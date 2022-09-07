Bright Walls The Finale. Murals painted by artists from across the globe. Located in downtown Jackson, Michigan. Free and open to the public. September 8-11, 2022: Bright Walls is bidding Jackson adieu! You won’t want to miss our Grand Finale! Updated schedule of events here. (and on graphic below) Bright Walls. Sunday Funday. Bright Walls Final Farewell, including Family friendly activities all day. The Pistons Drumline. The Fab Four – Beatles Tribute Band at 3 PM. Come Together and bring the whole family to experience The Fab Four – Ultimate Beatles Tribute. They sound like The Beatles and look like them too! Everyone can enjoy this family-friendly fun at our main stage event. Bar available for 21 and older (IDs will be checked). Presented by Consumers Energy. Tickets and more information here. For schedule changes and weather updates, visit Bright Walls Facebook page. Rain location for The Fab Four: The Michigan Theatre.

JACKSON, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO