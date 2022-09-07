Daniel Jones must show Giants he can be Super Bowl-winning quarterback

Jon Feliciano has seen a lot over seven NFL seasons as an offensive lineman for the Raiders and Bills — including the development of Derek Carr and one of the sport’s biggest stars, Josh Allen. So as the Giants’ first-string center, and as a leading scholar in coach Brian Daboll’s dogma, Feliciano seemed like a good place to start to weigh the 2022 upside of Daniel Jones .

Assuming there is an upside.

As Feliciano stood in the middle of the Giants’ locker room Tuesday, five days away from the season opener at Tennessee, he was asked if he thinks his fourth-year quarterback can still be a star in this league.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Feliciano told The Post. “It’s his work ethic, and he’s super accurate with the ball. Obviously he’s not as athletic as Josh. I think Josh is probably the most athletic quarterback in the league. But Daniel can definitely run, and he definitely has a great arm. So I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”

Everyone who cares about pro football in this market knows the book on Jones. He’s lost 25 of 37 starts, he’s coming off a serious neck injury, and he’s already run through more coaches and staff members than anyone can count.

Oh, and Feliciano’s former co-workers in Buffalo — Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen — decided against picking up Jones’s fifth-year option.

Yes, it’s true that the rookie head coach and rookie GM have raved about the quarterback’s professionalism and desire.

“He’s at it extremely hard,” Daboll said Tuesday. “He’s here all the time. He’s more on the quiet side, but he is ultra, ultra-competitive. … I think he’s a good leader.”

Daniel Jones will have to prove to Joe Schoen (above) and Brian Daboll that he can be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, The Post’s Ian O’Connor writes. Bill Kostroun (3)

Best of luck finding anyone inside the Giants’ facility to say something negative about Jones. Before last season, co-owner John Mara maintained he saw the sixth-overall pick in the 2019 draft as a quarterback who will ultimately win a Super Bowl.

“I can say that without any hesitation,” Mara told The Post. Asked if he thought Jones was good enough to win multiple Super Bowls, Eli Manning style, Mara responded, “I don’t see why not, if we put the right pieces around him.”

After the Giants failed again to put those pieces in place in 2021, Mara famously blamed the organization for doing “everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here.”

But that was a generous assessment of the situation in favor of Jones, who deserves his fair share of the blame, too. Though Mara, Schoen, and Daboll can say all the positive and protective things they want about the quarterback, the actions taken by public figures are always more telling than the words spoken by public figures.

Mara, Schoen, and Daboll had a chance to guarantee Jones’s employment for the 2023 season, and they took a pass. You don’t need to know any more than that.

This is the bottom line with Jones, and with every starter at his position: If you can’t reasonably picture your quarterback holding the Lombardi Trophy high before his prime expires, you need to find another one.

see also

Manning went 11-5 and won a division title for the Giants in his first full year as a starter, and though things got rough for him, it wasn’t terribly difficult to imagine him being good enough at some point to win a championship. Allen in Buffalo? It’s pretty easy now to picture him winning a couple.

That’s where Jones needs to be at the end of this year, if he wants to persuade his employers that they don’t need to draft a top-gun college quarterback to take his place. He has to stay on the field and play effectively enough for Schoen and Daboll to picture him as a future Super Bowl winner as clearly as Mara did in the spring of 2021.

Is that a doable proposition?

“He works his tail off, I’ll tell you that,” Feliciano said. “He’s always in the weight room or getting extra meetings in and grabbing guys and picking their minds and telling them how he wants things run. He’s just a really good leader. I didn’t know much about him before coming here, but I’ve been truly impressed with who he is.

“When I first got to Buffalo, Josh wasn’t the Josh that he is now. I’d say that Josh and Daniel were probably in similar positions. … The year before, Josh was running around for his life and taking a lot of shots. When I got there with a bunch of other guys, we gave him the confidence to stay in and do what he does.

“So I think with Daniel, it’s the same thing. He’s had to deal with a lot of different things, a lot of different coaches, different line coaches, different guys playing the line. But I think once he gets some consistency, he’s going to show everyone what he can do.”

Tuesday, Jones called Daboll’s system “very quarterback friendly for any quarterback.” This season, against the odds, it needs to be friendly enough to make Jones seem like a future champ.

Nothing short of that will make the cut.