First ‘Glass Onion’ Teaser Trailer Reveals a New ‘Knives Out’ Mystery With Daniel Craig (Video)

Benoit Blanc suspects foul play – again – in the first teaser trailer for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”. The “Knives Out” sequel finds Daniel Craig’s detective Blanc returning for an all-new mystery at an all-new location with an all-new lineup of suspects, with Rian Johnson back to write and direct. This time, Blanc is invited to Greece by a billionaire (played by Edward Norton) where he’s gathered his friends for a murder mystery game of his own.
‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024

“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
Who’s Winning the ‘Rings of Power’ vs. ‘House of the Dragon’ Viewership War? It’s Complicated | Charts

Amazon’s ”Lord of the Rings“ prequel and HBO’s ”Game of Thrones“ spinoff battle it out for fantasy supremacy — but both can boast bragging rights. Fair or not, all of Hollywood can’t help but compare Amazon’s “The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” The two blockbuster fantasy series belong to arguably the most popular franchises of the last 25 years, carry unfathomable budgets — nearly $200 million for “House of the Dragon” and $465 million for “Rings of Power” — and premiered within two weeks of one another. The truth is both new series can boast bragging rights early on in their runs.
‘Clerks III’ Film Review: Kevin Smith Tackles Aging and Mortality, But Also Weed Jokes, in Nimble Threequel

In Kevin Smith’s debut feature “Clerks,” way back in 1994, the indie filmmaker told a story of two workaday twentysomethings whose lives were so tragically limited that they not only revolved around retail work, but when the characters did consider life’s big questions and mysteries, their lack of personal experience also left them searching for deeper meaning in pop culture ephemera like “Star Wars.”
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Footage Debuts in 3D High Frame Rate at D23 to Mixed Results

As the closer to Saturday’s lengthy, star-studded Disney Studios panel at D23 Expo, James Cameron, beaming in from New Zealand where they are working on the finishing touches of “Avatar 2” (out this Christmas!) and the cast (on stage in Anaheim) revealed a good chunk of footage from the new movie. It was overwhelming, in every way possible, as Cameron debuted the footage in 3D HFR to a noticeably muted response in the room.
Pixar to Tell the Story of a Boy Who Gets Abducted by Aliens in New Film ‘Elio’

Friday at Disney’s D23 Expo, Pixar bigwig Pete Docter announced a brand new Pixar movie, coming out in spring 2024, called “Elio.”. The plot revolves around Elio, a kid who can’t exactly fit in, who accidentally makes first contact with an alien species. He’s beamed up to the “Commutiverse,” a “sparking space-city” that is like the intergalactic UN that is described as “outer space like no one has seen before.” Director Adrian Molina, who was the co-director of Pixar’s charming “Coco,” directs “Elio” solo. And America Ferrera stars as Elio’s mom, who works at a secret government facility that is trying to decode a message from beyond the stars.
Ariana DeBose to Lead Disney’s ‘Wish,’ Inspired by the Iconic Wishing Star

As part of the D23 Expo, Walt Disney Animation Studios announced their 2023 feature, one that is meant to draw from the rich history of the studio’s 100 years – “Wish.” Directed by “Frozen” filmmaker Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, the musical is set in a mythical fairy tale kingdom called Rosas, where a young woman named Asha (voiced by recent Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose) makes a wish to save her land from an unspeakable evil. The story is inspired by the iconic wishing star from the Disney logo.
‘Glass Onion’ Film Review: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Is a Quick-Witted but Uninspired Whodunit

Writer-director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig reteam for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to their 2019 film “Knives Out.” The new film trades New England for a Greek island, and a dysfunctional family for a group of friends who self-identify as “disruptors.” But essentially, it’s still a whodunit unfolding inside a mansion with a cast of eccentric wealthy folk.
‘Abbott Elementary’ EPs on Secret Cameos, Bottle Episodes and Real Life Influences for Season 2 (Fall TV Preview)

Streaming may have partly usurped the splashy Emmy-nominated dramas that once populated broadcast television, but one arena the new entertainment medium still has trouble competing with (“Hacks” aside) in is sitcoms. The Big Four networks still produce the bulk of the most successful half-hour comedies in the business and arguably the brightest new addition to the sitcom realm last TV season was ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Ahead of the Season 2 premiere September 21, and as part of TheWrap’s Fall TV Preview, writers and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker spoke us about what has and hasn’t changed as the show prepares its return, and how real life bleeds into the characters.
