Custer County, CO

KKTV

SWAT called to a rural Colorado community south of Fort Garland on Friday

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after shots were fired in a rural Colorado community on Friday. The Costilla County Sheriff was called to the neighborhood about seven miles south of Fort Garland at about 4 p.m. after reports a neighbor was shooting at another neighbor. When officers arrived int the neighborhood, the suspect fired more shots. SWAT was then called to the scene leading to a standoff that lasted until about 8:50 p.m.
FORT GARLAND, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Local
Colorado Government
County
Custer County, CO
9NEWS

Chief Justice John Roberts to speak at Colorado conference

DENVER — Chief Justice John Roberts is set to make his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, speaking Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado. Roberts is scheduled to be interviewed by two judges from the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Union Printers Home Foundation transferring spots to Evergreen Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Union Printers Home Foundation is transferring 429 cemetery spaces to Evergreen Cemetery, according to the City of Colorado Springs. The city says that the Union Printers Home opened in 1892 as the world's largest tuberculosis care facility, treating over 25,000 patients. The facility purchased nearly 1,500 spaces in Evergreen Cemetery for its residents and more than 1,000 are buried there.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
Person
Clifford Brown
KRDO News Channel 13

Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mass, state-run vaccination sites have returned to Colorado, that includes in El Paso and Pueblo County. This time, the sites will distribute COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron sub-variant. On opening day for two vaccine sites in Southern Colorado, 13 Investigates asked the state why these sites are necessary after The post Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One dead, three seriously injured in Pueblo crash

UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 2:07 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead and three are seriously injured following the crash Saturday morning that involved four cars at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. The intersection was closed for close to three hours but has since reopened. PPD said speed, alcohol, and drugs are […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

20+ shots fired in neighborhood near Olympic Training Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found evidence of more than 20 shots being fired in a neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to CSPD, officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting hearing a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
#County Attorney#First Amendment#The Wet Mountain Tribune#Republican#The Tribune
KXRM

Speed & alcohol considered factors in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office says speed and alcohol are being considered factors in a fatal crash that killed a man on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, the Coroner identified the driver, as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly of Colorado Springs. At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect of dealership burglary arrested by Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who burglarized a motorsports dealership was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) late Wednesday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., Pueblo Police were called to Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza located at 4106 Outlook Blvd. for a Burglary in Progress. The suspect was seen inside the building and leaving the building, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 20 shots were fired near a house party on the east side of town near Queen Palmer Elementary School just after midnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At 12:26 a.m. police said they responded to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue for the The post More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Highway 50 Fatality Claims 20-Year-Old Texas Man

A Texas man is dead following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 50 yesterday between Howard and Swissvale. Just after 6am yesterday, the Colorado State Patrol was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 50 near Mile Marker 236 in Fremont County. Upon arrival, first responders determined that the vehicle, originally westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road where it collided with the end of a guardrail. The guardrail pierced the front of the vehicle, traveling through the engine compartment and firewall where it collided with the driver.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
Denver local news

