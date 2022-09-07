Bicyclist's Hit-And-Run Death on South Grand Part of Deadly Trend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO