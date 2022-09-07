Read full article on original website
Rio Grande Sun
Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority
Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
Rio Grande Sun
Trash Authority Drops the Ball on Pick-Up
When it comes to garbage pickup throughout Rio Arriba County, some residents are wondering what exactly they are paying for. In a memo to its customers last Friday, North Central Solid Waste Authority General Manager Janet Saucedo announced “temporary service changes for the City of Española and Rio Arriba County residents.” The memo stated: “Effective immediately, we will no longer be picking up trash from side streets, private drives or county roads.” The authority gave residential solid waste customers the option to roll their polycarts to the nearest “major street” or to haul the garbage themselves to a collection center or to the Alcalde Transfer Station.
Rio Grande Sun
Española to Open New Police Station
Española Police Department is moving to a new police station on Riverside Drive from its current location on Industrial Park Road. City officials said they hope to have the department settled into the new station by Jan. 1, 2023. The building — at 1710 N. Riverside Dr. — was formerly occupied by the United States Forest Service.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Aug. 31 – Sept. 6
Christopher Yazzie, 42 of Santa Fe was arrested August 31 and charged with “offenses relating to driving under the influence’. William Louis Macinnes, 19 of Los Alamos was arrested September 2 on an arrest warrant from Los Alamos Magistrate Court. Kadin Swensen, 21 of Los Alamos was arrested...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Police Blotter: Aug. 31 – Sept. 5, 2022
The following information is provided by the Los Alamos Police Department. Neither arrests nor charges indicate a conviction, and neither means that a person is guilty of the charges filed against them. CHRISTOPHER YAZZIE. Aug. 31 at 6:25 p.m. / Police arrested Christopher Yazzie, 19, of Los Alamos at 2500...
Woman charged for helping suspect in fatal Blakes Lotaburger robbery
The woman allegedly told police she was waiting for Martinez when she heard gunshots, and when he came back to the van, he admitted to shooting Garcia and demanded that she drive away. Urquijo allowed Martinez to stay at her home in Arroyo Seco until his girlfriend picked him up.
