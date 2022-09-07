ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

BCH Sports Sounds of the Game Week 3: Breckenridge Buckaroos

The Breckenridge Buckaroos are this week’s BCH Sports Sounds of the Game. The Buckaroos with their “Hoorah” chant as they got ready to put on a big show against the Cisco Loboes. Breckenridge fans and members of the band filled the stadium to root on their team.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High falls to Midland Legacy, 56-20

The Abilene High Eagles are coming off an impressive win against the Cooper Cougars in last week’s Crosstown Showdown. This week they finally the road west to take on the Midland Legacy Rebels. The Eagles only scored one time in the first half, while the Rebels scored seven times.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Slack helps get Abilene High offense headed in the right direction

The Abilene High Eagles have their quarterback. Dylan Slack started for Abilene High against the Cooper Cougars in the Crosstown Showdown and won the job. He threw for 196 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ first victory over the season, and his first varsity start of his career.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Zink to O’Malley is a dynamic combination for Merkel

The Merkel Badgers won for the first time this season in Week 2. They shutout Eastland to get that first win. Offensively, Joey Zink continues to lead the Badgers offense at quarterback, and he’s found a new target. Maddox O’Malley is the big play threat any quarterback would like....
MERKEL, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 8th

If you have enjoyed the weather so far this week, you will be happy to see the forecast for the next several days. It calls for more of the same headed our way with those seasonal afternoon highs. For this afternoon, we will see sunshine everywhere and a high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman

Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
KLST/KSAN

High-speed chase ends in fatal crash in Abilene

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A high-speed chase ended in a fatality on Sunday night near the 2100 block of Oldham Lane in Abilene. Around 9:00 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was involved in a pursuit that ended in a fatality crash of the fleeing driver. According to DPS, after observing a […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash

ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday.   According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred.  The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX.   The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash.  The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Biker Dies in High Speed Crash Fleeing Attempted Traffic Stop Sunday

ABILENE – A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a pursuit that ended in a fatality crash of the fleeing driver Sunday near Abilene. After observing a traffic violation, a DPS trooper attempted to stop a driver operating a motorcycle. The driver fled from the trooper...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $30,000 worth of coins stolen from Abilene home, person stabbed during fight

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  3900 block of Whittier Street – Criminal Mischief A victim reported an unknown suspect kicked in […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Couple finds tracking device on car in Abilene, man arrested after throwing stuff at vehicles on Winters Freeway

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend […]
ABILENE, TX

