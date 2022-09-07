Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Select Arizona families receive free pool fences in joint effort to promote water safetyJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
True Food Will Launch New $100M BrandBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
12news.com
Widow of hiker who died while hiking in Phoenix shares message of heat safety
Dr. Evan Dishion, 32, died from his injuries related to heat exhaustion. Six others were injured.
'We loved each other a lot': Widow of Arizona man shares loving message after husband dies hiking in extreme heat
PHOENIX — The widow of a Phoenix man who died tragically while hiking with a group near Cave Creek earlier this week to share a message with others about the importance of heat safety. Originally from Oregon, Dishion came to Phoenix to pursue his medical dream at Barrow Neurological...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s latest storm hits parts of the Valley as monsoon season continues
PHOENIX — Rainfall reached parts of the Valley Friday afternoon, with chances for more storms increasing throughout the evening. The storm, originating from Hurricane Kay off of Mexico’s coast, was moving from west to east, making landfall in Goodyear with over half an inch of rain recorded by 5:50 p.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
AZFamily
Crane operator rescued at Intel campus in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crane operator was rescued after getting stuck hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a medical emergency early Friday morning. Chandler fire crews responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus west of Dobson and Ocotillo roads around 5 a.m. Video from the scene shows crews using another crane to rescue the worker and they were able to successfully bring them down safely. The man’s status is unknown. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.org
Valley shoppers turn to night markets for cooler browsing, arts and culture
A funny thing happens this time of year. People in our part of the world get really cranky. It’s been hot for months, and for many of us, the worst part is that it simply never cools off. In other parts of the United States, at least evenings bring...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How to garden in Phoenix's triple-digit heat
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Hot Town is exploring all of the sometimes surprising ways our lives are shaped by the...
ABC 15 News
Salesperson at your door? One family fights to get refund
PHOENIX — You've likely experienced it yourself. There's a salesperson at your door, offering you a great deal, but you have to buy on the spot. Jon Olmstead says he wasn't home at the time that his wife got a knock on the door from a salesperson. "So and...
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 9-12
PHOENIX - Heads up, drivers: Interstate 10, Interstate 17 and Loop 202 will see some closures this weekend due to improvement projects. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US 60 Superstition Freeway and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hiker dead, 5 others rescued after group ran out of water, got lost amid triple-digit temperatures in Arizona
A hiker died Monday and five others were rescued after the group ran out of water and got lost on trails amid scorching triple-digit temperatures in Arizona. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday at 1:25 p.m. for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.
azbex.com
Expansion Possible at HonorHealth Deer Valley
HonorHealth has requested a rezoning from the City of Phoenix to bring its 18.22-acre Deer Valley campus at I-17 and Loop 101 under a Planned Unit Development. The rezoning will enable a consistent master site plan, according to application documents. Rezoning to PUD would allow for the development of a...
KTAR.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace announces fall entertainment schedule
PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace announced its fall lineup of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for visitors. The north Phoenix shopping center hosts hundreds of family-friendly events, art festivals, live music and fitness classes each year. Here is the list of the events taking place this fall:. Fine Art...
'10,000 hikers per month': Phoenix's popular Cholla Trail set to reopen after construction
PHOENIX — A new trail route for one of Phoenix's most popular hikes is set to reopen sometime in September, the city said in a recent update. Cholla Trail, which takes hikers around the east side of Camelback Mountain, closed down last November for construction on the new trail route. Part of the reason for the construction seems to be keeping hikers from having to walk on the Cholla Lane roadway to get to the trailhead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
'One Determined Human': Mom of 4 Who Suffered Severe Burns From Bonfire on Vacation Prepares for Skin Grafts
Tami Chmielweski, of Gilbert, Ariz., remains in serious condition in a burn unit of a Minnesota hospital A single mom of four will receive skin grafts Thursday after suffering third-degree burns over 30 percent of her body from a bonfire while on vacation, her family said. Tami Chmielweski has experienced hands guiding her care: a specialist who underwent the same procedure himself. "Her doctor on the case this week is able to relate firsthand to skin grafting," Chmielweski's daughter, Brooklyn Hardwick, wrote on a GoFundMe page seeking donations...
New booster shots arriving as COVID fatigue soars
Local pharmacies and clinics are starting to receive the newest COVID-19 booster shots but some people say they're done.
Phoenix will spend $10M on plan to reduce traffic deaths by 2050
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has approved spending $10 million on a new safety plan that aims to reduce traffic fatalities throughout the city. The Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan was ratified by the council on Wednesday and sets the goal of reducing Phoenix's traffic deaths down to zero by 2050.
AZFamily
Remodeled kitchen is finally finished for Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Andre Whitehead says if you look around her kitchen, it feels like it needs a little makeover. “So this is our kitchen. As you can see the cupboards are a little outdated,” Andre said as she showed On Your Side around. “The home is like 22 years old, so yeah, it’s time to upgrade.” Andre says she’s interested in not only replacing her dark cabinets, but also upgrading her kitchen island by putting in granite. So, she got online and found a licensed remodeling company that caught her eye. “I came across a company called Granite Transformations.”
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?
It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
AZFamily
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 4