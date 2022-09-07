ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

KTAR.com

Arizona’s latest storm hits parts of the Valley as monsoon season continues

PHOENIX — Rainfall reached parts of the Valley Friday afternoon, with chances for more storms increasing throughout the evening. The storm, originating from Hurricane Kay off of Mexico’s coast, was moving from west to east, making landfall in Goodyear with over half an inch of rain recorded by 5:50 p.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crane operator rescued at Intel campus in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crane operator was rescued after getting stuck hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a medical emergency early Friday morning. Chandler fire crews responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus west of Dobson and Ocotillo roads around 5 a.m. Video from the scene shows crews using another crane to rescue the worker and they were able to successfully bring them down safely. The man’s status is unknown. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more details.
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How to garden in Phoenix's triple-digit heat

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Hot Town is exploring all of the sometimes surprising ways our lives are shaped by the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Salesperson at your door? One family fights to get refund

PHOENIX — You've likely experienced it yourself. There's a salesperson at your door, offering you a great deal, but you have to buy on the spot. Jon Olmstead says he wasn't home at the time that his wife got a knock on the door from a salesperson. "So and...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Expansion Possible at HonorHealth Deer Valley

HonorHealth has requested a rezoning from the City of Phoenix to bring its 18.22-acre Deer Valley campus at I-17 and Loop 101 under a Planned Unit Development. The rezoning will enable a consistent master site plan, according to application documents. Rezoning to PUD would allow for the development of a...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace announces fall entertainment schedule

PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace announced its fall lineup of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for visitors. The north Phoenix shopping center hosts hundreds of family-friendly events, art festivals, live music and fitness classes each year. Here is the list of the events taking place this fall:. Fine Art...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'10,000 hikers per month': Phoenix's popular Cholla Trail set to reopen after construction

PHOENIX — A new trail route for one of Phoenix's most popular hikes is set to reopen sometime in September, the city said in a recent update. Cholla Trail, which takes hikers around the east side of Camelback Mountain, closed down last November for construction on the new trail route. Part of the reason for the construction seems to be keeping hikers from having to walk on the Cholla Lane roadway to get to the trailhead.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
PHOENIX, AZ
'One Determined Human': Mom of 4 Who Suffered Severe Burns From Bonfire on Vacation Prepares for Skin Grafts

Tami Chmielweski, of Gilbert, Ariz., remains in serious condition in a burn unit of a Minnesota hospital A single mom of four will receive skin grafts Thursday after suffering third-degree burns over 30 percent of her body from a bonfire while on vacation, her family said. Tami Chmielweski has experienced hands guiding her care: a specialist who underwent the same procedure himself. "Her doctor on the case this week is able to relate firsthand to skin grafting," Chmielweski's daughter, Brooklyn Hardwick, wrote on a GoFundMe page seeking donations...
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Phoenix will spend $10M on plan to reduce traffic deaths by 2050

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has approved spending $10 million on a new safety plan that aims to reduce traffic fatalities throughout the city. The Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan was ratified by the council on Wednesday and sets the goal of reducing Phoenix's traffic deaths down to zero by 2050.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Remodeled kitchen is finally finished for Phoenix homeowner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Andre Whitehead says if you look around her kitchen, it feels like it needs a little makeover. “So this is our kitchen. As you can see the cupboards are a little outdated,” Andre said as she showed On Your Side around. “The home is like 22 years old, so yeah, it’s time to upgrade.” Andre says she’s interested in not only replacing her dark cabinets, but also upgrading her kitchen island by putting in granite. So, she got online and found a licensed remodeling company that caught her eye. “I came across a company called Granite Transformations.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Brenna Temple

Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

