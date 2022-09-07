ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exmore, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

2 Women Killed In Virginia RV Crash, Driver Charged: Police

Two women traveling in an RV died in a rash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 66 this week in Virginia, authorities said. Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, was charged with reckless driving after the Winnebago RV he was operating struck the eastbound trailer near milepost 16 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in Fauquier County, State Police said.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentines, VA
Cape Charles, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Exmore, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Cape Charles, VA
City
Belle Haven, VA
City
Birdsnest, VA
WUSA9

Virginia woman arrested on murder charges in her father's death

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with her father's murder after he was found shot to death in a home near Leesburg on Wednesday. Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting inside the home. When deputies arrived, they found a man, Jeffrey Carroll, dead.
LEESBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Valentines Day#Violent Crime#Northampton Circuit Court#Crown Victorian#Northampton High School#The Snakes And Guerillas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

2 men hurt in stabbing on N Roger Peed Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured in an overnight stabbing in Hampton. Dispatch said the stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive, not far from Newton Road and Andrews Boulevard. After arriving on scene, police located two men with stab...
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy