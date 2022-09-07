ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

abc27.com

Harrisburg pays off $125 million debt after 25 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fulfilling a pledge that the City of Harrisburg would soon be debt-free, Harrisburg hit a major milestone. According to a release, Harrisburg signed off on the final scheduled series of debt payment requirements dating back to December of 1997. On Friday, Sept. 9, an $8.4...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Department of Health distributes COVID-19 prevention kits to travelers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today The Department of Health will be distributing COVID-19 prevention kits to Harrisburg Amtrak Station passengers. These kits include three at-home antigen test kits, fact sheets, hand sanitizer, disposable face masks, and disinfecting wipes. The distribution will take place on September 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

York County looking for 911 dispatchers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There is an effort to ease the burden on York County 911 dispatchers. The county said it has enough operators to cover its 911 shifts but is looking to hire even more dispatchers to ease the burden on those already working. Fifty-two dispatchers are employed...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk

Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg group helps former inmates start anew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – – A Harrisburg group is helping former prison inmates to make a fresh start and leave their criminal past behind. Breaking the Chainz held a family-friendly block party on Saturday to launch Time Done Pennsylvania. The program helps people clear their records. Get daily...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Construction underway on two buildings at Dauphin County neighborhood professional center

Construction is underway on two buildings at Forest Hills Commons in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will lease 3,600 square feet of space in one of the buildings. Eric Kessler, the owner of Vanguard Realty Group said that Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will have multiple surgical room and surgeons on-site. The office is expected to open in December. Kessler said there is an additional 1,172 square feet of space available for lease in that building.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

WellSpan reintroduces York Hospital expansion with pandemic changes

York, PA — Two and a half years after the announcement of an expansion to WellSpan York Hospital, the project is once again moving forward. Covid put the project on hold. At the same time, the plan has been updated and revamped to reflect the changing face of the healthcare world.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Multiple Dunkin’ locations in Midstate violated child labor laws; Department of Labor

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Dunkin’ locations in Pennsylvania violated child labor laws involving 39 minors, according to the Department of Labor. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, a federal investigation found that a Dunkin’ franchisee violated child labor laws when it allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside of permissible hours at three locations in Dauphin and Lebanon counties.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg International Airport to conduct full-scale emergency plan training exercise this weekend

Those in the vicinity of Harrisburg International Airport shouldn’t be alarmed if they see emergency vehicles on Saturday morning at the airport in Lower Swatara Township. Harrisburg International Airport, airport mutual aid fire, police and emergency medical services providers, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, the American Red Cross, and approximately 50 volunteers will be conducting a full-scale emergency plan training exercise at the airport beginning at 9 a.m.
HARRISBURG, PA

