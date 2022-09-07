ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FanSided

LSU fan took a stroll on the field in the middle of a play (Video)

An LSU football fan casually wandered 10 yards onto the playing field while the Tigers took on the Southern Jaguars and it confused everyone. For reasons unknown to anyone at this point, an LSU fan wandered onto the field during LSU’s game against Southern and just stood there with his hands on his hips until security came to get him.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU football: The Tigers steamroll Southern, earn first win of 2022

LSU football is officially up and running on the 2022 season. Just six days after a crushing loss to Florida State in the Caesars Superdome, Brian Kelly has his first victory as Head Coach of the Bayou Bengals. There were more than 102,321 fans on campus to welcome the Notre Dame legend to Baton Rouge in style as the Tigers looked to dispatch of visiting Southern.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
LAFAYETTE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired

The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's under construction on Millerville Road

Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
