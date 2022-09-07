Bay makes strong case for best football team in county

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Following a 27-17 upset victory over Mosley Friday night, the Bay football team has asserted themselves as the squad to beat in Bay County.

The Tornadoes were considered major underdogs to the Dolphins coming into Friday night’s match, as Mosley had downed Bay on the same field 42-0 last season.

The game held even more on the line, as first-year Bay head coach Jeremy Brown was making his home debut and going up against the team that fired him as their head coach just two years ago.

Bay is the only Bay County team with a perfect record against in-county opponents this season (Bozeman 0-0), and Coach Brown has not had a loss to a county team since 2016 when he was at Mosley.

The Tornadoes’ defense was stellar in their win against the Dolphins, posting eight tackles for a loss. Brown said it’s that unit that can guide them to a potential deep post-season run.

“We talk about 9-5-9, trying to get nine people within five yards of the ball, 90 percent of the time,” Brown said. “And Friday night, that first couple of series, we had them pegged. The kids knew what was going to be run before Mosley ran a play because they prepared so well, we watched a lot of film, we’ve got some really good tendencies on film, some things we were able to pick up on as coaches and our defensive coaches did a phenomenal job putting together the game plan.”

Bay will have another big game on their home field this upcoming Friday as they host 1A powerhouse Port St. Joe.

Brown said it’s important for his team to get up and play in the same manner in which they played against Mosley if they want to come away with a win against the Tiger Sharks.

“We used an illustration yesterday, we got them all up here and we have them a peanut butter and jelly sandwich but we only gave them a quarter of a piece,” Brown said. “And we gave it to them and asked them how it tastes and they said it tasted really good, but one of the kids said ‘But coach, I’m still hungry.’ And I said yeah, that’s what Mosley was. That was just a quarter of the season, just a little piece. And then we showed them the whole sandwich and we said at the end of the year we want the whole sandwich. So, you’ve got to put that one behind you and get ready for this week.”

Bay is set for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff against Port St, Joe on Friday, September 9.

