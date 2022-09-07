A Texas man is dead following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 50 yesterday between Howard and Swissvale. Just after 6am yesterday, the Colorado State Patrol was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 50 near Mile Marker 236 in Fremont County. Upon arrival, first responders determined that the vehicle, originally westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road where it collided with the end of a guardrail. The guardrail pierced the front of the vehicle, traveling through the engine compartment and firewall where it collided with the driver.

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO