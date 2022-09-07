ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Inside the most tragic celebrity plane crashes including Travis Barker, Kobe Bryant, Aaliyah & Megan Hilty’s family

By James Lawley
 4 days ago
THE showbiz world was shocked on Tuesday to learn that Megan Hilty’s sister and brother-in-law were killed in a plane crash.

Take a look at the most tragic celebrity aviation accidents in history including stars such as Travis Barker and Kobe Bryant.

Smash actress Megan Hilty's pregnant sister, niece, and brother-in-law were killed in a plane crash Credit: Instagram
Their float plane crashed into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island on Sunday Credit: Fox 13 Seattle

MEGAN HILTY

On Sunday September 4, a float plane carrying nine passengers including members of Smash actress Megan Hilty’s family went down near Whidbey Island, Washington.

The actress’s sister, Lauren Hilty, her brother-in-law, Ross Mickel, and the couple’s child, Remmy, were killed.

To make things even more tragic, Lauren was pregnant at the time with a son, whom they had named Luca.

A search went out immediately on Sunday but was suspended on Tuesday with only one body recovered.

It’s currently unclear what caused the crash.

Megan herself is yet to make a statement

Travis Barker suffered from horrific third-degree burns and PTSD after he survived a shocking crash in 2008 Credit: Getty
He was one of two survivors in the accident which left four dead Credit: Getty

TRAVIS BARKER

Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was involved in a horror plane crash on September 19, 2008, over a decade before they began dating.

The Blink-182 drummer was traveling on a Learjet private plane from Columbia, South Carolina to Los Angeles, California when the jet went down.

Out of the six people onboard, including two pilots, only Travis and his friend Adam ‘DJ AM’ Goldstein survived.

Travis’ assistant, Chris Baker, and his security guard, Charles Still, were killed.

But Travis was left fighting for his life in the hospital after 65% of his body was covered in third-degree burns from jet fuel fires.

The rocker has been open about the resulting PTSD and his suicidal thoughts after the crash, but in 2021, he was able to overcome his fear of flying and get on a plane for the first time in 13 years.

He credited Kourtney for making him feel “invincible” despite his past trauma.

Unfortunately, DJ AM, who also struggled with PTSD following the accident, relapsed into substance abuse and passed away from acute intoxication less than one year after the crash.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi were killed in a 2020 tragedy Credit: Refer to Caption
Their helicopter was smashed to smithereens when it went down over the mountains in Calabasas, California Credit: Getty

KOBE BRYANT

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was one of nine passengers killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

The retired NBA star was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianni, as well as John and Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa; Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton; and basketball assistant coach Christina Mauser.

There were no survivors after the helicopter smashed into the hillsides of Calabasas, California.

Kobe and company were traveling to a youth basketball game on a Sikorsky S-76B, a machine which he had flown on many times before.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, had also flown the Lakers alum many times, given his preference for air travel to avoid the LA traffic.

A subsequent National Transportation Safety Board report determined that the probable cause of the accident was “the pilot's decision to continue the flight under visual flight rules into instrument meteorological conditions, which resulted in the pilot's spatial disorientation and loss of control.”

Kobe left behind his wife Vanessa, and their three surviving daughters - Capri, Bianka, and Natalia.

Gwen Shamblin Lara died with her husband Joe and seven others Credit: gwenshamblinlara/Instagram
Their plane crashed into a lake near Tennessee Credit: NEWSCHANNEL5.COM

JOE LARA AND GWEN SHAMBLIN

Joe Lara, known for his role as Tarzan, and his dietician wife Gwen Shamblin, were killed on May 29, 2021, when their jet crashed into a lake near Tennessee.

There were no survivors out of the nine passengers onboard as the rescue mission quickly turned into a recovery mission.

Following his roles in the 1989 TV movie Tarzan in Manhattan and the series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, Joe had been focussing on his career in country music since 2002.

Gwen’s controversial weight loss church had faced criticism from its former followers and was the subject of an HBO Max documentary: The Way Down: God, Greed, And Gwen Shamblin's Cult.

Aaliyah was lost too soon when she was involved in a tragic accident aged 22 Credit: Getty
The songstress was killed on impact just one minute after the plane took off from the Bahamas Credit: AP

AAILYAH

R&B singer Aaliyah was just 22 when the plane she had chartered to Miami, Florida crashed in the Bahamas in 2001.

One of nine passengers on the jet - who were all killed in the accident - the pop star died on impact when the plane crashed just one minute after taking off.

As well as her platinum-selling album, One in a Million, Aaliyah was known for her movie roles in Romeo Must Die and The Queen of the Damned.

Musician Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry died in a 2017 accident Credit: Getty Images - Getty
His helicopter crashed into a wooded area near the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey Credit: AP:Associated Press

TROY GENTRY

Troy Gentry, one of half of the hit country duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed along with his pilot during a pleasure helicopter ride near Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey on September 8, 2017.

Because the duo was scheduled to perform at the airport later that evening, Troy's bandmate Eddie was relaxing just half a mile away when the helicopter went down in the woods.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the pilot’s error in deciding to cut the engine too far from the runway in a botched emergency landing caused the crash.

Buddy Holly was one of three rock n roll stars killed in a plane crash over Iowa in 1959 Credit: Getty
The incident is commonly known as The Day the Music Died Credit: Getty

BUDDY HOLLY

Referred to as The Day the Music Died, Buddy Holly was killed along with Ritchie Valens and ‘The Big Bopper’ J.P. Richardson when their plane went down on February 3, 1959.

All three of the music legends had their lives cut short after taking a private jet to keep their busy tour running smooth.

There were no survivors when the plane crashed in a field near Clear Lake, Iowa.

The crash site is now marked with a small monument depicting Buddy’s signature glasses.

Country singer Patsy Cline was at the peak of her career when she died aged 30 Credit: Getty - Contributor

PATSY CLINE

Another musical legend who had her life cut short, Patsy Cline was just 30 when her plane crashed in the wilderness of Tennessee on March 5, 1963.

The I Fall To Pieces singer was on her way home to Nashville after performing in Kansas City, Kansas.

She was joined by fellow country stars Hawkshaw Hawkins and Cowboy Copas on board, as well as her manager and pilot, Randy Hughes.

But Randy became disorientated just 13 minutes after takeoff, and there were no survivors when the tiny jet went down in the woods of Camden, Tennessee.

Patsy left behind a husband, Charlie Dick, and two children, Julie and Randy, as well as a catalog of classic country-pop hits.

Fans shared their tributes to the singer in a memorial service after the 1963 crash Credit: AP

