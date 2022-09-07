Queen Nicotina Sofia Sherman

Related
Live updates: King Charles to attend Commonwealth reception
King Charles III will attend a reception Sunday with commissioners from Commonwealth nations. The commissions maintain and develop relationships with the group of countries that grapple with affection for the queen and lingering bitterness over their own colonial legacies. Charles became king after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday at her summer retreat in Scotland. Her coffin has left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday for a six-hour road journey to Edinburgh, with people lining the streets in some places to pay their respects. The king will meet with the secretary-general of the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace before a reception with the foreign secretary and commissioners from countries like Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Belize, Canada and New Zealand.
U.K.・
Queen Elizabeth II begins solemn final journey
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Sunday left the Scottish retreat where she died as the late monarch embarked on her final journey with thousands of her mourning subjects expected to line the route. Six groundskeepers had loaded the oak coffin -- draped with a Scottish Royal Standard and a floral wreath -- into the black hearse that was to wind its way slowly on a six-hour journey to Scotland's capital.
U.K.・
Maryland Independent
La Plata, MD
316
Followers
348
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Charles County since 1872https://www.somdnews.com/independent/
Comments / 0