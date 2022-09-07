Read full article on original website
Related
Díaz 7 RBIs, Cron 504-foot HR lead Rox over D-Backs 13-10
DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 Friday night after wasting a seven-run lead. Arizona took a 10-8 lead with a nine-run fifth, but the Rockies rallied to become the first team to win after allowing nine runs in a single inning since the Los Angeles Angels at Texas on Sept. 19, 2008. It was the Rockies’ third-consecutive victory, giving them their longest win streak in nearly two months. Colorado has scored at least eight runs in each of those games. “These games matter,” said the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon, who hit a pair of solo homers. “We’re all competitors. We come here every day and we want to win. I know we’re not in it as much as we’d like to be. With the homers, hopefully we just keep hitting a bunch and roll that into next season.”
Albert Pujols ties Alex Rodriguez with 696th career homer, fourth on all-time home run list
St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols hit the 696th home run of his career on Saturday night, tying Alex Rodriguez
Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has
Yoán Moncada went off last night. The White Sox third baseman had five hits, for five RBIs and two home runs. It's the second time this season Moncada has had five hits and five RBIs. And that might not seem significant, but it's the first time an American League...
MLB
Correa's signature moment? HR sends Twins to rare win in NY
NEW YORK -- The Twins had to hold their breath until the last out was made at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. When it was over, Minnesota edged New York, 4-3, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the Bronx. With the victory, Minnesota gained a half-game in the American League...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
504-foot HR tied for Coors Field's longest yet
DENVER -- Nothing was safe -- almost not even a truck perched high above the left-field bleachers at Coors Field -- from the reach of C.J. Cron in the Rockies' wild 13-10 walk-off win on Friday night. Cron’s massive fourth-inning two-run homer off D-backs right-hander Keynan Middleton, which landed well...
MLB
Sampson providing flexibility in latest opportunity with Cubs
CHICAGO -- Adrian Sampson admitted that he did not handle the conversation well from his side of the manager's desk. In late June, when the Cubs made the decision to send him back to Triple-A Iowa, the pitcher did what he could to be precise with his words, trying not to let anger consume what he wanted to convey.
MLB
India finds 'redemption' with game-winner in 9th
CHICAGO – His single had barely reached the left field grass, but Jonathan India was already pumping his first towards the Reds’ dugout. India provided the go-ahead run in Thursday’s 4-3 win over the Cubs, and capped one of the harder fought victories Cincinnati has had in 2022 to take the series at Wrigley Field.
MLB
Yanks stifled in bid at another sweep of Twins
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ dominance of the Twins has been a remarkable and largely unexplainable quirk, remaining constant throughout the sweeping roster changes of two decades. When these two clubs meet, no matter the setting or month, the pinstripes usually come out on top. And it had that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Rookie providing Yankees with jolt of energy
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Oswald Peraza saw the steady stream of his Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre teammates receiving promotions to the big leagues, some eventually riding the shuttle back to Northeast Pennsylvania and others sticking in The Show. The young shortstop wondered when his call would come, though he knew that was a matter out of his control.
MLB
How the Olson trade has gone for the A's
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos' Athletics Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. For the first time since being traded to the Braves during Spring Training, Matt Olson made his return to the Oakland Coliseum as the A’s welcomed Atlanta for a short two-game series.
MLB・
MLB
Jeter returns for Tribute Night, in awe of Judge
NEW YORK -- After achieving his boyhood dream by donning Yankees pinstripes in a two-decade career that included five World Series championships, 14 All-Star appearances and a regular-season hit total that ranks sixth all time, Derek Jeter is ready to be a fan once more. As Jeter returned to Yankee...
MLB
Moncada the standout as White Sox offense erupts
OAKLAND -- Thursday night marked the official start of football season, as the Bills downed the defending-champion Rams, 31-10, to kick off NFL Week 1. The White Sox played under a different set of Thursday-night lights, but in the spirit of the season, they put up a football tally in their 14-2 blowout win over the A's.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Even when he's off, Sandy still leads Cy pack
PHILADELPHIA -- The Marlins snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Phillies on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park despite Sandy Alcantara once again not being at his best -- but did his latest blip loosen Alcantara’s hold on the National League Cy Young race?
MLB
Varsho's slam caps D-backs' historic inning
DENVER -- The only thing more unpredictable than the weather in Colorado is baseball at Coors Field. A day after temperatures hit 98 degrees in Denver, the D-backs opened their weekend series against the Rockies with the temperature reading 59 degrees Friday night, along with a constant drizzle of rain. But after Arizona's 13-10 walk-off loss to Colorado, the dramatic weather swing was merely a footnote, almost forgotten in the fog of one of the wildest games in the ballpark’s history.
MLB
Trout homers in 5th straight game, tying franchise record
HOUSTON -- Mike Trout has accomplished a lot in his 12-year career. He’s a 10-time All-Star who won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2012, has been crowned American League MVP three times and has eight Silver Slugger Awards to his name. Now, he can add hitting...
MLB
Why Rays are already playing playoff baseball
ST. PETERSBURG -- There are two ways to look at the Rays’ remaining schedule. On one hand, it seems almost unreasonably difficult compared to their non-American League East competition in the Wild Card race. The Mariners can practically waltz into October, for instance, with their final series coming against the Angels, A’s (twice), Royals, Rangers and Tigers, all far out of the postseason picture.
MLB
'It's time': Wander's impactful return helps Rays gain on Yanks
NEW YORK -- Wander Franco stood in front of his locker in the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon and delivered a declaration: “It’s time.”. Franco, who spent the past two months on the 10-day injured list after undergoing surgery on the fractured hamate bone in his right wrist, was activated ahead of a pivotal three-game series against the Yankees.
MLB
A dream come true: Jung homers in first MLB AB
ARLINGTON -- Josh Jung readily admitted that he was nervous to make his MLB debut on Friday against the Blue Jays. It’s everything he had been working for his entire life, the third baseman explained. Jung told his parents when he was 11 years old that he would hit a home run in his first Major League at-bat, whenever that may be.
MLB
This Blue Jay will be valuable to playoff run
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In June, Gabriel Moreno got his first taste of Major League Baseball. It was a lesson for both you and Moreno. The Blue...
MLB・
MLB
Cooper (3 hits) back into swing of things
MIAMI -- Two months ago, Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper was named to his first All-Star team. In the tough times that followed, he tried reminding himself of that fact. That recent rough stretch looks well in the rear-view after Cooper reached base four times in the Marlins' 6-3 victory...
Comments / 0