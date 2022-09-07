ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Stephen Bosworth
4d ago

Obviously he has NEVER learned his lesson and he obviously NEVER will! He keeps reoffending and is a danger to society which he obviously is with an attempted murder conviction. This is exactly the type of societal dirtbag that needs to be locked up for 96 years.

Sher M
4d ago

The Three Strike Law, should be ENFORCED MORE OFTEN 🤨 Especially the DUI IDIOT'S!!! They're killing mother's walking thier babies an so on and on and on 😞 Not enough punishment 😐

ColoradoIndiana
3d ago

Except at 16 he really was an Adult. If he was charged as a Juvenile then he caught a break. His actions should have consequences .

9NEWS

Chief Justice John Roberts to speak at Colorado conference

DENVER — Chief Justice John Roberts is set to make his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, speaking Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado. Roberts is scheduled to be interviewed by two judges from the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of...
9NEWS

3 shot in Denver overnight

DENVER — Police are looking for the person who shot three people in Denver Saturday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) was called to the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located three...
9NEWS

Herod enters Denver mayor’s race as potential frontrunner

DENVER — Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod, a champion of progressive causes in the state legislature, is entering the race for Denver mayor as a possible frontrunner in a crowded field. “I think we have the opportunity to continue to grow and go in the right direction, but we’re...
CBS Denver

Suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death appear before judge

The four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing appeared in court on Thursday. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.The suspects are Nu Ra Ah La, 22, Pa Reh, 20, Lu Reh, 22, and Swa Bay, 19. The first three suspects are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La...
9NEWS

Recall effort gets go-ahead for state senator who quit GOP

DENVER — Backers of a campaign targeting a Colorado lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party, citing the Republican Party's embrace of discredited 2020 election conspiracies, received the go-ahead Friday to collect voter signatures in their bid to trigger a recall election. Colorado's Secretary of State's...
