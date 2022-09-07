ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

NJ.com

Judge revokes release of N.J. woman indicted in 2020 head-on crash that killed police officer

A judge has revoked the release from jail of a Trenton woman who was indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges following a 2020 car crash, officials said. Atlantic County Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the woman’s release after she allegedly fled the scene of a recent motor vehicle accident, on Aug. 19, which injured a bicyclist, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

84-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane veers off runway at N.J. airport

An 84-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after the small plane he was piloting ran off a runway at Essex County Airport in Fairfield, authorities said. The man, whose name was not released, twice aborted take-offs — once because the passenger door on the 52-year-old plane was not properly closed and another time for unknown reasons, according to Fairfield police.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
Montclair Local

Two rabid bats found in Montclair

Two bats found in Montclair have tested positive for the rabies virus. The two bats were both found on Garden Street on Sept. 2. Today, the Montclair Township Health Department was notified by the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) lab that two bats found had tested positive. In August,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

2 more N.J. cops sentenced to federal prison for targeting and robbing residents

Two more former Paterson police officers who targeted and stole from residents of color in Paterson were sentenced to prison during a hearing in Newark federal court Friday. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Frank Toldeo to two years in federal prison, while Daniel Pent received an 18-month sentence. On Thursday, she sentenced co-conspirators Jonathan Bustios and Eudy Ramos to two-year sentences, while Matthew Torres received three years probation.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool

TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
EDUCATION
NJ.com

NJ.com

