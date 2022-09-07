Read full article on original website
Related
First ‘Glass Onion’ Teaser Trailer Reveals a New ‘Knives Out’ Mystery With Daniel Craig (Video)
Benoit Blanc suspects foul play – again – in the first teaser trailer for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”. The “Knives Out” sequel finds Daniel Craig’s detective Blanc returning for an all-new mystery at an all-new location with an all-new lineup of suspects, with Rian Johnson back to write and direct. This time, Blanc is invited to Greece by a billionaire (played by Edward Norton) where he’s gathered his friends for a murder mystery game of his own.
‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024
“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
Who’s Winning the ‘Rings of Power’ vs. ‘House of the Dragon’ Viewership War? It’s Complicated | Charts
Amazon’s ”Lord of the Rings“ prequel and HBO’s ”Game of Thrones“ spinoff battle it out for fantasy supremacy — but both can boast bragging rights. Fair or not, all of Hollywood can’t help but compare Amazon’s “The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” The two blockbuster fantasy series belong to arguably the most popular franchises of the last 25 years, carry unfathomable budgets — nearly $200 million for “House of the Dragon” and $465 million for “Rings of Power” — and premiered within two weeks of one another. The truth is both new series can boast bragging rights early on in their runs.
Daniel Radcliffe Talks Finding That ‘Edge of Madness’ to Star in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: Yankovic ”manages to thread the needle perfectly between incredibly wholesome and sweet, but also has a genuine edge of, like, madness to it,“ Radcliffe told TheWrap. Daniel Radcliffe plays a parallel universe version of Weird Al Yankovic in the (faux) biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Percy Jackson’ Author Says Disney+ Series Will ‘Hopefully’ Adapt 1 Book Per Season
We finally have more details about the upcoming “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney+. According to author and executive producer Rick Riordan, the plan is to tackle one book per season. “It’s going to be, hopefully, one season for every book, which gives us time to...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Share a Groundhog Day Romance in Time-Traveling Trailer for ‘Meet Cute’ (Video)
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco keep falling for each other thanks to a tanning bed that’s actually a time machine in the new trailer for their upcoming romantic comedy “Meet Cute.”. Set in New York City, “Meet Cute” sees Gary (Davidson) and Sheila (Cuoco) share the perfect evening...
‘Clerks III’ Film Review: Kevin Smith Tackles Aging and Mortality, But Also Weed Jokes, in Nimble Threequel
In Kevin Smith’s debut feature “Clerks,” way back in 1994, the indie filmmaker told a story of two workaday twentysomethings whose lives were so tragically limited that they not only revolved around retail work, but when the characters did consider life’s big questions and mysteries, their lack of personal experience also left them searching for deeper meaning in pop culture ephemera like “Star Wars.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The View': Joy Behar Defends Olivia Wilde, Says Sleeping With Co-Stars Has Been ‘Going On With Men Since Silent Movies’
As the gossip and drama continues to swirl around “Don’t Worry Darling,” “The View” host Joy Behar is a bit baffled by the criticisms of director Olivia Wilde. So, on Thursday’s episode of the show, the host took a few moments to defend the director.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Footage Debuts in 3D High Frame Rate at D23 to Mixed Results
As the closer to Saturday’s lengthy, star-studded Disney Studios panel at D23 Expo, James Cameron, beaming in from New Zealand where they are working on the finishing touches of “Avatar 2” (out this Christmas!) and the cast (on stage in Anaheim) revealed a good chunk of footage from the new movie. It was overwhelming, in every way possible, as Cameron debuted the footage in 3D HFR to a noticeably muted response in the room.
Pixar to Tell the Story of a Boy Who Gets Abducted by Aliens in New Film ‘Elio’
Friday at Disney’s D23 Expo, Pixar bigwig Pete Docter announced a brand new Pixar movie, coming out in spring 2024, called “Elio.”. The plot revolves around Elio, a kid who can’t exactly fit in, who accidentally makes first contact with an alien species. He’s beamed up to the “Commutiverse,” a “sparking space-city” that is like the intergalactic UN that is described as “outer space like no one has seen before.” Director Adrian Molina, who was the co-director of Pixar’s charming “Coco,” directs “Elio” solo. And America Ferrera stars as Elio’s mom, who works at a secret government facility that is trying to decode a message from beyond the stars.
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
Ariana DeBose to Lead Disney’s ‘Wish,’ Inspired by the Iconic Wishing Star
As part of the D23 Expo, Walt Disney Animation Studios announced their 2023 feature, one that is meant to draw from the rich history of the studio’s 100 years – “Wish.” Directed by “Frozen” filmmaker Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, the musical is set in a mythical fairy tale kingdom called Rosas, where a young woman named Asha (voiced by recent Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose) makes a wish to save her land from an unspeakable evil. The story is inspired by the iconic wishing star from the Disney logo.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': It’s Wakanda vs. the World in D23 Sneak Peek
After premiering the first teaser trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios released more footage from the highly anticipated sequel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim. Director Ryan Coogler appeared to introduce the clip, which shows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) appearing before a...
‘Willow': Christian Slater Joins the Disney+ Sequel Series in New Trailer
Disney released a new trailer for the “Willow” Disney+ series at D23 on Saturday, offering a closer look at the continuation of the fantasy story and revealing that Christian Slater has joined the cast. The film is a continuation of the 1988 film directed by Ron Howard, which...
‘Iwaju': Disney’s First Project With an Outside Studio Travels to a Futuristic Nigeria
“Iwaju,” a new animated series coming to Disney+ next year, will be the first co-production between Disney Animation and an outside studio. The founders of that studio, African animation company Kugali, were on hand at the D23 Expo in Anaheim to show what’s in store. Written and directed...
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Teaser: Disney+ Series Has a New Lightning Thief (Video)
Cue the lightning. The first teaser trailer for Disney’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series is finally here. In the teaser, which debuted at the D23 Expo on Saturday, we get a look at Walker Scobell (“The Adam Project”) as the Lightning Thief himself. “I...
‘Glass Onion’ Film Review: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Is a Quick-Witted but Uninspired Whodunit
Writer-director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig reteam for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to their 2019 film “Knives Out.” The new film trades New England for a Greek island, and a dysfunctional family for a group of friends who self-identify as “disruptors.” But essentially, it’s still a whodunit unfolding inside a mansion with a cast of eccentric wealthy folk.
‘Abbott Elementary’ EPs on Secret Cameos, Bottle Episodes and Real Life Influences for Season 2 (Fall TV Preview)
Streaming may have partly usurped the splashy Emmy-nominated dramas that once populated broadcast television, but one arena the new entertainment medium still has trouble competing with (“Hacks” aside) in is sitcoms. The Big Four networks still produce the bulk of the most successful half-hour comedies in the business and arguably the brightest new addition to the sitcom realm last TV season was ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Ahead of the Season 2 premiere September 21, and as part of TheWrap’s Fall TV Preview, writers and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker spoke us about what has and hasn’t changed as the show prepares its return, and how real life bleeds into the characters.
‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4 Will Get Very Meta as OG Cast Returns to East High to Film New Movie
It’s the crossover we’ve all been waiting for. It looks like the cast of the original “High School Musical” films and the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will be colliding in Season 4 of the Disney+ series. After spending the...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0