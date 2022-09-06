Semiconductor chips make modern technology function. Almost all of them are as small as a speck of dust. Semiconductors have dominated headlines since the pandemic started in March 2020, most commonly in reference to the global chip shortage. The microscopic computer chips control the creature comforts of modern society as well as lead national security, from the touchscreens on our phones to the navigation systems on war missiles.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO