Read full article on original website
Related
Following the Future: How Alabama commits performed over the weekend
Here's how Alabama commits performed this weekend. If stats are listed, they are not yet available. Caleb Downs — Mill Creek was off this week. Jahlil Hurley — Recorded an interception and a forced fumble in a 26-14 loss to Austin. Tony Mitchell — 9 tackles, including 2...
247Sports
48K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0