I'm sooooo confused, it's literally a school... you know for kiddos I.E. human beings, kids, children.... WTH is wrong with these ppl, take your dogs to a dog park period!! No matter how much of a "family member" they are to you, they're dogs!! They shouldn't be allowed on the school yards!! And NO, I'm not anti-dogs, I have 4 myself... I'm anti-entitlement!! I also have children who go to school and understand the issue, not all pet parents are responsible 🙄
It definitely would I’ve read in the article, sounds like the dog owners are definitely not being respectful. Therefore, they should lose all their privileges to the school grounds. It’s for the safety of the children. Enough is enough, find another place to take your dogs, keep them on a leash, and clean up your mess. That’s called being a responsible pet owner.
these dog owners need to stop being so lazy and stop taking their dogs to the school grounds where they let them go to the bathroom and then not clean up. that's the whole reason why dogs are off limits on school grounds.
