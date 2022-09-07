ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

USMNT monitoring dual-national Mexico international Alejandro Zendejas - sources

The United States men's national team are continuing to follow the progress of Club America's dual-national Alejandro Zendejas, sources have confirmed to ESPN. While the U.S. are tracking the midfielder, who has been one of the top performers in Liga MX this season, they have not been in direct contact with him, sources added to ESPN Mexico.
MLS
Daily Mail

FIFA considering hosting 2023 Club World Cup in the United States... as America emerges as the front runner ahead of Abu Dhabi and China to host Real Madrid and other continental champions

As the global football calendar undergoes a crunch with the World Cup being held in November and December, FIFA continues to find a home for it's club version of the tournament. Reports from Spanish outlet AS say the United States is now the front runner to host the tournament after...
MLS
FOX Sports

Mukhtar scores MLS-high 22nd goal, Galaxy ties Nashville 1-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored his Major League Soccer-leading 22nd goal, but the LA Galaxy tied Nashville 1-1 on Saturday as Riqui Puig scored on a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time. LA's Javier Hernández failed to convert a penalty kick for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: El Matador saves Mexico

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Luis Hernandez's stoppage time stunner. By beating South Korea and tying Belgium in...
FIFA

