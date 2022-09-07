As if banning gas powered Everything & depending on the failing electric Grid, isn't bad enough..old gruesome Newsom also wants us to Stop using natural gas powered Stoves, dryers, heaters, Buses ( which were converted to " natural gas" just few years and million if dollars ago),and the state also wants us to not use Wood burning fireplaces to heat our homes !'..Not JUST during" Fire Season but all year ! So Lets No Natural gas use for pretty much any thing, No Gasoline powered anything either !! What's left ??
NO THANKS, I’ll keep pumping gas for the time being! There’s people in Northern California, that can’t evacuate wildfires because there EV is not charged!
you can't make this stuff up. and if you want the whole United States to look like California you go ahead and vote for Gavin newsom for president. I know I won't.
Comments / 37