Gus Malzahn torched by media after UCF's loss to Louisville
UCF suffered a rare home loss in Friday night's battle against Louisville. The Knights went scoreless over their final seven possessions during a 20-14 setback in Orlando, Florida. It was the first home defeat inside the Bounce House for second-year head coach Gus Malzahn with UCF — and it came as a result of mismanaged opportunities, according to media members, who torched the former Auburn program leader during the contest.
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
Chiefs' new wide receivers have experience with elite QBs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ever since Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a free-agent deal with the Chiefs this past offseason, the veteran wide receiver has had people asking him what he’s doing right in life to earn such good fortune at quarterback. Must be something to go from spending four years with Aaron Rodgers to catching […]
Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans' plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1
The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Breaking down DJ Wagner's game
The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
NFL odds Week 1: Best bets, why you should back Tom Brady and the Bucs
I always say that time flies when you're having football, and it's true. Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and it's been a long time coming. I hope all you bettors and fans are looking forward to another great season of football gambling fun. As everyone remembers, from...
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans odds, picks and predictions
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans open their seasons Sunday at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Colts vs. Texans odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Colts finished the 2021 season with a...
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
QB Ryan makes his debut for Indy in opener against Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Ryan is ready for his next challenge as he prepares for his debut with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday against the Houston Texans after spending his entire 14-year career in Atlanta. And he admitted this week that even after 222 career starts, he still gets fired...
Philadelphia 76ers Land Jae Crowder In Intriguing Trade Scenario
The road to an NBA championship is a long and winding one. All 30 of the league’s teams would eventually like to taste victory, and that’s exactly what makes it so challenging to do so. The field is stacked. Some would argue that the NBA is more talented...
Drew Brees gives injury advice to Texas QB Quinn Ewers
Drew Brees had some serious advice for Quinn Ewers on how to handle his injury. Ewers got hurt in the first quarter of Texas’ 20-19 loss to Alabama on Saturday and did not return. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that Ewers suffered a clavicle sprain.
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.
1 ruled out, 2 questionable in Colts vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) and Houston Texans (0-0) released their final injury reports with designations Friday ahead of the Week 1 matchup at NRG Stadium. The Colts had one player ruled out and one player listed as questionable while the Texans had one player listed as doubtful and one player listed as questionable on their final injury report. Both injury reports were pretty light all things considered.
