Head coach Rich Sjoroos' team beat up on West Valley High School of Yakima, Washington on Friday, defeating the Rams on a final score of 21-14. The...
alaskasportsreport.com
Alaska’s Comeback Kid, Lance Mackey dies at 52 after second bout of throat cancer
Alaska lost a legend Wednesday with the passing of Lance Mackey. Known as the Comeback Kid, Mackey beat cancer and overcame odds and adversity throughout his life to have one of the most decorated careers in sled dog racing history. Through many ups and downs, Mackey was widely admired for...
Delta Discovery
Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard
On the shores of the Kuskokwim River, 400 miles west of Anchorage, a Bethel couple cuts strips of salmon before carrying them to their smokehouse as youth spectators eagerly watch and learn about local subsistence life. The youth, who come from Anchorage, Fairbanks and the lower 48 states of Idaho,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska State Troopers announce two promotions after deputy commissioner retires
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell announced two leadership changes on Aug. 31, after Deputy Commissioner Leon Morgan announced his retirement after 25 years of state service. Captain Maurice “Mo” Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers while Bryan Barlow took over Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner.
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard medevacs mariner from vessel near Kodiak
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a mariner Sunday near Kodiak, Alaska. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received the initial request for the medevac from a crewmember aboard the 252-foot fishing vessel, American Triumph, at 10:45 a.m., reporting that a crewmember was experiencing potential heart attack-like symptoms.
kinyradio.com
Bartlett: JDHS is 'safe' after weapons scare on Friday morning
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - According to Juneau School District Chief of Staff Kristin Bartlett, on Friday morning there was a report of a student in possession of a weapon on the JDHS campus. The student is no longer at the school and the school is operating normally. "Word is starting...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report September 8, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL’s Sabine Poux reports on mapping Alaska streams, and that Alaska mariculture will be getting a 49 million dollar federal boost.
kinyradio.com
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three Bears in Palmer. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. In May, the Legislature passed a “compromise”...
KYUK
Body of missing hunter found near Kalskag
The body of Daniel ‘Wun Wun’ Laraux was found on Friday, Perry Barr, the Vice President of Bethel Search and Rescue has confirmed. Search and rescue groups searching in the vicinity of Kalskag reported finding Laraux’s body near his boat. According to a press release put out...
alaskasnewssource.com
A big fall storm arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
ktoo.org
Dunleavy accused of using state funds to pay campaign staffers and violating campaign finance rules
A nonpartisan watchdog group says Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s re-election campaign is coordinating with a super PAC working to get him elected. The Alaska Public Research Interest Group and a new organization called 907 Initiative filed the complaint on Tuesday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The complaint also...
Most Alaskans will get $3,284 dividend and relief payouts starting Sept. 20
Eligible Alaskans will receive $3,284 per person starting Sept. 20, the result of a large Permanent Fund dividend and a special one-time payment funded by the Alaska Legislature. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the amount on Thursday in a ceremony at a Three Bears grocery store, where a large novelty check sat next to a stand […] The post Most Alaskans will get $3,284 dividend and relief payouts starting Sept. 20 appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kdll.org
Harvest Moon Local Food Festival celebrates Alaska-grown produce this weekend
Tomorrow in Soldotna Creek Park, local food producers and hungry locals will come together for the annual Harvest Moon Local Food Festival. The celebration of Alaska farmers and food will feature vendors, music, cooking demonstrations, a food preservation station, food trucks and a pie-making contest. The festival is hosted by...
msn.com
Alaskan River is Completely Filled with Salmon
Occurred on August 21, 2022 / Valdez, Alaska, USA: The video was taken on a Roadtrip in Alaska in August 2022 near Valdez, Prince William Sound. There were more salmon than I have ever seen before. Really impressive.
