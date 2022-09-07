Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
WDEF
CPD deals with a cluster of four shootings in six days within 3.5 miles of each other
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four shootings over the past six days in one particular area is what the Chattanooga Police Department is dealing with. All of the sites where the shootings occurred are within three-and-a-half miles of each other. Last Saturday, there were two: one was in the 100 block...
WTVC
Woman killed, man shot on Rubio Street Thursday night, according to Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE 12:21 AM. Chattanooga Police confirm a 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting Thursday night on Rubio Street. Witnesses tell our NewsChannel 9 crew at the scene there was a large gathering on Rubio Street prior to the shooting. Police also...
WTVC
Chattanooga police investigating fatal crash on Fairview Rd. Saturday morning
The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning at 7:13 a.m. It happened at the 5300 block of Fairview Rd. According to preliminary details, upon arrival, EMS pronounced the 36-year-old female victim dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with...
WDEF
Two Dalton men under arrest for DUI in separate incidents around Interstate 75
DALTON (WDEF) – Two Dalton men are under arrest for DUI in separate incidents on Interstate 75 in Catoosa County. Police responded to a crash at Tyler Street at North Hamilton in Dalton, and learned Emmanuel Jacobo fled the scene. While officers were tending to the victim, one of...
WTVC
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
WDEF
Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Lakeview
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last night in the Lakeview community. Officials say it happened sometime between 8:30 and 10 PM on Nawaka Avenue near Lake Winnie. A man in his twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
WDEF
One victim died in East Chattanooga double shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police say one of the victims died in a double shooting Thursday night. It happened just before 9 PM on Rubio Street near Wilcox Boulevard in East Chattanooga. When police arrived, they learned of another victim about a block away. The victims were a 19 year...
WDEF
Single-car crash in Chattanooga causes the death of 36-year-old woman
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department says a single car crash this morning caused the death of a 36-year-old woman. Public Information Officer Sydney Hamon tells News 12 it happened in the 5300 block of Fairview Road around 7 a.m. Emergency services workers arrived on scene and pronounced...
WDEF
Chattanooga Carjacking suspect arrested in Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – U.S. Marshals and Chattanooga Police found their suspect this afternoon across the boarder in north Georgia. They wanted Gregory Lamar Gillespie for a carjacking three days ago on E. 21st Street. They found him on Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethrope, where they found the...
WTVC
Man charged with carjacking after SWAT standoff at Fort Oglethorpe apartment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — UPDATED:. A man has been charged with carjacking for an incident in Chattanooga after surrendering during a SWAT standoff at a Fort Oglethorpe apartment. Gillespie is suspected of carjacking a 2016 Nissan Altima. CPD Robbery conducted a search warrant of the residence where the 2016...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 13
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Malik Beavers – Possession Firearm during Felony, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner...
WTVCFOX
Vehicle fire reported on Highway 127 in Dunlap Friday night
Dunlap, Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Friday night. Officials say it happened off Highway 127 just south of AutoZone. When crews arrived, they saw a small car parked beside the road with several other vehicles. Officials say the fire did substantial damage to the...
WDEF
Two teens shot Wednesday evening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
WTVC
CPD investigates double shooting on Chattanooga's north shore
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night. Police were called to the 100 block of Trewhitt St on the north shore about 9:34 pm on the report of multiple persons shot. According to Chattanooga police, a...
WTVCFOX
Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
eastridgenewsonline.com
September 9 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports provided by the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. Officers responded to a BOLO for an intoxicated driver near 6000 Ringgold Rd. Police made contact with a highly intoxicated Masry Forbis driving a silver Jeep. She was taken into custody for DUI and transported to Silverdale.
WDEF
Moped driver seriously injured in morning wreck
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Moped rider was seriously injured in an early morning wreck in Cleveland. It happened on Keith Street at Northwood Drive just after 5 AM. Cleveland Police investigators say both the Moped and the vehicle were heading south on Keith Street, when the vehicle ran into the back of the Moped in the right lane.
WTVCFOX
"Finishing Eliza's Run:" Dozens in Chattanooga run to honor slain Memphis jogger
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is honoring Eliza Fletcher. Dozens of runners gathered early Friday morning to "Finish Her Run." Memphis Police said Fletcher was killed after being kidnapped during a pre-dawn run September 2. "We as a normal group of women and some men who are here to support...
