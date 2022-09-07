Read full article on original website
Watch: Iowa football blocks punt, scores first offensive touchdown of 2022 season
Iowa football scored its first touchdown of the 2022 season during the first quarter of Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game. Running back Leshon Williams scored a nine-yard rushing touchdown. It only took the Hawkeyes two plays to score on their opening drive. Iowa’s first play of the game was a seven-yard...
‘It’s everything you dream of’: Iowa State weathers storm, defeats Iowa for Cy-Hawk football trophy
When Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell met with the media after the Cyclones’ first Cy-Hawk football victory since 2014, he aptly summed up the game at Kinnick Stadium. “You have to weather the storms early on,” Campbell said postgame. The literal storm didn’t reach Iowa City until...
Photos: Iowa field hockey vs. Providence
The University of Iowa Field Hockey team played against Providence college on Friday Sept. 9 2022 at Grant Field. Iowa won the game 3-1 scoring one point in the first half and twice in the second. Annika Herbine scoring both goals in the second half assisted by Sofie Stribos on the last goal winning Iowa the game, 3-1.
Photos: Tailgate and pregame for Iowa vs. Iowa State
Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is... Ayrton Breckenridge is the Films Editor and a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism...
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz voices concerns with offense after Cy-Hawk loss
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to make a big jump following the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard offensive performance against South Dakota State on Sept. 3. “We’ve all got to get better,” Ferentz said after Iowa’s touchdown-less victory last week. “That’s the bottom line. He’ll get better as we get better as a team. That’s really where our focus will be. It is every time. You go to Week 2, hopefully you make a big jump.”
Opinion | It’s time for Iowa football to make a change at quarterback
Saturday was chock full of firsts — for both Iowa football and myself. The Hawkeyes lost to the Cyclones for the first time since 2014, and I can safely say I felt really uncomfortable during a postgame press conference. I know I haven’t been on the beat as long...
Iowa women’s golf set to kick off 2022 fall season
The Iowa women’s golf team is set to begin its 2022 fall season on Sept. 12 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Dick McGuire Invitational — one of four events on the Hawkeyes’ fall slate. The Dick McGuire Invitational is one of three tournaments on this season’s...
Kid Captain Audrey Schneller defies odds after seven years of UIHC treatments to join Iowa football on field
Audrey Schneller has been coming to Iowa City since she was an infant. While the past seven years have been filled with eye exams, this time she’s coming back to town as a Kid Captain, not a hospital patient. While Audrey has never been admitted to the University of...
Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game
The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins
The Daily Iowan: So, every week at the DI we like to do a fun segment with a player where we ask some non-football questions, some fun things. So, I’ve been asking everybody what they think their NCAA Football video game rating would be if one came out this year. Where do you think you’d be at?
UI reports slight increase in total enrollment numbers for fall 2022 semester
The University of Iowa reported a slight increase in total enrollment on Thursday morning after four years of declining enrollment. The increase of 111 students since the fall of 2021 brought the total enrollment to 31,317 students, comprised of:. 21,973 undergraduate students. 6,156 graduate students. 1,886 professional students. 1,302 postgraduate...
UI’s ‘Borderless: An All Black Affair’ showcased artists and celebrated Black culture
Blue stage lights set the Alan MacVey auditorium aglow as nearly every seat filled for Borderless: An All Black Affair on Sept. 7. Dressed in sharp all-black outfits, students arrived at the Theatre Building from every corner of the University of Iowa campus to watch the performances of talented Black artists.
Iowa City City Council highlights affordable housing as most important topic in five-year strategic plan
The Iowa City City Council made affordable housing a top priority in the city’s five-year strategic plan on Thursday. At the Sept. 8 City Council meeting, the council decided it is the most pressing issue for Iowa City residents, among other goals. According to the City of Iowa City’s...
Review | Riverside Theatre’s ‘Chipmunk’d’ melds comedy with existential dread
As patrons slipped into the theatre tucked inside the pedestrian mall, excitement for the beginning of the Riverside Theatre season buzzed throughout the audience. The room was relatively full with an audience that sat mere few feet away from the lone prop that adorned the stage — a seat with a blanket and pillow.
