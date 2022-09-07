Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Teen in Custody After Shooting Two 12-Year-Olds Waiting for School Bus in NW Miami-Dade
A 16-year-old suspect was in custody after police said he shot two 12-year-olds at a school bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade during an armed robbery attempt Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the shooting took place in the 11100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue in Pinewood just before 8 a.m.
NBC Miami
South Florida Native Who Went Missing While Hiking in California Found Dead
A man originally from South Florida who went missing while hiking in Southern California was found dead on Thursday, authorities said. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, disappeared Sunday while hiking with his girlfriend in the Gaviota Peak area, a 2,400-foot summit in the Santa Ynez Mountains, Scott Safechuck, a spokesman with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, told NBC News.
NBC Miami
Expected Higher Rain Chances Sunday Afternoon Across South Florida
Saturday ended up being a very nice day across South Florida with much lower rain chances than the last couple of days. Sunday should be decent with just slightly higher rain chances – up to 40% - mainly in the afternoon. The beaches will have lower rain chances and...
