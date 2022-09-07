Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Rural Freight Technology Project For Western Kansas
Western Kansas communities and businesses will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, the $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on a...
kscbnews.net
Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer in Liberal on Monday, September 12 at Noon
The public is invited to a luncheon with the Republican Gubernatorial candidate and Lt. Governor candidate Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer on Monday, September 12 at 12:00 pm at the Rock Island Depot, 4 Rock Island Road in Liberal. The luncheon is being hosted by the Seward County Republican Party, Rep. Shannon Francis, and Sen. Ron Ryckman Sr. Any contribution amount will be accepted, but not required to attend. In Kansas, the maximum amount an individual and/or business can contribute is $2,000 towards the General Election.
kscbnews.net
Maintenance Road Closure – Plan Ahead Seward County Road – 2 miles North of Hwy 54 will be closed Monday September 19-23rd, 2022
ST. PAUL, MINN. (09/07/2022) – CHS Inc., the nation’s leading agribusiness cooperative, owner of Jayhawk Pipeline Company will be conducting pipeline protection maintenance the week of September 19th-23rd. This maintenance will affect individuals accessing Road O via North of Hwy 54 and Road 8. The road will be closed to all motorized and non-motorized forms of transportation for 24 hours to 72 hours. We appreciate you seeking alternative routes during this maintenance activity. If you have further questions related to this road closure, feel free to contact our public information officer at 1-855-4-CHSPIPE or email us at [email protected]
kscbnews.net
Seward County You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. Statistics
During the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign just completed, Seward County Sheriff’s Office conducted overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce Kansas impaired driving laws. During the campaign, deputies made 7 impaired driving arrests and wrote 10 safety belt citations, 30 speeding citations, and 65 other citations and arrests. 197 vehicle stops were made during the campaign.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscbnews.net
kscbnews.net
Ulysses Woman Injured in Kearny County Accident
A Ulysses woman was injured in an accident in Kearny County Friday afternoon at approximately 4:07pm. The accident occurred at the intersection of K25 and Road R. A 2008 Ford Escape being driven by Melissa Ramos, 37, of Ulysses and a 2018 Freightliner semi being driven by Danny Stratmeier, 65, of Marienthal KS, were both Southbound on K25 Highway. The semi slowed to make a left turn onto Road R when the Escape began to pass The semi on the left. Stratmeier continued to turn onto Road R and was struck on the driver’s side. Ramos continued straight into the southwest ditch of K25 and came to a rest. The Freightliner veered back to the right after being struck by the Escape, then rolled onto the driver’s side and came to rest in the southwest ditch.
kscbnews.net
Everleen Livingston
Everleen Livingston, 89, formerly of Liberal, passed away on Friday September 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Funeral Service will 10:00 am Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Bibleway Church of God In Christ; Viewing will be 9:00 am to 10:00 am before the service. Burial will follow at the Liberal City...
kscbnews.net
Liberal Competes in Big Tournament at Dodge City
The Liberal High School Girls Golf Team traveled to Dodge City on Monday, September 8th, to participate in arguably one of the top tournaments in the state, certainly in the Western half of Kansas. With seven of the KSHSAA “25 Girls Golfers to Watch in 2022” participating, the Dodge City Girls Golf Tournament lived up to the anticipation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kscbnews.net
Friday’s Games
Liberal at Emporia (5pm Bank of Beaver Coach Speak, 6pm Redskin Pre-game, and 7pm game on 1270, 92.3, and the KSCB and The Legend App.) 0-1 Southwestern Heights at 0-1 Stanton County (6:50 102.7 and KSCB and The Legend App) 0-1 Texhoma at 0-1 Carnegie. 0-1 South Central at 1-0...
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens in Liberal
LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet held its grand opening in Liberal on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The new location is at 1601 N. Kansas Ave. Ollie’s says they are known for unbeatable brand name closeouts at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices, every day. There you can find bargains on books, flooring, […]
kscbnews.net
Garage sale 100S. Cottage Grove in Tyrone. Fri. and Sat
Garage sale 100 S. Cottage Grove in Tyrone. Fri. Sept. 9th and Sat. Sept. 10th.
kscbnews.net
Broadcast Square audio archives September 6 to 9, 2022
You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of September 6 to 9, 2022. Monday, September 5: No show today. Happy Labor Day!. Tuesday, September 6: Liberal Police Chief William Cutshall and Dalanie Underwood, on departmental accreditation, and the Haunted Trail in October. Wednesday, September 7: Amanda...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kscbnews.net
Eleuterio Sanchez
Eleuterio Sanchez, 67, of Kismet, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas. He was born on February 20, 1955 to Juan Sanchez and Prisciliana Ramirez at Hidalgo, Mexico. Eleuterio worked as a Farm Hand for Greeson Farms for 33 years before retiring...
kscbnews.net
Seward Tops #10 Polk State in Las Vegas
Seward’s volleyball team began their Las Vegas trip with a win on Thursday night. After playing Tuesday in Liberal and traveling on Wednesday, #15 Seward had enough to beat #10 Polk State 3-1 in Las Vegas. Seward won 25-17, 27-25, 20-25, 25-20. Seward is 11-2 and plays #1 Florida Southwestern State and #9 Utah State Eastern on Friday.
kscbnews.net
Trystian Juarez is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal senior football player Trystian Juarez is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Juarez had 21 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns and made 10 tackles on defense in Liberal’s 34-20 loss to Holcomb Friday night at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. Juarez is a multi sport athlete and was a state runner up finisher in wrestling last winter. He is also involved in track, NHS, and FCA. Juarez and the Redskins face the Emporia Spartans Friday night at 7pm on 1270 and 92.3 FM.
kscbnews.net
Middle School Results
7 th Grade Apaches Football travelled to Garden City to play. Horace Good Thursday. After giving up a 32 to 0 lead. touchdown ending the game with 32 points for Horace. Good and Seymour Rogers 6 . 8 th Grade played the second game falling to Horace. Good 34 to...
westernkansasnews.com
Hugoton pulls away from Ulysses late
Hugoton, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–When the Hugoton Eagles and the Ulysses Tigers meet on the field, it is always a battle. You can also include that it was the Eagle Homecoming. It just addesd fuel to the fire in the big rivalry game. The Eagles used an air attack to get the victory, 31 to 14 over the Tigers.
Comments / 0