ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Bicyclist's Hit-And-Run Death on South Grand Part of Deadly Trend

By Monica Obradovic
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eu0qH_0hkmXluw00
A cyclist was killed earlier today on South Grand just east of Tower Grove Park.

A hit-and-run involving a Kia resulted in the death of a bicyclist on South Grand Boulevard just east of Tower Grove Park Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., the driver of a white Kia collided with a bicyclist who was pronounced dead at a hospital soon after, according to a police incident summary. The Kia's driver did not stay on the scene. Police described the driver's vehicle as a "newer model white Kia."

This is the second pedestrian death near South Grand Boulevard in less than two months — and the second involving a driver who fled the scene.

A pedestrian died July 15 after the driver of an SUV sped through a red light . The SUV hit the pedestrian (a man unidentified by police) as he crossed South Grand Boulevard on a crosswalk. The SUV's driver then took off and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Pedestrian deaths have spiked in the St. Louis area in recent years. Last year, motorists killed 42 pedestrians and injured 395 more across St. Louis city and County. In the early 2000s and 2010s, pedestrian deaths never surpassed more than 40, with the deadliest year, 2015, reaching to 39 deaths.


Four days after the earlier South Grand incident, another pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in the Grand Center neighborhood. The same month, a 17-year-old was killed while walking across Chippewa to Ted Drewes, where another man had met the same fate in May.
[content-1] August was a particularly deadly week for pedestrians. On Aug. 15, police found a man dead in the 6300 block of Hall Street in north St. Louis after a vehicle struck him early that morning. Another pedestrian died Aug. 27 after the driver of a 1997 Ford Taurus hit him during an attempt to flee police. And last Monday, a
24-year-old woman was killed after a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit her in Overland.

In a statement, Mayor Tishaura Jones said, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, cities across the country have seen a spike in traffic violence, and today’s tragic hit-and-run on South Grand is a reminder that St. Louis is no exception. City departments continue to review potential solutions to make our streets safer no matter how St. Louisans choose to get around.”

We've reached out to St. Louis Metropolitan Police for more details about Tuesday's hit-and-run and will update this story when we hear back.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 11th Street and Morrison Avenue in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. Investigators say a 19-year-old woman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged for allegedly stealing $12K in Pokémon cards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Teen dies after stolen Kia crash in Alton

ALTON, Ill. – A teenager died overnight in a crash involving a stolen Kia vehicle in the Metro East. The Alton Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Belle Street.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Overland, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
KOMU

Man charged after stealing $12K in Pokémon cards from St. Louis County store

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Kia
FOX 2

One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KMOV

Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. Felecia Conners, 40, of Florissant, was shot in the chest multiple times in the alley of 2800 block of Grand. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at...
advantagenews.com

Juvenile dies in Alton crash

A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
ALTON, IL
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
498
Followers
99
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy