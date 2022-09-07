Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Semi-Automatic Rifle Permit Process Now in Effect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A semi-automatic rifle license is now required in New York State to purchase and take possession of semiautomatic rifles. Any person that possessed a semi-automatic rifle prior to September 4, 2022, is not required to obtain the license but to buy or take possession of any new semiautomatic rifles you will now need one.
WHEC TV-10
BREAKING: Investigation underway into funds missing from Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has confirmed there is an active investigation underway into missing funds within the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after being contacted by County Clerk Jamie Romeo. In a statement, Romeo tells News10NBC, “We cannot comment on the ongoing...
WHEC TV-10
RG&E will host four informational sessions about new smart meters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is hosting four information sessions about the installation of new smart meters. RG&E expects to upgrade 571,000 meters over the next three years in Monroe County and parts of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties. The new meters have been the topic of several News10NBC Investigations.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua clinic will distribute Omicron variant-specific boosters on Sept. 21
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Ontario County Public Health will hold a clinic on September 21 to distribute the new boosters that are specific to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The clinic in Canandaigua will distribute the new Moderna booster for people 18+ and the Pfizer booster for people 12+. It runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
9/11 remembrance events this weekend in Rochester area
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Sunday marks 21 years since the terror attacks on 9/11, a day we’ll never forget. 19 terrorists hijacked four planes on Sept. 11, 2001. Two planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane hit the Pentagon.
WHEC TV-10
Sutter’s Marina on Irondequoit Bay opens following renovations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Work is completed on the new Sutter’s Marina on Irondequoit Bay. The new structure can withstand floodwaters that damaged the previous facility. The marina got a $233,000 construction grant as part of the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. Monroe County Executive Adam...
WHEC TV-10
Gates Chili schools has warning to protect children’s identities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have a warning for parents and teachers about protecting children’s identities. The Gates Chili Central School District shared this post. It says back-to-school photos often reveal personal information about students. Photos like this example from a school resource officer often include the school name,...
WHEC TV-10
Two people, including victim, charged in March quadruple shooting on State Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a victim in the March quadruple shooting on State Street is among two people charged with carrying out the shooting. 28-year-old Lonnie Keys Jr. and 31-year-old Charles Robinson died in the shooting outside of Mile High Hookah Lounge. Two others survived after being hospitalized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Rochester runners honor murdered Tennessee jogger
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of runners across the nation took part in “Finish Eliza’s Run” Friday morning, to honor a Tennessee teacher who was murdered while out jogging. “At 5:20 a.m. which was concurrent with a lot of other groups around the nation that was the...
WHEC TV-10
Rand Street shooting Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Drive-through booster clinic to be held Friday in Mount Morris
GENESEO, N.Y. The Livingston County Department of Health will be holding a drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at 2 Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris. Medical experts say the booster will provide an added layer of protection against COVID and specifically the omicron subvariant. You must...
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating homicide on Kenwood Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday around 4:30 p.m. the Rochester Police Department responded to 231 Kenwood Avenue for the report of a person that had been shot. When officers arrived they found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was not alert or conscious, and was deceased.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Sept. 11, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On today’s episode of Rochester in Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam is talking about the exciting developments this year at the Rochester Fringe Festival. We’ll talk about a few of the headliners and what it means to have the Spiegeltent back at the center of the festival after not having it here since 2019.
WHEC TV-10
Veterans Outreach Center will hold remembrance ceremony for victims of 9/11 attacks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester is holding a vigil on Friday to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks. The “Operation We Remember” ceremony will be held at Gary Beikirch Memorial Park in Highland Park, days before the 21st anniversary of 9/11. It runs from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
WHEC TV-10
Local leaders speak at Veterans Outreach Center’s ceremony to remember 9/11 victims
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks. Friday, the Veterans Outreach Center hosted a remembrance ceremony for all servicemen, and women who were impacted by that day. News10NBC was at the ceremony which was held at Gary Beikirch Memorial Park. It was “Operation...
WHEC TV-10
Genesee Brew House celebrates ten years in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House celebrated its tenth birthday on Saturday. Thousands of people showed up to celebrate. There were food trucks, live music, and some special Genesee brews. There was also a celebratory dessert beer, the salted caramel chocolate porter. “You know I’ve been doing this...
WHEC TV-10
Man charged with beating of homeless man on Monroe Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified 19-year-old Ethan Carrion as the man who beat a homeless man on Monroe Avenue in early August, which was captured in a viral video. Carrion was charged with assault and taken to Monroe County Jail. He was arraigned on Thursday morning in...
WHEC TV-10
World juggling record attempt during Fringe Festival Kids Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. You have a chance to be a part of history!. Strong Museum of Play and the Rochester Fringe Festival are teaming up for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Two juggling instructors will attempt to set the world record for the largest juggling lesson!. It’s all free and will take place...
WHEC TV-10
CityGate’s new owner is a Fairport firm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The CityGate development on the Rochester-Brighton border has a new owner. That’s according to our news partner the Rochester Business Journal. The financially-troubled commercial property was bought by Streamline Real Estate Partners, a development firm out of Fairport, for $17.25 million. CityGate is anchored by...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
Comments / 0