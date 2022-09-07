The four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing appeared in court on Thursday. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.The suspects are Nu Ra Ah La, 22, Pa Reh, 20, Lu Reh, 22, and Swa Bay, 19. The first three suspects are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La...

