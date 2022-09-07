ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

1972 Dolphins to be Featured on "Football Life"

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfVfw_0hkmXZH600

The Miami Dolphins will be recognized on the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history

As the authors of the only perfect season, the 1972 Miami Dolphins deserve a special place in NFL history and it's going to be recognized throughout this season, 50 years after the remarkable accomplishment.

To that end, it should have come as no surprise when it was announced Tuesday was one of the episodes of the NFL Network's "A Football Life" in 2022 will focus on the 1972 Dolphins.

No date has been set yet for the episode, which will air in either December or January as the sixth and final episode of the season.

The other episodes will feature Joe Theismann (Sept. 16), Rod Woodson (Sept. 23), Edgerrin James (Nov. 18), Julian Edelman (Nov. 25) and Franco Harris (Dec. 23).

The episodes, which will be narrated by Josh Charles, will air Friday at 9 p.m. ET and PT.

The 1972 Dolphins, coming off a Super Bowl VI loss against the Dallas Cowboys, went 14-0 in the regular season before defeating the Cleveland Browns (20-14) and Pittsburgh Steelers (21-17) in the playoffs and then Washington (14-7) in Super Bowl VII.

View the original article to see embedded media.

PREVIOUS DOLPHINS FOOTBALL LIVES

The "Football Life" series began in 2011, and the Dolphins have been featured quite often through the years.

That includes an episode entitled "The Perfect Backfield" that showcased the running back trio of Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris and Jim Kiick. That episode aired in Season 4 in 2014.

That came a year after an episode dedicated to Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, who guided the Dolphins to that Super Bowl in the 1972 season and again the following year.

Other Dolphins-related episodes have featured Jimmy Johnson in 2012, Brandon Marshall in 2014, Ricky Williams in 2014, Dan Marino in 2017 and current wide receivers coach Wes Welker in 2017.

PLANS TO HONOR THE 1972 DOLPHINS

The Dolphins organization announced plans at the start of training camp to honor the 1972 team throughout the season.

The highlight will come during the Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23 when the team will be honored at halftime and the current Dolphins will wear throwback uniforms.

