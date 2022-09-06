ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WFAA

'Texas really started the whole revolution' | State continues to lead the US semiconductor chip industry

Semiconductor chips make modern technology function. Almost all of them are as small as a speck of dust. Semiconductors have dominated headlines since the pandemic started in March 2020, most commonly in reference to the global chip shortage. The microscopic computer chips control the creature comforts of modern society as well as lead national security, from the touchscreens on our phones to the navigation systems on war missiles.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

“Corsicana” – A truly Texas motion picture

Bass Reeves was born in 1838 and became the first Black U.S. Marshall in the American West. In the newly released film, "Corsicana", the spotlight shines on this Texas hero as he faces a race against time to track a vicious gang of killers in this oil-rich north Texas town.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX

