jtv.tv
Events of Sunday, November 11, 2022
Bright Walls The Finale. Murals painted by artists from across the globe. Located in downtown Jackson, Michigan. Free and open to the public. September 8-11, 2022: Bright Walls is bidding Jackson adieu! You won’t want to miss our Grand Finale! Updated schedule of events here. (and on graphic below) Bright Walls. Sunday Funday. Bright Walls Final Farewell, including Family friendly activities all day. The Pistons Drumline. The Fab Four – Beatles Tribute Band at 3 PM. Come Together and bring the whole family to experience The Fab Four – Ultimate Beatles Tribute. They sound like The Beatles and look like them too! Everyone can enjoy this family-friendly fun at our main stage event. Bar available for 21 and older (IDs will be checked). Presented by Consumers Energy. Tickets and more information here. For schedule changes and weather updates, visit Bright Walls Facebook page. Rain location for The Fab Four: The Michigan Theatre.
jtv.tv
Events of Friday, September 9, 2022
Bright Walls The Finale. Murals painted by artists from across the globe. Located in downtown Jackson, Michigan. Free and open to the public. September 8-11, 2022: Bright Walls is bidding Jackson adieu! You won’t want to miss our Grand Finale! Updated schedule of events here. Today: Rock the Block...
WILX-TV
Eaton Theatre in Charlotte to close for a week to keep theater open long term
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A struggling theater is closing for a week in an attempt to stay open for the long term. The Eaton Theatre in Charlotte has already raised ticket prices twice since January. Prices have risen from $5 to $6.50, but that hasn’t brought in enough money.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan
BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
concordchronicle.net
Concord welcomes a new teacher
A new and exciting teacher has joined our Concord team: Mr. Simmons. He is interesting, funny, and hardworking, which is why we are so honored for him to be our first staff spotlight of the year. He explains himself as random and spontaneous, which shows through the way he teaches...
Bobcat Bonnie's to take over second space at old Lansing train station
A restaurant called Bobcat Bonnie's will be moving into the second space at the former Lansing train station.
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”
By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
People say a last goodbye as demolition of former St. Joseph School begins
JACKSON, MI – It was home to school lessons, paczki making and weddings for decades, but soon Jackson’s St. Joseph Catholic School will be no more. Construction crews from Jackson’s Smalley Construction Inc. began the demolition of the former school at 717 Waterloo St., on Thursday, Sept. 8.
WILX-TV
Webberville farm creates an a-maze-ing rivalry corn maze
WEBBERVILE, Mich. (WILX) - Both Michigan State Spartan fans and University of Michigan fans will enjoy the newest corn maze in Mid-Michigan. A local farm in Webberville created a two-in-one maze that features both the Spartans and the Wolverines. The farm designed two mazes in one! Big Kids can enjoy...
New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
Heavy police presence outside Lansing apartments on S. Washington Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Watch: $3 movie ticket day ends in 100-person brawl at Michigan theater
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICH. -- Four people were arrested after a 100-person fight broke out at a Pittsfield Township movie theater Saturday evening. Police responded to calls of a 50-person fight around 9 p.m. at 4100 Carpenter Road, the location of Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX. Upon arrival, officers found...
The Price is Right Live: popular game show coming to East Lansing
The Price is Right Live is coming to the Wharton Center on Oct. 23, giving students the opportunity to win big prizes by participating in this popular game show. Contestants will participate in games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase for a chance to win a share of the $12 million being offered. Wharton Center Manager of Public Relations Bob Hoffman said that the show was sold out when it visited East Lansing in 2012. The excitement was so high that when Hoffman was working the event, a woman saw his The Price is Right shirt and loved...
Battle Creek Police Dept. launches new, interactive messaging tool
The Battle Creek Police Department will kick off its new messaging system, SPIDR Tech, on Thursday, which sends customized text messages or emails to 911 callers, automatically.
‘Marshall Megasite’ garners interest from manufacturing companies
A massive area of Marshall Township may not be much for now, but more than 1,800 acres are planned to become what is called a "megasite" for Michigan's economy.
