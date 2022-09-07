Read full article on original website
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 5,000 acres, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents north of Highway 2, from...
KIMA TV
WATCH: driving through I-82 construction, what to expect
YAKIMA-- Watch KIMA reporter, Hunter Phipps, drive through the I-82 construction that began yesterday, Sept. 7. He gives some tips on when to travel and what to expect.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor says, Confluence Parkway Project is “Progressing Nicely”
Things are moving ahead with the City of Wenatchee’s massive Confluence Parkway Project. Wenatchee Mayor, Frank Kuntz, says one of the next steps in the process is signing a contract with the federal government. “We are in the process of working under a term sheet with the federal government,...
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
ncwlife.com
Fire investigators seek information on a dump truck seen near the Union Valley fire
Investigators into the Union Valley fire Aug. 30 between Chelan and Manson are now asking people who may have seen a white dump truck pulling an excavator on Union Valley Road that day to contact them. Specifically, the Department of Natural Resources investigators would like to talk with the occupants...
ncwlife.com
Air quality in Wenatchee Valley reaches unhealthy range
It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has looked or been outside today, but the air quality in the Wenatchee area has pushed into unhealthy ranges today. Chelan is getting the worst of it so far, with a noon recording of 169, putting the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category.
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
kpq.com
State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee
The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
ifiberone.com
Man injured in early Friday morning shooting in Larson Housing community near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Grant County detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Moses Lake that left one person injured. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 12:25 a.m. to the 1009 Vandenberg Loop in the Larson Housing area after a 31-year-old man said a male suspect came through the back door to a residence and shot him, according to the sheriff’s office.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
KIMA TV
Major motorcycle crash on Nob Hill Wednesday night
YAKIMA -- A major motorcycle crash happened last night, Sept. 7, on 26th Ave. and Nob Hill. The crash happened around 9 p.m. and involved both a motorcycle and a vehicle. YPD says there were minor injuries to those involved in the crash.
qvpr.com
Port extends date to close sale of industrial land to data center company
A deal to sell 59.4 acres in Quincy to a data center company is still on, after Port of Quincy commissioners voted to extend the closing date of the sale to Dec. 14. The land, in the port’s Industrial Park 9, was on the agenda of the Aug. 24 meeting of port commissioners.
FOX 28 Spokane
Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world
SPOKANE, Wash. – The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
kpq.com
No Injuries In Late Night Fire At Wenatchee Motel 6
Investigators are looking into the cause of a late-night fire at the Motel 6 in the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee. Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson Kay McKellar says crews were originally called to a fire on the roof of the building. "The roof was not...
kpq.com
Motel 6 Arson Suspect Arrested on Friday
Wenatchee Police Officers captured the arson suspect to the Motel 6 fire on Friday. Shortly after midnight, crews were called out to a roof fire on the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee. They later discovered that the fire was on the second story of the building. 40-year-old...
ifiberone.com
Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
ncwlife.com
Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire
Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
