Teen Mom Cheyenne Floyd breaks down in tears & says it’s a ‘miracle’ she’s alive after a ‘friend’ shot at her 13 times

By Caitlyn Hitt
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE Floyd has shared the shocking and emotional details of a recent shooting that nearly claimed her life and that of her family.

The reality star previously revealed that she had to undergo surgery for a health issue, but did not share any more details.

Cheyenne Floyd broke down in tears while recounting a scary shooting
The MTV star previously revealed that she had to undergo surgery Credit: MTV

During the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne, 29, and fiancé Zach Davis were shown preparing for Ryder's fifth birthday tea party.

After the over-the-top celebration wrapped, however, the MTV star confessed: “From the outside, my life looks perfect but to be honest I haven’t been transparent about what’s really going on."

She then appeared before the camera with Zach by her side, preparing for a somber moment as they shared the troubling details of the shooting they were involved in.

Her baby daddy kicked things off, sharing with viewers: “We woke up. Ryder had an appointment at the doctor. Ace had his first checkup. We were just riding with music playing like normal car day and Chey looks at me, and she goes, 'what is that?' and there was a green beam on my face."

Cheyenne then jumped in, adding: "When I saw the green beam on Zach’s face, I looked past it. I was just in complete and utter shock."

Zach then spoke directly to viewers again, recalling: "I looked at who was holding the gun and it was somebody we both knew. Not only is it just we know him, he’s been here at Chey’s house. There’s pictures with him and all the sudden we just start hearing shots."

He added: "He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius. Pried my door open and it was the worst feeling in the world."

The mom of two then began getting emotional, holding back tears as she said: "It is a miracle that we are still here and God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said that they do not understand how we’re all alive."

The reality star added: "And hearing it over and over and over again I just wanted them all to stop saying it because I had to pinch myself to make sure that I understood that I was alive."

SHOCK SCARE

The new details come after MTV released a trailer for the revamped series, which showed Cheyenne being rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

She was first seen in a tense conversation with Zach, seemingly discussing his most recent arrest.

From there, things got more intense for the entrepreneur as she was seen being wheeled into an ambulance and laying in a hospital bed.

A voice was heard saying: "It's hard to see her like this."

The video did not explain what led to Cheyenne's hospitalization, but fans have some clue thanks to her social media posts.

In July, after posting about "healing," the California native explained that she "had to have surgery," but declined to say why.

"It's hard to answer more questions because it will lead to more questions," she wrote. "We just have to wait for [Teen Mom] to air... that will explain everything."

DELIVERING DETAILS

While Cheyenne has been quiet amid the medical drama, her newly updated online Teen Mom bio revealed some scary details about her hospitalization.

“Cheyenne reveals she was shot at while driving her car with her children Ryder and Ace,” her bio states.

“She undergoes surgery for her injury and plans her dream wedding to Zach.”

Fans have been supportive of Cheyenne during her healing journey.

On Reddit, one user wrote: "At least she's fine but the cryptic posting is whack."

Though a second penned, "I’ve never seen someone get flowers like that for cosmetic surgery.

"I think something happened. I hope she’s okay."

Days prior, Cheyenne teased her condition, showing off the condolence flowers she received.

She tagged each person by their purchase and shared a message of gratitude along with an update about her condition.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their prayers," the mom-of-two wrote.

She went on: "I'll be able to explain more later right now I am focused on healing."

Cheyenne sparked concern with an earlier post, which touched on her health struggles on Twitter.

She also shared an image of a tweet, writing: "Zach Davis has seen me at my worst and vulnerable moments."

The TV personality thanked her future husband for "loving me this past few weeks," noting they "haven't been easy."

Cheyenne gushed about how she "got him forever."

In the Story that followed, she shared an image of the get-well gifts from her co-star Briana DeJesus.

Cheyenne received flowers and a balloon that said: "Get well soon."

She captioned the post: "Coming home to flowers from Briana DeJesus after these past few days was so thoughtful," with a red rose emoji.

Things in the months since the star's hospitalization haven't been all bad.

In addition to preparing for her impending nuptials, she has been preparing to move into her new mansion with her family.

At the time, the reasons for Cheyenne's medical woes were unknown Credit: MTV
She declined to reveal details about the incident, fearing it would lead to more questions Credit: Instagram / @cheynotshy
Cheyenne and Zach told Teen Mom fans it was someone they knew that shot them Credit: Instagram / @cheynotshy

