Wenatchee, WA

KHQ Right Now

Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Government
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
Wenatchee, WA
Traffic
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July

On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Air quality in Wenatchee Valley reaches unhealthy range

It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has looked or been outside today, but the air quality in the Wenatchee area has pushed into unhealthy ranges today. Chelan is getting the worst of it so far, with a noon recording of 169, putting the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category.
WENATCHEE, WA
State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
WENATCHEE, WA
Man injured in early Friday morning shooting in Larson Housing community near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — Grant County detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Moses Lake that left one person injured. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 12:25 a.m. to the 1009 Vandenberg Loop in the Larson Housing area after a 31-year-old man said a male suspect came through the back door to a residence and shot him, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
YAKIMA, WA
Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
RICHLAND, WA
Major motorcycle crash on Nob Hill Wednesday night

YAKIMA -- A major motorcycle crash happened last night, Sept. 7, on 26th Ave. and Nob Hill. The crash happened around 9 p.m. and involved both a motorcycle and a vehicle. YPD says there were minor injuries to those involved in the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
Port extends date to close sale of industrial land to data center company

A deal to sell 59.4 acres in Quincy to a data center company is still on, after Port of Quincy commissioners voted to extend the closing date of the sale to Dec. 14. The land, in the port’s Industrial Park 9, was on the agenda of the Aug. 24 meeting of port commissioners.
Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world

SPOKANE, Wash. – The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer...
CHELAN, WA
No Injuries In Late Night Fire At Wenatchee Motel 6

Investigators are looking into the cause of a late-night fire at the Motel 6 in the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee. Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson Kay McKellar says crews were originally called to a fire on the roof of the building. "The roof was not...
WENATCHEE, WA
Motel 6 Arson Suspect Arrested on Friday

Wenatchee Police Officers captured the arson suspect to the Motel 6 fire on Friday. Shortly after midnight, crews were called out to a roof fire on the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee. They later discovered that the fire was on the second story of the building. 40-year-old...
WENATCHEE, WA
Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire

Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

