Gladeview, FL

NBC Miami

South Florida Native Who Went Missing While Hiking in California Found Dead

A man originally from South Florida who went missing while hiking in Southern California was found dead on Thursday, authorities said. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, disappeared Sunday while hiking with his girlfriend in the Gaviota Peak area, a 2,400-foot summit in the Santa Ynez Mountains, Scott Safechuck, a spokesman with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, told NBC News.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Miami

Expected Higher Rain Chances Sunday Afternoon Across South Florida

Saturday ended up being a very nice day across South Florida with much lower rain chances than the last couple of days. Sunday should be decent with just slightly higher rain chances – up to 40% - mainly in the afternoon. The beaches will have lower rain chances and...
ENVIRONMENT

