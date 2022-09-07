ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

Events of Sunday, November 11, 2022

Bright Walls The Finale. Murals painted by artists from across the globe. Located in downtown Jackson, Michigan. Free and open to the public. September 8-11, 2022: Bright Walls is bidding Jackson adieu! You won’t want to miss our Grand Finale! Updated schedule of events here. (and on graphic below) Bright Walls. Sunday Funday. Bright Walls Final Farewell, including Family friendly activities all day. The Pistons Drumline. The Fab Four – Beatles Tribute Band at 3 PM. Come Together and bring the whole family to experience The Fab Four – Ultimate Beatles Tribute. They sound like The Beatles and look like them too! Everyone can enjoy this family-friendly fun at our main stage event. Bar available for 21 and older (IDs will be checked). Presented by Consumers Energy. Tickets and more information here. For schedule changes and weather updates, visit Bright Walls Facebook page. Rain location for The Fab Four: The Michigan Theatre.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Friday, September 9, 2022

Bright Walls The Finale. Murals painted by artists from across the globe. Located in downtown Jackson, Michigan. Free and open to the public. September 8-11, 2022: Bright Walls is bidding Jackson adieu! You won’t want to miss our Grand Finale! Updated schedule of events here. Today: Rock the Block...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Health
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Health
Jackson, MI
Entertainment
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan

BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
CANTON, MI
concordchronicle.net

Concord welcomes a new teacher

A new and exciting teacher has joined our Concord team: Mr. Simmons. He is interesting, funny, and hardworking, which is why we are so honored for him to be our first staff spotlight of the year. He explains himself as random and spontaneous, which shows through the way he teaches...
CONCORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Health Care#Angels#Jtv
WILX-TV

Webberville farm creates an a-maze-ing rivalry corn maze

WEBBERVILE, Mich. (WILX) - Both Michigan State Spartan fans and University of Michigan fans will enjoy the newest corn maze in Mid-Michigan. A local farm in Webberville created a two-in-one maze that features both the Spartans and the Wolverines. The farm designed two mazes in one! Big Kids can enjoy...
WEBBERVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
MLive

New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

The Price is Right Live: popular game show coming to East Lansing

The Price is Right Live is coming to the Wharton Center on Oct. 23, giving students the opportunity to win big prizes by participating in this popular game show. Contestants will participate in games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase for a chance to win a share of the $12 million being offered. Wharton Center Manager of Public Relations Bob Hoffman said that the show was sold out when it visited East Lansing in 2012. The excitement was so high that when Hoffman was working the event, a woman saw his The Price is Right shirt and loved...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy