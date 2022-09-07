Read full article on original website
8 N.J. firefighters injured when 2 fire trucks collide responding to call
Eight Paterson firefighters were injured when a pair of fire trucks collided Saturday evening while responding to a call, officials said. Around 5:30 p.m., authorities were responding to a fire at a Targets Closeout store at 141 Main St., which was brought under control without injuries. But as two fire...
Toddler remains hospitalized 3 weeks after N.J. amusement park train strike
A 2-year-old was in stable condition Thursday, nearly three weeks after being hit by a train ride at the Land of Make Believe amusement park in Warren County, authorities said. The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the park in Hope Township. The toddler was flown...
Former Aberdeen, NJ cop gets jail time, probation for evidence tampering
A former Aberdeen cop has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday. Philip Santiago, 35, will also have to serve three years of probation, and is blocked from future public service in New Jersey. According to authorities,...
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
Judge revokes release of N.J. woman indicted in 2020 head-on crash that killed police officer
A judge has revoked the release from jail of a Trenton woman who was indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges following a 2020 car crash, officials said. Atlantic County Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the woman’s release after she allegedly fled the scene of a recent motor vehicle accident, on Aug. 19, which injured a bicyclist, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Ex N.J. cop who tampered with his own drug test sentenced to prison, prosecutor says
A former Aberdeen Township police officer was sentenced Friday to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, including his own drug test, on two separate occasions last year, authorities said. Philip M. Santiago, 35, of Keyport, received a sentence of 364 days in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution...
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
phillyvoice.com
Cold case of Celina Mays, missing South Jersey girl, to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
Celina Mays was 12 years old and pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Willingboro on a December morning in 1996. Hours before she vanished, she had attended church and eaten ice cream with her family, seeming as normal as a child can just two weeks before she was due to give birth.
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
Heartbroken NJ mom must be allowed to keep her speed kills sign (Opinion)
Here’s a ridiculous story of bureaucracy just looking for a problem where none exists. Jennifer Metzger was just 16 years old when she died on Route 9 at Main Street in Woodbridge in a terrible car crash. Her heartbroken mother Lisa Metzger started a foundation in her daughter’s name...
Drunk Driver Charged After Driving Car into Ocean
CAPE HENLOPEN, DE – Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man drove his car into...
84-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane veers off runway at N.J. airport
An 84-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after the small plane he was piloting ran off a runway at Essex County Airport in Fairfield, authorities said. The man, whose name was not released, twice aborted take-offs — once because the passenger door on the 52-year-old plane was not properly closed and another time for unknown reasons, according to Fairfield police.
Two rabid bats found in Montclair
Two bats found in Montclair have tested positive for the rabies virus. The two bats were both found on Garden Street on Sept. 2. Today, the Montclair Township Health Department was notified by the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) lab that two bats found had tested positive. In August,...
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
Corrections officer smuggled cold cuts and espresso into NJ prison for money
A senior New Jersey corrections officer is accused of taking a monthly bribe from a prisoner in exchange for cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso, the state Office of the Attorney General said Wednesday.
2 more N.J. cops sentenced to federal prison for targeting and robbing residents
Two more former Paterson police officers who targeted and stole from residents of color in Paterson were sentenced to prison during a hearing in Newark federal court Friday. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Frank Toldeo to two years in federal prison, while Daniel Pent received an 18-month sentence. On Thursday, she sentenced co-conspirators Jonathan Bustios and Eudy Ramos to two-year sentences, while Matthew Torres received three years probation.
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool
TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
