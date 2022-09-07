ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA

brproud.com

Callers in EBR experiencing issues with 911

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center says 911 callers may experience a drop or interruption during calls. According to an official press release, AT&T is aware of the issue and is working to replace equipment. If a dropped call happens, immediately call 911 back and emergency service agencies will continue any response in progress. The 911 call center will be expecting a callback.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR mayor sets new goal: zero road fatalities by 2040

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has made it her goal to have zero fatalities and severe injuries on roads and streets by 2040. Broome said on Thursday that the City-Parish will commit to cutting fatalities in half by 2030 and two-thirds by 2035. “Our residents...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Livingston, LA
Louisiana State
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

BRPD looking for person possibly linked to recent residential burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital Region Crime Stoppers and the Baton Rouge Police Department need your help. Both agencies would like you to take a look at the picture below. “Investigators believe this individual is connected in a residential burglary that occurred on August 30, 2022,” according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Distracted Driving
brproud.com

WATCH: Accident cleared on I-10 East, delays continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So the good news is that it is Friday and the bad news is well, if you were trying to get across the Mississippi River Bridge into Baton Rouge this morning, you know all about it. According to @BR Traffic, “All lanes are open...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Armed man accused of pointing gun at deputies in Central found

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Central residents in the Village Lakes area are asked to stay inside their homes Friday night as authorities search for an armed suspect. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call at 7:15 p.m. regarding an allegedly inebriated person on Magnolia Crossing Drive. The man allegedly pointed a firearm at deputies before running into the woods nearby.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian struck, injured on Florida Street at N. 19th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and injured in a Thursday (September 8) night crash on Florida Street at N. 19th Street, police say. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are responding to the scene. There is no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect accused of live streaming drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are searching for a woman linked to a drive-by shooting that was apparently live streamed on social media. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Charlisiha Brown is accused of firing a gun at a home while live streaming the incident on Facebook.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD asking for public’s help in solving 2020 homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is still investigating a homicide that occurred in 2020. According to police, detectives were responding to a call in the 1700 block of N. Harco Drive around 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found Kevin Hardy, or Queasha Hardy, with multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crash with injuries on Highland Road near West Lee Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (September 8) crash on Highland Road near Duplantier Boulevard near West Lee Drive. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ella Goodie still missing 6 months later, “The world would have responded differently if Ella was white” [VIDEO]

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year. Her family says that she was driving a passenger to Houston. The next week, Brandon Francisco, 36, was named as a person of interest and believed to be the last person in contact with Goodie.
SCOTT, LA
brproud.com

One killed in reported shooting on North Harco Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed in a Thursday evening shooting that occurred in a residential area off Florida Boulevard, officials say. The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. within the 1700 block of North Harco Dr., and Baton Rouge Police responded to the scene. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Alvin Dark Avenue shooting suspect wanted by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect connected to an August shooting. Police said the shooting took place in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The suspect allegedly exchanged gunfire with individuals in a grey vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Community Policy