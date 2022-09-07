ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Automobile Trade Association hosts 1st-ever Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oyJh4_0hkmZDAm00

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association is hosting its first-ever Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace.

The event will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

SEE ALSO | 17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

It's aimed at educating consumers on how new car dealerships play a critical role in electric vehicle adoption.

This event corresponds with National Drive Electric Week, which works to raise awareness about the benefits of all electric or hybrid cars.

RELATED | EV tax credits just got revamped due to the newly signed Inflation Reduction Act

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
CBS Chicago

IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade

CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
WILL COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Hybrid Cars#Linus Business#Business Industry#Chicago Drives Electric
Mashed

Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best

The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?

Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Eater

An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots

The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
CHICAGO, IL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!

Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
EVANSTON, IL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M

The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022

Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy