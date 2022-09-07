Read full article on original website
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
ESPN
USMNT monitoring dual-national Mexico international Alejandro Zendejas - sources
The United States men's national team are continuing to follow the progress of Club America's dual-national Alejandro Zendejas, sources have confirmed to ESPN. While the U.S. are tracking the midfielder, who has been one of the top performers in Liga MX this season, they have not been in direct contact with him, sources added to ESPN Mexico.
MLS・
FIFA considering hosting 2023 Club World Cup in the United States... as America emerges as the front runner ahead of Abu Dhabi and China to host Real Madrid and other continental champions
As the global football calendar undergoes a crunch with the World Cup being held in November and December, FIFA continues to find a home for it's club version of the tournament. Reports from Spanish outlet AS say the United States is now the front runner to host the tournament after...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Mukhtar scores MLS-high 22nd goal, Galaxy ties Nashville 1-1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored his Major League Soccer-leading 22nd goal, but the LA Galaxy tied Nashville 1-1 on Saturday as Riqui Puig scored on a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time. LA's Javier Hernández failed to convert a penalty kick for the...
Australian rugby sevens teams chasing double World Cup glory in Cape Town finals
Australia’s men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams are chasing the tantalising prospect of double World Cup glory in South Africa on Sunday, when the three-day Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament concludes. Both teams have already won the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series this year, while the women...
England leads SA by 36; 17 wickets fall on Day 3 of decider
LONDON (AP) — England stumbled to a 36-run lead after a remarkable, emotionally charged third day of the deciding test against South Africa that saw 17 wickets fall and cricket pay its respects to Queen Elizabeth II in a moving pre-match tribute on Saturday. After bundling out the Proteas...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: El Matador saves Mexico
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Luis Hernandez's stoppage time stunner. By beating South Korea and tying Belgium in...
FIFA・
PHOTOS: Rockets prospects Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba at EuroBasket
The knockout stage of the European Basketball Championship, best known as EuroBasket 2022, is taking place between Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 18. All subsequent games are being played inside the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany. The knockout stage comprises 16 nations that advanced from group-stage play, which began...
