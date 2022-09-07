Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HSU Cowgirls Soccer Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU 2022 Stampede!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Art Education DegreeHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University is Hiring!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Sounds of the Game Week 3: Breckenridge Buckaroos
The Breckenridge Buckaroos are this week’s BCH Sports Sounds of the Game. The Buckaroos with their “Hoorah” chant as they got ready to put on a big show against the Cisco Loboes. Breckenridge fans and members of the band filled the stadium to root on their team.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High falls to Midland Legacy, 56-20
The Abilene High Eagles are coming off an impressive win against the Cooper Cougars in last week’s Crosstown Showdown. This week they finally the road west to take on the Midland Legacy Rebels. The Eagles only scored one time in the first half, while the Rebels scored seven times.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Slack helps get Abilene High offense headed in the right direction
The Abilene High Eagles have their quarterback. Dylan Slack started for Abilene High against the Cooper Cougars in the Crosstown Showdown and won the job. He threw for 196 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ first victory over the season, and his first varsity start of his career.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Zink to O’Malley is a dynamic combination for Merkel
The Merkel Badgers won for the first time this season in Week 2. They shutout Eastland to get that first win. Offensively, Joey Zink continues to lead the Badgers offense at quarterback, and he’s found a new target. Maddox O’Malley is the big play threat any quarterback would like....
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 8th
If you have enjoyed the weather so far this week, you will be happy to see the forecast for the next several days. It calls for more of the same headed our way with those seasonal afternoon highs. For this afternoon, we will see sunshine everywhere and a high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast.
HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
koxe.com
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman
Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
BREAKING: Car crashes into south Abilene home, starts fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A south Abilene home is on fire after a car crashed into it Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at a home on S 7th Street and Hawthorne Street around 2:40 p.m. KTAB and KRBC are at the scene, where the home is currently fully engulfed in flames with heavy fire and […]
High-speed chase ends in fatal crash in Abilene
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A high-speed chase ended in a fatality on Sunday night near the 2100 block of Oldham Lane in Abilene. Around 9:00 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was involved in a pursuit that ended in a fatality crash of the fleeing driver. According to DPS, after observing a […]
Motorcyclist killed after crashing during high speed chase in Abilene identified
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist who was killed after crashing during a high speed chase in Abilene has been identified. Robert James Samuel, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Crash on FM 1750 just after 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The […]
Passenger on couch killed after RV has tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passenger who was on a couch was killed after an RV had a tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County Sunday afternoon. Sharon Berry Smith, 80, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker […]
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
San Angelo LIVE!
Biker Dies in High Speed Crash Fleeing Attempted Traffic Stop Sunday
ABILENE – A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a pursuit that ended in a fatality crash of the fleeing driver Sunday near Abilene. After observing a traffic violation, a DPS trooper attempted to stop a driver operating a motorcycle. The driver fled from the trooper...
Crime Reports: $30,000 worth of coins stolen from Abilene home, person stabbed during fight
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Whittier Street – Criminal Mischief A victim reported an unknown suspect kicked in […]
UPDATE: Convicted felon crashes into Abilene home while fleeing from deputies, causes large fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A south Abilene home caught fire after a convicted felon crashed into it while fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon. Taylor County sheriff’s deputies told KTAB and KRBC they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the felon when he ran from them then jumped in his car and started a […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
Mom says child went missing from Abilene elementary school, found by strangers more than 1 mile away
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mom says her daughter went missing from an Abilene ISD elementary school and was later found by strangers more than a mile away. Leece Denaee says she showed up at Ortiz Elementary School on Vogel Avenue around 2:00 p.m. August 23 – a little early for pickup, which begins around […]
Wanted arsonist who crashed into Abilene house, caused fire identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The wanted arsonist who crashed into a south Abilene home and caused a fire while fleeing from law enforcement has been identified. Benjamin Hulsey, 42, who is wanted for a First Degree Felony Arson case in Abilene, is accused of crashing into a home on South 7th Street and Hawthorne Street […]
Crime Reports: Couple finds tracking device on car in Abilene, man arrested after throwing stuff at vehicles on Winters Freeway
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend […]
