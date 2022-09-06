Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
'Texas really started the whole revolution' | State continues to lead the US semiconductor chip industry
Semiconductor chips make modern technology function. Almost all of them are as small as a speck of dust. Semiconductors have dominated headlines since the pandemic started in March 2020, most commonly in reference to the global chip shortage. The microscopic computer chips control the creature comforts of modern society as well as lead national security, from the touchscreens on our phones to the navigation systems on war missiles.
WFAA
Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
North Texas constable and county commissioner deny involvement with Oath Keepers despite ending up on 'leaked' membership list
DALLAS, Texas — A North Texas constable and county commissioner deny being fully engaged or part of the Oath Keepers after their names ended up on a membership database that the Anti-Defamation League turned into an interactive map Wednesday following months of research. The Oath Keepers are a far-right...
WFAA
Florida activist sends around 275 'In God We Trust' posters to Texas
Chaz Stevens, who advocates for the separation of church and state, told WFAA he designed the signs, which are in different languages. He sent 20 to Allen ISD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Medical Board suspends doctor connected with 'compromised' IV bag investigation at North Dallas surgical center
DALLAS — A Texas Medical Board disciplinary panel has temporarily suspended the license of a Baylor Scott & White doctor connected to its investigation into a 'compromised' IV bag that caused a death and serious heart complications. The doctor, Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, was suspended Thursday after the board determined...
WFAA
Transgender 8th grader taken out of class for questioning by Texas child welfare investigator, mom says
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
WFAA
“Corsicana” – A truly Texas motion picture
Bass Reeves was born in 1838 and became the first Black U.S. Marshall in the American West. In the newly released film, "Corsicana", the spotlight shines on this Texas hero as he faces a race against time to track a vicious gang of killers in this oil-rich north Texas town.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFAA
This North Texas haunted house made the list of the nation's best
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2021. Texas is home to some of the best things — BBQ, Shiner Beer, high school football, Red Dirt country music — but did you also know it hosts some of the top haunted houses in the nation?
COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations and deaths across North Texas remain low
TEXAS, USA — COVID-19 statistics across North Texas continue to remain relatively low as the area heads into September. Collin County health officials said the county currently has 111 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The last time there were more than 200 hospitalizations in the county was...
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991
AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
WFAA
Weekend Guide: Sports music and margaritas highlight a busy weekend
It's shaping up to be a jam-packed weekend of events around North Texas. If you are into sports, music or margaritas, we've got some ideas for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Comments / 0