A Ulysses woman was injured in an accident in Kearny County Friday afternoon at approximately 4:07pm. The accident occurred at the intersection of K25 and Road R. A 2008 Ford Escape being driven by Melissa Ramos, 37, of Ulysses and a 2018 Freightliner semi being driven by Danny Stratmeier, 65, of Marienthal KS, were both Southbound on K25 Highway. The semi slowed to make a left turn onto Road R when the Escape began to pass The semi on the left. Stratmeier continued to turn onto Road R and was struck on the driver’s side. Ramos continued straight into the southwest ditch of K25 and came to a rest. The Freightliner veered back to the right after being struck by the Escape, then rolled onto the driver’s side and came to rest in the southwest ditch.

KEARNY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO