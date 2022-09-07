ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WTVC

Man shot in Rossville Thursday night

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Lakeview

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last night in the Lakeview community. Officials say it happened sometime between 8:30 and 10 PM on Nawaka Avenue near Lake Winnie. A man in his twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
LAKEVIEW, GA
WDEF

One victim died in East Chattanooga double shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police say one of the victims died in a double shooting Thursday night. It happened just before 9 PM on Rubio Street near Wilcox Boulevard in East Chattanooga. When police arrived, they learned of another victim about a block away. The victims were a 19 year...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Violent Crime#Chattanooga Police
WDEF

Single-car crash in Chattanooga causes the death of 36-year-old woman

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department says a single car crash this morning caused the death of a 36-year-old woman. Public Information Officer Sydney Hamon tells News 12 it happened in the 5300 block of Fairview Road around 7 a.m. Emergency services workers arrived on scene and pronounced...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Carjacking suspect arrested in Fort Oglethorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – U.S. Marshals and Chattanooga Police found their suspect this afternoon across the boarder in north Georgia. They wanted Gregory Lamar Gillespie for a carjacking three days ago on E. 21st Street. They found him on Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethrope, where they found the...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WDEF

Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 13

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Malik Beavers – Possession Firearm during Felony, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Vehicle fire reported on Highway 127 in Dunlap Friday night

Dunlap, Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Friday night. Officials say it happened off Highway 127 just south of AutoZone. When crews arrived, they saw a small car parked beside the road with several other vehicles. Officials say the fire did substantial damage to the...
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

Two teens shot Wednesday evening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

CPD investigates double shooting on Chattanooga's north shore

CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night. Police were called to the 100 block of Trewhitt St on the north shore about 9:34 pm on the report of multiple persons shot. According to Chattanooga police, a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

September 9 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports provided by the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. Officers responded to a BOLO for an intoxicated driver near 6000 Ringgold Rd. Police made contact with a highly intoxicated Masry Forbis driving a silver Jeep. She was taken into custody for DUI and transported to Silverdale.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Moped driver seriously injured in morning wreck

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Moped rider was seriously injured in an early morning wreck in Cleveland. It happened on Keith Street at Northwood Drive just after 5 AM. Cleveland Police investigators say both the Moped and the vehicle were heading south on Keith Street, when the vehicle ran into the back of the Moped in the right lane.
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy