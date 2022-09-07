Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Heath responds after recent backlash from partnership with NHRMC
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Novant Health is facing pressure from unsatisfied patients, along with New Hanover County administration, which led to a statement from Novant Health’s Vice President Friday afternoon via zoom to address the concerns that have been raised with a media roundtable. The main topic of discussion...
whqr.org
Novant touts NHRMC sale benefits but admits current situation is 'unsustainable'
The increasingly public difficulties faced by NHRMC, including significant staffing shortages, have pushed many to ask if the hospital would have faired better if it were still owned by New Hanover County. On Friday, Novant held a press conference to address that question, with a familiar face — John Gizdic.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County commissioner calls on Novant NHRMC to improve conditions
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While it wasn’t on the agenda, a New Hanover County commissioner made a point to call out Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for long wait times and other concerns brought up by members of the community. Commissioner Rob Zapple called...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Complaint leads to federal investigation into New Hanover County Schools
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —New Hanover County Schools is under investigation by the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, after a parent filed a complaint accusing the school district of discrimination. WWAY spoke with the parent who filed the complaint, leading the OCR to open a Title VI investigation.
coastalreview.org
Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas
The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into “inferior” facilities being provided to New Hanover High School, a school with a majority Black and Hispanic student population. The OCR first received a complaint on Aug. 27, 2021, and sent an information request to New Hanover County Schools on Aug. 26, 2022.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation
Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Good Shepherd Center launches ‘Home for Good’ campaign
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center is launching a new campaign it hopes will help address chronic homelessness in the community. The goal of the Center’s “Home for Good” campaign is to create additional housing and expand its Martin Street campus. There are also plans to use the land across from the current shelter for the project.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Schools add 500 ‘On The Spot’ period kits for students
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Schools around Bladen County have partnered with Lumber River United Way to provide period kits for their students. The program is called ‘On The Spot’, and will supply students in high school and middle school with the period products they need. “Through...
whqr.org
Wilmington Planning Commission votes against rezoning Carolinian Inn property on Market Street
The meeting held on Wednesday night was to discuss the rezoning of 8.84 acres located at 2916 Market Street and 14 Wayne Drive from O&I, Office and Institutional district & R-15, Moderate-density single-dwelling district to MD-17(CD), High-density multiple-dwelling residential district. Rezoning the motel property and the forested area behind it...
CBS News
Boil water order impacting Wilmington restaurants
Restaurants scrambled to bring in their own water after E. coli was detected. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
WECT
Developer withdraws application for Project Indigo Phase II
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Bald Head Island Limited, the developer of Project Indigo, has withdrawn its application for Phase II of the project as of Thursday, September 8. BHI Limited first submitted plans two years ago, and the most recent plans included 375 acres and over 1,500 housing units. In...
WECT
District attorney’s office concludes investigation into fatal collision, no charges filed against Brunswick County sheriffs
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office has concluded that no criminal statues were violated by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in the fatal collision that claimed the life of Tyrance Benbow on July 8. The district attorney and State Highway Patrol reportedly reviewed body cam footage,...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY talks to expert on boat laws after speeding boat incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is continuing to investigate a man caught on video causing a large wake on the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend. WWAY caught up with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach to find out what the laws are when it comes to...
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market Street closed near Ogden Park
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - All lanes of Market Street are closed near Ogden Park after a wreck Friday morning. According to New Hanover County dispatch, a vehicle wreck caused wires to fall across the road. Duke Energy was en route to the scene as of 8:30 a.m.
whqr.org
North Carolina newborn receives first ever partial heart transplant
Partial heart surgery means taking living tissue from a donated heart and attaching it to the patient’s heart. This was the best option for the infant, Owen Monroe, because he was born with the arteries of his heart fused together, meaning blood couldn’t flow properly. Doctors didn’t think...
WECT
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
