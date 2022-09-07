Read full article on original website
Stephen Bosworth
4d ago
Obviously he has NEVER learned his lesson and he obviously NEVER will! He keeps reoffending and is a danger to society which he obviously is with an attempted murder conviction. This is exactly the type of societal dirtbag that needs to be locked up for 96 years.
17
Sher M
4d ago
The Three Strike Law, should be ENFORCED MORE OFTEN 🤨 Especially the DUI IDIOT'S!!! They're killing mother's walking thier babies an so on and on and on 😞 Not enough punishment 😐
14
ColoradoIndiana
3d ago
Except at 16 he really was an Adult. If he was charged as a Juvenile then he caught a break. His actions should have consequences .
5
Comments / 16