Callers in EBR experiencing issues with 911
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center says 911 callers may experience a drop or interruption during calls. According to an official press release, AT&T is aware of the issue and is working to replace equipment. If a dropped call happens, immediately call 911 back and emergency service agencies will continue any response in progress. The 911 call center will be expecting a callback.
LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
EBR mayor sets new goal: zero road fatalities by 2040
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has made it her goal to have zero fatalities and severe injuries on roads and streets by 2040. Broome said on Thursday that the City-Parish will commit to cutting fatalities in half by 2030 and two-thirds by 2035. “Our residents...
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,267 new cases, 4 new deaths on September 9
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,267 new cases and 4 new deaths on Friday, September 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,442,885 and the total number of deaths to 17,923. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
Suspected MDMA powder, suspected synthetic marijuana, meth and more uncovered during vehicle search near Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was recently patrolling in north Baton Rouge when an older model Honda Civic was seen in a carwash. The carwash was in the 3500 block of Riley St. and the officer “had observed this same car...
Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.”. In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT...
Hen “paying respect” in drive-thru line at Popeyes in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish woman noticed a potentially fowl situation while waiting in the drive-thru line at a local Popeyes. Angie Dronet Grunewald was in line around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, when someone came strutting into her view. A hen was seen trying to...
BRPD looking for person possibly linked to recent residential burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital Region Crime Stoppers and the Baton Rouge Police Department need your help. Both agencies would like you to take a look at the picture below. “Investigators believe this individual is connected in a residential burglary that occurred on August 30, 2022,” according to...
WATCH: Accident cleared on I-10 East, delays continue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So the good news is that it is Friday and the bad news is well, if you were trying to get across the Mississippi River Bridge into Baton Rouge this morning, you know all about it. According to @BR Traffic, “All lanes are open...
BRPD identifies shooting victim found inside car on North Harco Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. Detectives arrived at 1716 North Harco Dr. and found a shooting victim inside a vehicle. The shooting victim has been identified as Joshua Sanders, 36, of...
Armed man accused of pointing gun at deputies in Central found
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Central residents in the Village Lakes area are asked to stay inside their homes Friday night as authorities search for an armed suspect. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call at 7:15 p.m. regarding an allegedly inebriated person on Magnolia Crossing Drive. The man allegedly pointed a firearm at deputies before running into the woods nearby.
Baton Rouge firefighters hold mobile blood drive to honor 9/11 heroes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters in Baton Rouge will hold a blood drive on Sept. 11 at the Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum to honor the 343 firefighters who died. Donors will receive a free t-shirt. The blood drive will be from 2 p.m. to 6...
Pedestrian struck, injured on Florida Street at N. 19th Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and injured in a Thursday (September 8) night crash on Florida Street at N. 19th Street, police say. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are responding to the scene. There is no...
Suspect accused of live streaming drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are searching for a woman linked to a drive-by shooting that was apparently live streamed on social media. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Charlisiha Brown is accused of firing a gun at a home while live streaming the incident on Facebook.
BRPD asking for public’s help in solving 2020 homicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is still investigating a homicide that occurred in 2020. According to police, detectives were responding to a call in the 1700 block of N. Harco Drive around 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found Kevin Hardy, or Queasha Hardy, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Crash with injuries on Highland Road near West Lee Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (September 8) crash on Highland Road near Duplantier Boulevard near West Lee Drive. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the...
Ella Goodie still missing 6 months later, “The world would have responded differently if Ella was white” [VIDEO]
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year. Her family says that she was driving a passenger to Houston. The next week, Brandon Francisco, 36, was named as a person of interest and believed to be the last person in contact with Goodie.
One killed in reported shooting on North Harco Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed in a Thursday evening shooting that occurred in a residential area off Florida Boulevard, officials say. The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. within the 1700 block of North Harco Dr., and Baton Rouge Police responded to the scene. The...
VIDEO: Fire on Lake Lery caused by pipeline explosion, St. Bernard president says
DELACROIX, La. (WGNO)— Emergency responders in St. Bernard Parish were on scene at a fire on Lake Lery into Thursday evening after officials say a pipe exploded in the water. Parish President Guy McInnis tells WGNO the fire had been burning for several hours on Thursday afternoon, adding that...
Alvin Dark Avenue shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect connected to an August shooting. Police said the shooting took place in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The suspect allegedly exchanged gunfire with individuals in a grey vehicle.
