Chris Pine Goes Viral For His Reaction To Harry Styles Talking About 'Don't Worry Darling'

International Business Times
Harry Styles Jokes About Chris Pine Spitting Rumor During NYC Concert
Harry Styles has addressed internet speculation that he spat on Chris Pine during the premiere of their movie "Don't Worry Darling" at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week. During his Wednesday concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden, where he is performing a 15-night residency, the 28-year-old singer...
Ana De Armas In Tears After Receiving Standing Ovation For 'Blonde' [Watch]
Ana de Armas, who portrayed legendary actress Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde," broke down in tears after receiving a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. In a video shared Thursday on Twitter, the actress can be seen wearing a pink outfit and standing next to her co-star Adrien Brody, who portrayed Arthur Miller in the movie.
