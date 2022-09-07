ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Semi-Automatic Rifle Permit Process Now in Effect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A semi-automatic rifle license is now required in New York State to purchase and take possession of semiautomatic rifles. Any person that possessed a semi-automatic rifle prior to September 4, 2022, is not required to obtain the license but to buy or take possession of any new semiautomatic rifles you will now need one.
RG&E will host four informational sessions about new smart meters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is hosting four information sessions about the installation of new smart meters. RG&E expects to upgrade 571,000 meters over the next three years in Monroe County and parts of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties. The new meters have been the topic of several News10NBC Investigations.
9/11 remembrance events this weekend in Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Sunday marks 21 years since the terror attacks on 9/11, a day we’ll never forget. 19 terrorists hijacked four planes on Sept. 11, 2001. Two planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane hit the Pentagon.
Sutter’s Marina on Irondequoit Bay opens following renovations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Work is completed on the new Sutter’s Marina on Irondequoit Bay. The new structure can withstand floodwaters that damaged the previous facility. The marina got a $233,000 construction grant as part of the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. Monroe County Executive Adam...
Gates Chili schools has warning to protect children’s identities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have a warning for parents and teachers about protecting children’s identities. The Gates Chili Central School District shared this post. It says back-to-school photos often reveal personal information about students. Photos like this example from a school resource officer often include the school name,...
Rochester runners honor murdered Tennessee jogger

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of runners across the nation took part in “Finish Eliza’s Run” Friday morning, to honor a Tennessee teacher who was murdered while out jogging. “At 5:20 a.m. which was concurrent with a lot of other groups around the nation that was the...
Rand Street shooting Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Drive-through booster clinic to be held Friday in Mount Morris

GENESEO, N.Y. The Livingston County Department of Health will be holding a drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at 2 Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris. Medical experts say the booster will provide an added layer of protection against COVID and specifically the omicron subvariant. You must...
RPD investigating homicide on Kenwood Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday around 4:30 p.m. the Rochester Police Department responded to 231 Kenwood Avenue for the report of a person that had been shot. When officers arrived they found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was not alert or conscious, and was deceased.
Rochester in Focus: Sept. 11, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On today’s episode of Rochester in Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam is talking about the exciting developments this year at the Rochester Fringe Festival. We’ll talk about a few of the headliners and what it means to have the Spiegeltent back at the center of the festival after not having it here since 2019.
Genesee Brew House celebrates ten years in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House celebrated its tenth birthday on Saturday. Thousands of people showed up to celebrate. There were food trucks, live music, and some special Genesee brews. There was also a celebratory dessert beer, the salted caramel chocolate porter. “You know I’ve been doing this...
Man charged with beating of homeless man on Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified 19-year-old Ethan Carrion as the man who beat a homeless man on Monroe Avenue in early August, which was captured in a viral video. Carrion was charged with assault and taken to Monroe County Jail. He was arraigned on Thursday morning in...
World juggling record attempt during Fringe Festival Kids Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. You have a chance to be a part of history!. Strong Museum of Play and the Rochester Fringe Festival are teaming up for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Two juggling instructors will attempt to set the world record for the largest juggling lesson!. It’s all free and will take place...
CityGate’s new owner is a Fairport firm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The CityGate development on the Rochester-Brighton border has a new owner. That’s according to our news partner the Rochester Business Journal. The financially-troubled commercial property was bought by Streamline Real Estate Partners, a development firm out of Fairport, for $17.25 million. CityGate is anchored by...
Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
