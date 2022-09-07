ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most seniors in Ohio

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

MN tower once directed train traffic in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON -- Young people today would be surprised to go back in a time machine and discover just how much train traffic there used to be 50 years ago. Since then, an enormous shift has seen the abandonment of thousands of miles of railroad track as commercial delivery shifted to the focus and flexibility of over-the-road trucking.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Free lime sludge available from the City of Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON – The City of Mount Vernon is offering thousands of tons of lime to the farming community for soil application free of charge. Under the Ohio EPA’s “Beneficial Use” Permit, the lime has been found to be extremely useful for crop production. Lime addition to soils in crop production can result in increased yields by increasing nutrient availability.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Ohio AG blasts Mt. Gilead bioenergy company for stored waste issue

MOUNT GILEAD — A Mount Gilead bioenergy company received a motion of contempt from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost citing wrongly stored food waste from polluting water. "Attorney General Dave Yost ... filed for a contempt of court motion against Renegry Inc. and others for illegally accepting and storing excessive amounts of food waste and other organic waste at its Morrow County treatment facility in violation of a preliminary injunction the company agreed to in June," Yost's release stated.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Staff shows support for East Knox Board at September meeting

HOWARD — East Knox staff members showed their support at Thusday night's Board of Education meeting, saying the district is headed in the right direction. Pat Forshey, an employee at East Knox for more than 15 years, has put three kids through the East Knox school district and said all have successful lives post-graduation.
HOWARD, OH
sciotopost.com

First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City

Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
GROVE CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellville Street Fair opens with tractor pull on Sept. 11

BELLVILLE – The 172nd Bellville Street Fair is right around the corner. The street fair begins Sept. 14 and continues through the 17. Highlights include live music, the fair queen contest, horse show, livestock show and various exhibits. The art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.
BELLVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash in Amanda Several People Injured

AMANDA – Several people are injured after a crash in Fairfield county around 11:15 am on Saturday. According to early reports, Amanda township responded to 8000 Cinncinati-Zanesville road in Amanda for the two-vehicle crash involving two vehicles. Three people have been reported injured, at least one severe. The injured...
AMANDA, OH
Knox Pages

MV municipal planning approves development plan for Cooper Progress Park

MOUNT VERNON — The redevelopment of the former Siemens campus moved another step forward on Thursday when Mount Vernon's Municipal Planning Commission approved a comprehensive development plan for what's now known as Cooper Progress Park. Jeff Gottke, president of the Knox County Land Bank, told the commission the plan...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Cleveland.com

Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Local election boards throughout Ohio have been hit with recent public records requests that seem designed to prevent them from tossing out 2020 presidential election documentation that they otherwise would be able to discard this month. Federal law requires local election officers to retain congressional and presidential...
OHIO STATE
10TV

4 men injured after being electrocuted in Victorian Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four men were hurt after being electrocuted and falling from the roof of a home in the Victorian Village area of Columbus Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 block of Wilber Avenue near Hunter Avenue just after 9:20 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Overturned Heavy Vehicle on 33 in Fairfield County

Fairfield – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a large overturned vehilce with a trailer, possibly a semi or a dump truck around 2:15 pm in Fairfield County. According to early reports, the crash occurred on 33 eastbound in the area of Allen road. The high-speed crash has been reported to have entrapment.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH

