‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son

NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
‘Jeopardy!’ EP Michael Davies Reveals Merv Griffin Gave Him His Big Break

Pardon Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies for taking a journey back to the beginning for him with Merv Griffin. For many of you, Griffin’s name might be more synonymous with being an entrepreneur and talk-show host. He would have some of the biggest names in show business on there from the 1960s through the 1980s. But he also was a man who created two game shows you still watch to this day. Griffin was the creator of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. When Davies was 24 years old, he would get a job working as a development associate for Merv Griffin Enterprises. He talked about it in a blog post on Jeopardy! website’s blog.
Rob Lowe Hilariously Tells Drew Barrymore Their Parents Probably Hooked Up in the 1980s

Rob Lowe has a sneaking suspicion that his dad and Drew Barrymore’s mom may have done some serious partying years ago. Barrymore was the latest guest on the podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe. The pair have a lot in common. They got their big breaks in showbiz in the 1980s, and both battled personal demons. More recently, they’ve made the transition to tv. Barrymore with her own talk show and Lowe as the star of 911: Lone Star.
‘The Breakfast Club’ Star Anthony Michael Hall Reflects on Wild Brat Pack Fame: ‘Too Much, Too Soon’

Anthony Michael Hall is going full circle, from a nerdy student in The Breakfast Club to an authoritarian assistant principal in The Class. The new film The Class pays homage to Hall’s 80s roots. A Saturday at school is mandatory for a group of seniors who were unable to acquire their high school equivalency diploma due to a scheduling conflict or other major issues. The 54-year-old also produced the film.
Gwen Stefani Rocks Fishnet Outfit on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Alongside Blake Shelton

Let’s face it, The Voice star Gwen Stefani is never not stunning. The pop icon takes our breath away with her unique and glamorous style every single time she hits the stage, the red carpet, or even the small screen. However, she can still stun her audiences with new looks with each appearance. And this is exactly what the Holla Back Girl singer did when she donned a gorgeously bright colored fishnet number while making an appearance visiting with Seth Meyers on the popular late-night talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers.
‘The Golden Girls’ and Queen Elizabeth Enjoyed a Connection: Here’s How

The Golden Girls was such a beloved TV show back in the 1980s that the series about women of a certain age had some very royal and loyal fans. Let’s just say the residents of Clarence House in London were avid Golden Girls viewers. Elizabeth, the beloved Queen Mother, adored the show. When the now classic TV series premiered in 1985, the Queen Mum was only a smidge older than Sophia. So the series probably resonated with the beloved royal, although Sophia and the one-time queen consort probably only had their age in problem. But we’re betting they shared a similar sense of bawdy humor.
LISTEN: Carly Pearce Posts Preview of Unreleased Song ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’

Carly Pearce’s last full-length release was 2021’s 29: Written in Stone. It included her smash hits “What He Didn’t Do” and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” It also included the hit “Next Girl.” Barely a year removed from her most recent work, the country star is giving us a sneak peak at her next track. Maybe a record is behind it? Check out a snippet of “We Don’t Fight Anymore” below.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’

America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Reveals New Season Premiere Date

The very popular Alaskan Bush People is giving its fans an important update as its new season will kick off in October on Discovery. This show follows the lifestyle of the Brown family in the wild. While there have been some who are critical of their stories, the show is always interesting. In this clip from the show’s Instagram account, we get a chance to see what will happen this coming season.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Speaks Out About Erin Reagan’s Upcoming Campaign

While there have been bits and pieces shared about the upcoming campaign season on Blue Bloods, we get a little more juice about it. Specifically, Bridget Moynahan is bringing the heat about her character’s election battle. Erin Reagan is in the race to become the next District Attorney for Manhattan. She’s going up against the current DA Kimberly Crawford, played by Roslyn Ruff on the show. What in the world will happen as Season 13 starts up on October 7?
