Pardon Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies for taking a journey back to the beginning for him with Merv Griffin. For many of you, Griffin’s name might be more synonymous with being an entrepreneur and talk-show host. He would have some of the biggest names in show business on there from the 1960s through the 1980s. But he also was a man who created two game shows you still watch to this day. Griffin was the creator of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. When Davies was 24 years old, he would get a job working as a development associate for Merv Griffin Enterprises. He talked about it in a blog post on Jeopardy! website’s blog.

TENNIS ・ 7 HOURS AGO