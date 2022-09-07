Amazon’s ”Lord of the Rings“ prequel and HBO’s ”Game of Thrones“ spinoff battle it out for fantasy supremacy — but both can boast bragging rights. Fair or not, all of Hollywood can’t help but compare Amazon’s “The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” The two blockbuster fantasy series belong to arguably the most popular franchises of the last 25 years, carry unfathomable budgets — nearly $200 million for “House of the Dragon” and $465 million for “Rings of Power” — and premiered within two weeks of one another. The truth is both new series can boast bragging rights early on in their runs.

