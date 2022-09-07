ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans ditch face masks, plan more travel than ever: poll

By Andrew Court
New York Post
 4 days ago

Americans are on the move.

COVID isn’t keeping people cooped at home any longer, with stir-crazy citizens ditching face masks and test kits, and making more plans to travel than ever before.

The surprise findings were obtained from a new survey of 3,000 US adults conducted by OnePoll on behalf of AT&T, with 37% of respondents saying they are already traveling more now than they were pre-pandemic.

A third of those polled said they traveled to other parts of North America this summer, while almost a quarter (24%) jetted off to Europe. According to the survey, 18% of respondents also enjoyed a vacation in the Caribbean or Bahamas.

Of those already taking more trips, 44% revealed they have more free time and 44% said that the lifting of pandemic-related travel restrictions were a contributing factor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBUWs_0hkmXb5g00
Almost a quarter of respondents revealed they jetted to Europe this summer after several years spent cooped up at home due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a majority of Americans don’t think face masks, sanitizer or COVID tests are crucial tools for travel.

A smartphone or tablet was considered the most essential travel must-have for US travelers, ahead of sanitizer (37%), face masks (36%) and at-home COVID tests (27%).

Additionally, countries or territories still imposing pandemic restrictions are likely to be avoided by millions of Americans suffering from COVID fatigue.

A significant 35% of respondents said too many pandemic regulations — such as testing and mandatory mask-wearing — would be deal-breakers for traveling abroad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZTxF_0hkmXb5g00
Regardless of age, 60% of those polled would be completely lost if their phone were lost or stolen when traveling.

Meanwhile, the survey also examined the different communication styles used by Americans while traveling.

Unsurprising, Gen Z respondents favored texting (54%), while Gen X preferred to communicate through phone calls.

Regardless of age, however, 60% would be completely lost if their phone were lost or stolen when traveling.

A large number of Americans said they completed depended on their phones while on the move, accessing map apps (37%), Google Translate (28%), airline apps (27%), and booking apps (26%). Meanwhile, more than a third (36%) of respondents are hooked on social media, saying they don’t feel like they’ve had a real vacation unless they’ve posted about it online.

New York Post

