‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why a Doctor Told Her to Quit the Show
The View has had a revolving door of hosts over the years, and Rosie O’Donnell is going into detail about why she left the tv show. An article from Best Life Online points out O’Donnell was only with the show for a short time. She made her debut in 2006 and remained for one season. She returned to the series in 2014, but she departed before the season had even finished.
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
Loretta Lynn Shares Powerful Tribute to Queen Elizabeth After Her Death at 96
Loretta Lynn is joining a chorus of celebrities paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday at 96-years-old. Check out the “Coal Miner’s Daughter’s” post below. “She served with grace, dignity, and devotion to her people for 70 years. A loss for the...
‘Kelly and Ryan’ Host Ryan Seacrest Reveals Major Family Update on Live TV
Live with Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest is 47 years old and, thus far, has led a life many would envy. After nine years as the host of various game and reality shows, Seacrest won the coveted job of American Idol host, promoting the budding star to a household name.
‘Jeopardy!’ EP Michael Davies Reveals Merv Griffin Gave Him His Big Break
Pardon Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies for taking a journey back to the beginning for him with Merv Griffin. For many of you, Griffin’s name might be more synonymous with being an entrepreneur and talk-show host. He would have some of the biggest names in show business on there from the 1960s through the 1980s. But he also was a man who created two game shows you still watch to this day. Griffin was the creator of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. When Davies was 24 years old, he would get a job working as a development associate for Merv Griffin Enterprises. He talked about it in a blog post on Jeopardy! website’s blog.
‘Duck Dynasty’s Uncle Si Robertson Reveals Major Health Update After Surgery
Reality show Duck Dynasty was a cult favorite while it was still on the air. One of the central characters, Si Robertson (a.k.a. “Uncle Si”) recently shared some news about his health. The synopsis of Duck Dynasty says: “The series portrays the lives of the Robertson family, who...
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals First Look at One of Her Season 40 Dresses
Vanna White showed off some of her upcoming dresses for season 40 of Wheel of Fortune on her official Twitter. The image shows White getting some adjustments in a red and black sleeveless gown as she grins. “Season 40 begins on Monday, Sept 12! Tune in!” she captions the image.
Charlie Hunnam Speaks Out About His First TV Return Since ‘Sons of Anarchy’
Charlie Hunnam is most well-known for his starring role as Jax Teller in Sons of… The post Charlie Hunnam Speaks Out About His First TV Return Since ‘Sons of Anarchy’ appeared first on Outsider.
Carrie Underwood Captures 10 Years of Singing ‘SNF’ Theme Song in One Epic Photo
Country music star Carrie Underwood is celebrating one decade as the face of Sunday Night Football. And to mark the occasion, she posted a single photo that captures every epic look she’s donned for the show’s opening theme over the years. The Before He Cheats singer dropped the...
Rob Lowe Hilariously Tells Drew Barrymore Their Parents Probably Hooked Up in the 1980s
Rob Lowe has a sneaking suspicion that his dad and Drew Barrymore’s mom may have done some serious partying years ago. Barrymore was the latest guest on the podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe. The pair have a lot in common. They got their big breaks in showbiz in the 1980s, and both battled personal demons. More recently, they’ve made the transition to tv. Barrymore with her own talk show and Lowe as the star of 911: Lone Star.
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Reveals Heartwarming ‘Secret’ About Blake Shelton in BTS Video
Blake Shelton is adored by many. His fans, the musicians he coaches on The Voice, and, of course, his family, all sing the country icon’s praises. And according to his wife, Gwen Stefani, this is for good reason. In a recent behind-the-scenes video shared to both Stefani’s and The...
‘The Breakfast Club’ Star Anthony Michael Hall Reflects on Wild Brat Pack Fame: ‘Too Much, Too Soon’
Anthony Michael Hall is going full circle, from a nerdy student in The Breakfast Club to an authoritarian assistant principal in The Class. The new film The Class pays homage to Hall’s 80s roots. A Saturday at school is mandatory for a group of seniors who were unable to acquire their high school equivalency diploma due to a scheduling conflict or other major issues. The 54-year-old also produced the film.
Gwen Stefani Rocks Fishnet Outfit on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Alongside Blake Shelton
Let’s face it, The Voice star Gwen Stefani is never not stunning. The pop icon takes our breath away with her unique and glamorous style every single time she hits the stage, the red carpet, or even the small screen. However, she can still stun her audiences with new looks with each appearance. And this is exactly what the Holla Back Girl singer did when she donned a gorgeously bright colored fishnet number while making an appearance visiting with Seth Meyers on the popular late-night talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers.
‘The Golden Girls’ and Queen Elizabeth Enjoyed a Connection: Here’s How
The Golden Girls was such a beloved TV show back in the 1980s that the series about women of a certain age had some very royal and loyal fans. Let’s just say the residents of Clarence House in London were avid Golden Girls viewers. Elizabeth, the beloved Queen Mother, adored the show. When the now classic TV series premiered in 1985, the Queen Mum was only a smidge older than Sophia. So the series probably resonated with the beloved royal, although Sophia and the one-time queen consort probably only had their age in problem. But we’re betting they shared a similar sense of bawdy humor.
LOOK: Garth Brooks Rocks Ireland Concert, Posts Absolutely Epic Photo
Country star Garth Brooks headed to Ireland for a concert. Afterwards, he shared an awesome… The post LOOK: Garth Brooks Rocks Ireland Concert, Posts Absolutely Epic Photo appeared first on Outsider.
LISTEN: Carly Pearce Posts Preview of Unreleased Song ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’
Carly Pearce’s last full-length release was 2021’s 29: Written in Stone. It included her smash hits “What He Didn’t Do” and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” It also included the hit “Next Girl.” Barely a year removed from her most recent work, the country star is giving us a sneak peak at her next track. Maybe a record is behind it? Check out a snippet of “We Don’t Fight Anymore” below.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’
America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Reveals New Season Premiere Date
The very popular Alaskan Bush People is giving its fans an important update as its new season will kick off in October on Discovery. This show follows the lifestyle of the Brown family in the wild. While there have been some who are critical of their stories, the show is always interesting. In this clip from the show’s Instagram account, we get a chance to see what will happen this coming season.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Speaks Out About Erin Reagan’s Upcoming Campaign
While there have been bits and pieces shared about the upcoming campaign season on Blue Bloods, we get a little more juice about it. Specifically, Bridget Moynahan is bringing the heat about her character’s election battle. Erin Reagan is in the race to become the next District Attorney for Manhattan. She’s going up against the current DA Kimberly Crawford, played by Roslyn Ruff on the show. What in the world will happen as Season 13 starts up on October 7?
Elton John Honors Queen Elizabeth II After British Royal’s Death in Emotional Tribute
Elton John was only four years old when Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne. When the British superstar learned of her death, Thursday, he called her an inspiration. Yes, there was a friendship between this 75-year-old pop singer and a 96-year-old monarch. “Along with the rest of the nation, I...
