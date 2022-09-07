Read full article on original website
KKTV
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once facing murder charges tied to the disappearance of his wife is now looking to reclaim property that was seized by authorities. Barry Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on October 25 for a hearing. According to court documents,...
KKTV
SWAT called to a rural Colorado community south of Fort Garland on Friday
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after shots were fired in a rural Colorado community on Friday. The Costilla County Sheriff was called to the neighborhood about seven miles south of Fort Garland at about 4 p.m. after reports a neighbor was shooting at another neighbor. When officers arrived int the neighborhood, the suspect fired more shots. SWAT was then called to the scene leading to a standoff that lasted until about 8:50 p.m.
Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs mayor says Denver is a 'cautionary tale' citing crime, homelessness and marijuana
WATCH - Mayor Suthers delivers final "State of the City" address. The mayor touched on several topics including rising crime, affordable housing, and infrastructure. Local British citizen shows family keepsake from the Queen. Much Cooler This Weekend. Updated: 21 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
Chief Justice John Roberts to speak at Colorado conference
DENVER — Chief Justice John Roberts is set to make his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, speaking Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado. Roberts is scheduled to be interviewed by two judges from the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of...
KRDO
Union Printers Home Foundation transferring spots to Evergreen Cemetery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Union Printers Home Foundation is transferring 429 cemetery spaces to Evergreen Cemetery, according to the City of Colorado Springs. The city says that the Union Printers Home opened in 1892 as the world's largest tuberculosis care facility, treating over 25,000 patients. The facility purchased nearly 1,500 spaces in Evergreen Cemetery for its residents and more than 1,000 are buried there.
KKTV
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
KRDO
Sentencing for ex-Colorado Springs contractor recorded destroying customer’s shower postponed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sentencing date for a former Colorado Springs contractor caught on camera taking a sledgehammer to a customer's shower has been moved back a month. This postponement was due to his current attorney not showing up in court Thursday. In September 2021, customer Amber Trucke...
KKTV
Colorado Springs mayor gets emotional while thanking wife in his final State of the City address
9/7/22. Signs at several Walmarts in the Colorado Springs area state the stores will be getting rid of plastic bags soon.
Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mass, state-run vaccination sites have returned to Colorado, that includes in El Paso and Pueblo County. This time, the sites will distribute COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron sub-variant. On opening day for two vaccine sites in Southern Colorado, 13 Investigates asked the state why these sites are necessary after The post Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
One dead, three seriously injured in Pueblo crash
UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 2:07 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead and three are seriously injured following the crash Saturday morning that involved four cars at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. The intersection was closed for close to three hours but has since reopened. PPD said speed, alcohol, and drugs are […]
20+ shots fired in neighborhood near Olympic Training Center
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found evidence of more than 20 shots being fired in a neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to CSPD, officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting hearing a […]
Speed & alcohol considered factors in fatal crash
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office says speed and alcohol are being considered factors in a fatal crash that killed a man on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, the Coroner identified the driver, as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly of Colorado Springs. At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of South […]
Suspect of dealership burglary arrested by Pueblo Police
PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who burglarized a motorsports dealership was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) late Wednesday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., Pueblo Police were called to Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza located at 4106 Outlook Blvd. for a Burglary in Progress. The suspect was seen inside the building and leaving the building, […]
coloradosun.com
A Colorado school cut teachers in anticipation of an enrollment drop. Then nearly 100 extra kids showed up.
After Colorado Springs School District 11 projected that enrollment at Jenkins Middle School would drop to 703 students, the district axed four teaching positions at the school. Then close to 100 extra kids showed up for classes. The influx of students at the middle school — which as of this...
Pets cared for & adopted after former Marine found dead in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Students and faculty at APEX College of Veterinary Technology are rallying to make sure one of its students, who was killed in a shooting in August gets her beloved pets taken care of. On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 7, 26-year-old Alex Paz was found dead at the scene of an officer-involved […]
More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 20 shots were fired near a house party on the east side of town near Queen Palmer Elementary School just after midnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At 12:26 a.m. police said they responded to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue for the The post More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Highway 50 Fatality Claims 20-Year-Old Texas Man
A Texas man is dead following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 50 yesterday between Howard and Swissvale. Just after 6am yesterday, the Colorado State Patrol was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 50 near Mile Marker 236 in Fremont County. Upon arrival, first responders determined that the vehicle, originally westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road where it collided with the end of a guardrail. The guardrail pierced the front of the vehicle, traveling through the engine compartment and firewall where it collided with the driver.
cpr.org
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative no longer wants to own a piece of the state’s troubled Comanche coal plant
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative is giving up its ownership stake in the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, citing “mismanagement and incompetence” by the plant’s operator, Xcel Energy. CORE Electric Cooperative announced its departure from the power plant’s ownership group in a press release Tuesday. CEO Jeff...
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol closed the eastbound lane of HWY 50 for hours after a deadly crash
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday at 6:12 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 50 near milepost 236 in Fremont County. CSP determined that the vehicle had drifted off the south side of the roadway where it collided with the end...
