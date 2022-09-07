ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Positively JAX: More than just a cup of coffee at Noah’s Agape Café

FRUIT COVE, Fla. – A new coffee shop that highlights those with special needs just opened in the Fruit Cove and St. Johns areas. Noah’s Agape Café at 102 State Road 13 is hiring people with special needs. Positions include cashiers, dining room assistants, stockers, dishwashers and working behind the coffee bar.
News4Jax.com

Vote in our poll: What is the most important issue for Jacksonville residents?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX Chamber CEO and Republican Daniel Davis is officially kicking off his campaign Thursday to become the next mayor of Jacksonville. He enters a crowded field that currently includes eight other candidates: Omega Allen (NPA), LeAnna Cumber (Republican), Donna Deegan (Democrat), Al Ferraro (Republican), Audrey Gibson (Democrat), Frank Keasler (Republican), Darcy Richardson (Independent) and Theresa Ann Richardson (Democrat).
News4Jax.com

CW17 & WJXT are proud to sponsor the River City Pride Parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CW17 and WJXT, THE local station, are proud to be named media sponsor of the River City Pride Parade. River City Pride is inviting everyone to “Be Loud, Be Proud” on Saturday, October 1. The RCP Parade begins at 2 p.m. The River City...
News4Jax.com

1 dead after shooting in Arlington, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in the Alderman Park area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a man shot on Alderman Road, just north of Arlington Expressway. JSO said they found a man with at least...
News4Jax.com

IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
News4Jax.com

Youth academy in Starke makes changes to protect cadets following allegations of inappropriate behavior

STARKE, Fla. – Despite recent allegations involving employees having inappropriate relationships with cadets, the Florida Youth Challenge Academy (FLYCA) at Camp Blanding in Starke is speaking out about its programming, success rates and the changes management made to better protect teen cadets. The investigation into inappropriate behavior involving an...
News4Jax.com

Border Classic on Thursday: McIntosh County vs. West Nassau

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
News4Jax.com

Local man helps community with bleacher project, sports equipment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former coach is leading an effort to better a park in Duval County. Omar Perez created an NFT project in the cryptocurrency world and started using the funds to help pay for children’s sports gear, and now, new bleachers at Argyle Athletic Association. Perez...
News4Jax.com

Jaguars inspired cocktails with Citrus Distillers

Citrus Distillery joins River City Live to highlight their 2022 special edition Jaguars Whiskey made from 100% corn, gluten free and produced right here in Jacksonville, Florida. The whisky is making its second round this year and fans are roaring with excitement! The team at Citrus Distillery describes the taste as smooth and easy going, with notes of Caramel, spiced oak, creamed corn and toasted vanilla- all great flavors sure to have this flying off local shelves! The Skartved family moved their operations from Delray Beach Florida to Jacksonville and have been proud to call it home ever since, check out their website for recipes and free distillery tours.
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian dead after being hit by van in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after being struck by a van Friday morning in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The van was traveling north on U.S. 41 around 6:50 a.m. approaching Southeast County Road 349, FHP said. The pedestrian was walking north ahead of the van along U.S. 41 when the van fatally struck him, troopers said.
News4Jax.com

Restaurant Report: Donut, smoothie and sub restaurants make closure list this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperature violations and live roaches are the reasons several restaurants closed this week. An inspector found more than 100 dead and live roaches in one restaurant — causing them to shut down for multiple days. Holey Moley Bagel Shop on Baymeadows Road. Roaches were not...
News4Jax.com

Border Classic: UC dominant on defense in routing old rival Charlton County

University Christian buried an 0-for-forever streak against its old rival from the Peach State. Defense led the way for the Christians in a 33-0 romp over Charlton County in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic at Glynn County Stadium on a soggy Friday. Charlton had owned the rivalry with UC,...
News4Jax.com

Border Classic: Brunswick hands Bolles first loss of season, 20-3

In a matchup of undefeated teams, Brunswick stayed unbeaten with a 20-3 win over Bolles, the No. 2 team in the News4Jax Super 10 poll. The Bulldogs scored first thanks to the defense. Kavon Miller wrapped up Brunswick’s TJ Mitchell after a reception while Trent Carter stripped the ball and took it to the Pirates 22-yard line. That set up the first points of the game, a field goal by Matthew Berry. Bolles would not score again.
