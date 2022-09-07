Read full article on original website
2 Women Killed In Virginia RV Crash, Driver Charged: Police
Two women traveling in an RV died in a rash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 66 this week in Virginia, authorities said. Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, was charged with reckless driving after the Winnebago RV he was operating struck the eastbound trailer near milepost 16 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in Fauquier County, State Police said.
Man found guilty of trying to kill Portsmouth officer after jury deliberates for less than an hour
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A jury of eight men and four women needed less than an hour to find a man guilty in the attempted murder of a Portsmouth police officer in 2017. After a three-day trial, Will Patterson, Jr., was found guilty on twelve counts, including attempted aggravated murder, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious injury […]
Family located after police find toddler on Bizzone Circle in Virginia Beach
According to police, a small child was found around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bizzone Circle.
5 suspects in custody after police pursuit on North Military Highway in Norfolk
According to police, Norfolk Police and Virginia Beach Police were in pursuit of a stolen car in the 1200 block of North Military Highway.
Pursuit of stolen car in Norfolk ends in arrest of 5 suspects
Norfolk Police and Virginia Beach Police were both in pursuit of a stolen car in the 1200 block of North Military Highway.
popville.com
Shootings in Columbia Heights and (Update: Homicide) Truxton Circle Last Night
“Good Evening. 3D is currently investigating a Shooting at 14th & Irving St NW. An Adult Male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable non-life threatening condition. At this time we believe this was a targeted event after a dispute.
Virginia woman arrested on murder charges in her father's death
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with her father's murder after he was found shot to death in a home near Leesburg on Wednesday. Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting inside the home. When deputies arrived, they found a man, Jeffrey Carroll, dead.
Will Patterson, Jr. found guilty on 12 felony charges
Patterson was found guilty on 12 felony charges, including attempted aggravated murder in the 2017 shooting of Portsmouth Police Officer Angelina Baaklini.
Virginia man sentenced in revenge killing over single ounce of marijuana
A Virginia man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday in the revenge-killing of a man who had stolen an ounce of marijuana from him in 2019.
Man charged after gun found in backpack of 1st-grade student at Suffolk school
Suffolk Police responded to an incident Thursday involving a student with a weapon on the campus of Oakland Elementary in the 5000 block of Godwin Blvd.
High profile Norfolk murder trial halted after courthouse receives bomb threat
NORFOLK, Va. — Friday marked the third day in the trial of a man accused of killing an Old Dominion University student in 2011. On June 10, 2011, Norfolk police found 20-year-old Chris Cummings shot to death in his home near Old Dominion University. Rashad Dooley faces several charges...
Police arrest man after shots fired near Virginia Beach Oceanfront
On September 4, around 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Police received a ShotSpotter Alert, directing them to the 400 block of 24th Street.
Norfolk man caught after running through creek to get away from troopers
Tony Diaz ran from officers on Thursday night and a Norfolk neighborhood had a front-row seat to his arrest. Diaz is currently facing drug charges out of Fairfax County and thought a Virginia State Police Officer was pulling him over for that.
Man arrested on abduction, second-degree murder charges in Suffolk, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested and now faces multiple charges from two separate incidents in Suffolk, city officials said. Dispatchers got a call from a person who had seen a woman being assaulted by a man in a car near Pitchkettle Road on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a news release from the city.
Suffolk murder, abduction suspect was released from jail ten days before slaying
A News 3 investigation into a Suffolk man arrested for a September 4 slaying after a police pursuit and alleged abduction.
Drug cartel intelligence operative pleads guilty in Virginia court
A member of an infamous Honduran drug cartel was the latest in his organization to plead guilty to drug trafficking Thursday, Sept. 8, as he admitted wrongdoing in an Alexandria courtroom.
Portsmouth man on trial for second time for trying to kill officer
The re-trial got underway Wednesday for Will Patterson, Jr., charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer in a November 2017 shooting on Hickory Street in Portsmouth.
WAVY News 10
2 men hurt in stabbing on N Roger Peed Drive in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured in an overnight stabbing in Hampton. Dispatch said the stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive, not far from Newton Road and Andrews Boulevard. After arriving on scene, police located two men with stab...
Police investigate deadly Virginia crash on Interstate 66
According to police, one person was killed in the crash and multiple others were injured. Travel lanes on I-66 were closed from 9 p.m. Thursday through 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Ring video shows Virginia drug operation that led to deadly police shooting; men charged in death
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va.. (DC News Now) — Police said two men who were part of a drug deal arranged with an undercover detective face charges in the death of a man who was with them after an exchange of gunfire with police. The Prince William County Police Department released a preliminary narrative Wednesday related […]
