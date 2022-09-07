ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

kinyradio.com

Huskies keep perfect season record running with Friday night win

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Huskies football squad improved its record to 5-0 with a win over an out-of-state team this week. Head coach Rich Sjoroos' team beat up on West Valley High School of Yakima, Washington on Friday, defeating the Rams on a final score of 21-14. The...
JUNEAU, AK
Delta Discovery

Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard

On the shores of the Kuskokwim River, 400 miles west of Anchorage, a Bethel couple cuts strips of salmon before carrying them to their smokehouse as youth spectators eagerly watch and learn about local subsistence life. The youth, who come from Anchorage, Fairbanks and the lower 48 states of Idaho,...
BETHEL, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska State Troopers announce two promotions after deputy commissioner retires

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell announced two leadership changes on Aug. 31, after Deputy Commissioner Leon Morgan announced his retirement after 25 years of state service. Captain Maurice “Mo” Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers while Bryan Barlow took over Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Coast Guard medevacs mariner from vessel near Kodiak

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a mariner Sunday near Kodiak, Alaska. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received the initial request for the medevac from a crewmember aboard the 252-foot fishing vessel, American Triumph, at 10:45 a.m., reporting that a crewmember was experiencing potential heart attack-like symptoms.
KODIAK, AK
kinyradio.com

Bartlett: JDHS is 'safe' after weapons scare on Friday morning

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - According to Juneau School District Chief of Staff Kristin Bartlett, on Friday morning there was a report of a student in possession of a weapon on the JDHS campus. The student is no longer at the school and the school is operating normally. "Word is starting...
JUNEAU, AK
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report September 8, 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL’s Sabine Poux reports on mapping Alaska streams, and that Alaska mariculture will be getting a 49 million dollar federal boost.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
PALMER, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Governor announces 2022 PFD amount

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three Bears in Palmer. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. In May, the Legislature passed a “compromise”...
KYUK

Body of missing hunter found near Kalskag

The body of Daniel ‘Wun Wun’ Laraux was found on Friday, Perry Barr, the Vice President of Bethel Search and Rescue has confirmed. Search and rescue groups searching in the vicinity of Kalskag reported finding Laraux’s body near his boat. According to a press release put out...
UPPER KALSKAG, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

A big fall storm arrives

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Most Alaskans will get $3,284 dividend and relief payouts starting Sept. 20

Eligible Alaskans will receive $3,284 per person starting Sept. 20, the result of a large Permanent Fund dividend and a special one-time payment funded by the Alaska Legislature. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the amount on Thursday in a ceremony at a Three Bears grocery store, where a large novelty check sat next to a stand […] The post Most Alaskans will get $3,284 dividend and relief payouts starting Sept. 20 appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Harvest Moon Local Food Festival celebrates Alaska-grown produce this weekend

Tomorrow in Soldotna Creek Park, local food producers and hungry locals will come together for the annual Harvest Moon Local Food Festival. The celebration of Alaska farmers and food will feature vendors, music, cooking demonstrations, a food preservation station, food trucks and a pie-making contest. The festival is hosted by...
SOLDOTNA, AK
msn.com

Alaskan River is Completely Filled with Salmon

Occurred on August 21, 2022 / Valdez, Alaska, USA: The video was taken on a Roadtrip in Alaska in August 2022 near Valdez, Prince William Sound. There were more salmon than I have ever seen before. Really impressive.
ALASKA STATE

