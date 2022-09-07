Read full article on original website
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/StartingAnthony DiMoroJacksonville, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
20,000 supporters put heart and soul into First Coast Heart Walk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thousands of people joined in for the First Coast Heart Walk on Saturday to raise awareness of heart disease -- the No. 1 killer of men and women in the U.S. This is more than a walk -- it’s a movement that is saving lives.
News4Jax.com
Positively JAX: More than just a cup of coffee at Noah’s Agape Café
FRUIT COVE, Fla. – A new coffee shop that highlights those with special needs just opened in the Fruit Cove and St. Johns areas. Noah’s Agape Café at 102 State Road 13 is hiring people with special needs. Positions include cashiers, dining room assistants, stockers, dishwashers and working behind the coffee bar.
News4Jax.com
Vote in our poll: What is the most important issue for Jacksonville residents?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX Chamber CEO and Republican Daniel Davis is officially kicking off his campaign Thursday to become the next mayor of Jacksonville. He enters a crowded field that currently includes eight other candidates: Omega Allen (NPA), LeAnna Cumber (Republican), Donna Deegan (Democrat), Al Ferraro (Republican), Audrey Gibson (Democrat), Frank Keasler (Republican), Darcy Richardson (Independent) and Theresa Ann Richardson (Democrat).
News4Jax.com
CW17 & WJXT are proud to sponsor the River City Pride Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CW17 and WJXT, THE local station, are proud to be named media sponsor of the River City Pride Parade. River City Pride is inviting everyone to “Be Loud, Be Proud” on Saturday, October 1. The RCP Parade begins at 2 p.m. The River City...
News4Jax.com
Affordable housing: Candidates for Jacksonville mayor say how they would address key issue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Affordable housing is expected to be one of the key issues on the minds of voters when they head to the polls to cast their ballots for Jacksonville’s next mayor in 2023. In a News4JAX survey published on Thursday, more than 19% percent of the...
News4Jax.com
1 dead after shooting in Arlington, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in the Alderman Park area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a man shot on Alderman Road, just north of Arlington Expressway. JSO said they found a man with at least...
News4Jax.com
IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
News4Jax.com
Black media professionals gather to celebrate local journalism at Ken Knight Awards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several trailblazing media professionals in Jacksonville will come together at the Jessie Ball duPont Center Thursday for a night full of celebration and appreciation. The Ken Knight Awards is a gala that celebrates notable journalists who are making strides not only in the media world but...
News4Jax.com
Man describes traumatic scene of deadly pedestrian crash on Blanding Boulevard
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old pedestrian is dead after a crash on State Road 21, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 10:05 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old woman driving an SUV was headed south on Blanding Boulevard when a man attempted to cross the street, north of Hicks Road.
News4Jax.com
Youth academy in Starke makes changes to protect cadets following allegations of inappropriate behavior
STARKE, Fla. – Despite recent allegations involving employees having inappropriate relationships with cadets, the Florida Youth Challenge Academy (FLYCA) at Camp Blanding in Starke is speaking out about its programming, success rates and the changes management made to better protect teen cadets. The investigation into inappropriate behavior involving an...
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Thursday: McIntosh County vs. West Nassau
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
News4Jax.com
Local man helps community with bleacher project, sports equipment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former coach is leading an effort to better a park in Duval County. Omar Perez created an NFT project in the cryptocurrency world and started using the funds to help pay for children’s sports gear, and now, new bleachers at Argyle Athletic Association. Perez...
News4Jax.com
Jaguars inspired cocktails with Citrus Distillers
Citrus Distillery joins River City Live to highlight their 2022 special edition Jaguars Whiskey made from 100% corn, gluten free and produced right here in Jacksonville, Florida. The whisky is making its second round this year and fans are roaring with excitement! The team at Citrus Distillery describes the taste as smooth and easy going, with notes of Caramel, spiced oak, creamed corn and toasted vanilla- all great flavors sure to have this flying off local shelves! The Skartved family moved their operations from Delray Beach Florida to Jacksonville and have been proud to call it home ever since, check out their website for recipes and free distillery tours.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian dead after being hit by van in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after being struck by a van Friday morning in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The van was traveling north on U.S. 41 around 6:50 a.m. approaching Southeast County Road 349, FHP said. The pedestrian was walking north ahead of the van along U.S. 41 when the van fatally struck him, troopers said.
News4Jax.com
Palatka Police Department investigation uncovers new details in deadly shooting
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Friday night said detectives continue their investigation into a shooting outside Vick’s Supper Club, renewing its push for anyone with information to come forward. Previously, News4JAX reported that a family identified one person killed as Dontae Diaz Sr., a father...
News4Jax.com
Restaurant Report: Donut, smoothie and sub restaurants make closure list this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperature violations and live roaches are the reasons several restaurants closed this week. An inspector found more than 100 dead and live roaches in one restaurant — causing them to shut down for multiple days. Holey Moley Bagel Shop on Baymeadows Road. Roaches were not...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police officer arrested on charges of official misconduct, grand theft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was arrested on charges of official misconduct and grand theft, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Thursday. Officer Donzalo Solomon, 44, was booked at 11:48 a.m. Thursday into the Duval County jail on the two third-degree felony charges and...
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: UC dominant on defense in routing old rival Charlton County
University Christian buried an 0-for-forever streak against its old rival from the Peach State. Defense led the way for the Christians in a 33-0 romp over Charlton County in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic at Glynn County Stadium on a soggy Friday. Charlton had owned the rivalry with UC,...
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: Brunswick hands Bolles first loss of season, 20-3
In a matchup of undefeated teams, Brunswick stayed unbeaten with a 20-3 win over Bolles, the No. 2 team in the News4Jax Super 10 poll. The Bulldogs scored first thanks to the defense. Kavon Miller wrapped up Brunswick’s TJ Mitchell after a reception while Trent Carter stripped the ball and took it to the Pirates 22-yard line. That set up the first points of the game, a field goal by Matthew Berry. Bolles would not score again.
