Charles County, MD

Welcome to the Charles County Fair: Letter from the President

By Glenn R. Belmore President, Charles County Fair Board
 4 days ago

As Fair President, I have the privilege, honor and pleasure to invite everyone to not only come to the Charles County Fair but to experience participating in it. On behalf of my fellow directors and volunteers of this nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation, we encourage you all to participate as exhibitors this year and hope that the fair catalog will assist you in highlighting your best talents and skills by placing entries in this year’s fair.

During these turbulent times of uncerainty as we live through the world pandemic, we welcome you to come visit with family, friends and neighbors as we jam pack the 4 days of Charles County Fair Week. The fair as many other public places will be increasing our cleaning and sanitizing to ensure that an elevated safe level exists for fair patrons. Both young and old will appreciate and enjoy the festive and social environment with daily entertainment, contests, shows, demonstrations, displays, foods and goods offered by a variety of fair vendors. Come and experience this great Charles County tradition.

ABOUT

Serving Charles County since 1872

 https://www.somdnews.com/independent/

