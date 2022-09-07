Read full article on original website
'Props to them': Sears aims to learn from rough start
OAKLAND -- JP Sears had been nothing short of impressive since joining the A’s, emerging as arguably their most consistent starter over the past month. That’s what made Thursday night peculiar. In a 14-2 loss to the White Sox at the Coliseum, Sears was rocked by a potent...
The key behind this star's turnaround
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When you’re looking for positive developments around the Red Sox heading down the stretch, there's one that's jumping out. Trevor Story looks...
Padres gain game in WC race on Cronenworth's walk-off
SAN DIEGO -- They stuck it out through a rare San Diego downpour Friday night -- a 45-minute pregame rain delay so unusual that earlier in the week Padres manager Bob Melvin wondered aloud whether Petco Park even had a tarp. The game proved well worth the wait. A National...
How this Padre became a cult hero
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are under-the-radar trades. And then there's the trade that sent Jorge Alfaro to San Diego in December. On the verge of being non-tendered by the Marlins, Alfaro was sent to the Padres for modest cash considerations. Hours later, the lockout began. Alfaro was a backup catcher who wasn't assured of a roster spot. The move barely made ripples.
'It's time': Wander's impactful return helps Rays gain on Yanks
NEW YORK -- Wander Franco stood in front of his locker in the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon and delivered a declaration: “It’s time.”. Franco, who spent the past two months on the 10-day injured list after undergoing surgery on the fractured hamate bone in his right wrist, was activated ahead of a pivotal three-game series against the Yankees.
Smyly wows over 7 frames to one-up Giants' ace
CHICAGO -- Drew Smyly had to be about as perfect as possible on Friday afternoon. The Cubs southpaw was going toe-to-toe with Giants ace Carlos Rodón, one of the best pitchers in the Majors. He was doing so with the memory of his worst outing of the year still hovering in the rear-view. Smyly was essentially tasked with pitching a mistake-free start just one appearance after allowing a season-high seven earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings.
Lindor, Mets keeping stretch run in perspective
MIAMI -- Skids happen. The Mets are going through one right now; but it’s not time to hit the panic button. As shortstop Francisco Lindor said, “It's baseball. You know you're going to win some [and] you're going to lose some.”. New York was on the losing end...
Varsho's slam caps D-backs' historic inning
DENVER -- The only thing more unpredictable than the weather in Colorado is baseball at Coors Field. A day after temperatures hit 98 degrees in Denver, the D-backs opened their weekend series against the Rockies with the temperature reading 59 degrees Friday night, along with a constant drizzle of rain. But after Arizona's 13-10 walk-off loss to Colorado, the dramatic weather swing was merely a footnote, almost forgotten in the fog of one of the wildest games in the ballpark’s history.
Dodgers' celebration on hold after rainy-day loss in SD
SAN DIEGO -- The steady drizzle at Petco Park on Friday night suggested autumn. Perhaps October. The Dodgers and Padres locked in a back-and-forth battle for 10 innings in the series opener, with San Diego pulling out a 5-4 victory on Jake Cronenworth’s RBI single off Heath Hembree. Nonetheless, the Dodgers continued onward to becoming the first team to clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason.
Angels' MVP duo heating up at the same time
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger’s Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Angels superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are heating up at the same time. They both homered in the same game on Wednesday,...
Guthrie's first big league hits, RBIs lead all-around team win
PHILADELPHIA -- Dalton Guthrie flew from Norfolk, Va., to Detroit to San Francisco on Sunday. The Phillies summoned him from Triple-A Lehigh Valley because they needed an outfielder following an injury to Nick Castellanos. Guthrie’s flight from Detroit was delayed because they had nobody to fly the plane. He arrived at Oracle Park just nine minutes before Giants left-hander Carlos Rodón threw his first pitch to Kyle Schwarber. Guthrie put on his uniform, introduced himself to interim manager Rob Thomson in the dugout and watched the game from the bench. He did not play, but he hopped on the team’s return flight to Philadelphia.
Correa's signature moment? HR sends Twins to rare win in NY
NEW YORK -- The Twins had to hold their breath until the last out was made at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. When it was over, Minnesota edged New York, 4-3, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the Bronx. With the victory, Minnesota gained a half-game in the American League...
Why WS title would be unprecedented for Yankees
Earlier this season, the Yankees were not only considered the World Series favorites, but they looked like they could break the all-time wins record (116 by the 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners). Now, New York is fighting to maintain its shrinking lead in the American League East. The Yanks entered...
Martínez displays his competitiveness through tough outing
OAKLAND -- As the A’s seek to build confidence in the many young players on their roster in the final month of their rebuilding 2022 campaign, the most promising sign of a brighter future has come within the starting rotation. The past month has seen the promotion of A’s...
India finds 'redemption' with game-winner in 9th
CHICAGO – His single had barely reached the left field grass, but Jonathan India was already pumping his first towards the Reds’ dugout. India provided the go-ahead run in Thursday’s 4-3 win over the Cubs, and capped one of the harder fought victories Cincinnati has had in 2022 to take the series at Wrigley Field.
Ohtani lights up radar gun with fastest pitch of career
HOUSTON -- Shohei Ohtani has become a spectacle to watch, not only because of his unprecedented play as a two-way star but the new records he sets with seemingly every outing. The latest accomplishment came via his velocity, as he threw the fastest pitch in his career in the Angels’ 6-1 win over the Astros on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.
Even when he's off, Sandy still leads Cy pack
PHILADELPHIA -- The Marlins snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Phillies on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park despite Sandy Alcantara once again not being at his best -- but did his latest blip loosen Alcantara’s hold on the National League Cy Young race?
Back home, Wentz gets first win in front of fam and friends
KANSAS CITY -- Like most big league ballparks, Kauffman Stadium features a Kiss Cam among its between-innings promotions. As its final shot on Friday, it caught a male Tigers fan refusing to kiss a female Royals fan, who proceeded to pour a beverage on his head as the crowd roared.
20-hit wonders: White Sox offense overpowers A's again
OAKLAND -- If hitting is contagious, then the White Sox must be infected. After bursting out for 21 hits in Thursday's series-opening win, the White Sox rode yet another 20-hit effort to an outsized 10-2 victory over the A's, securing a series win with a chance to go for the four-game sweep on Sunday. Chicago has now won four straight and nine of its last 11 games.
504-foot HR tied for Coors Field's longest yet
DENVER -- Nothing was safe -- almost not even a truck perched high above the left-field bleachers at Coors Field -- from the reach of C.J. Cron in the Rockies' wild 13-10 walk-off win on Friday night. Cron’s massive fourth-inning two-run homer off D-backs right-hander Keynan Middleton, which landed well...
