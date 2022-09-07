ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa field hockey vs. Providence

The University of Iowa Field Hockey team played against Providence college on Friday Sept. 9 2022 at Grant Field. Iowa won the game 3-1 scoring one point in the first half and twice in the second. Annika Herbine scoring both goals in the second half assisted by Sofie Stribos on the last goal winning Iowa the game, 3-1.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Tailgate and pregame for Iowa vs. Iowa State

Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is... Ayrton Breckenridge is the Films Editor and a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State

The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz voices concerns with offense after Cy-Hawk loss

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to make a big jump following the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard offensive performance against South Dakota State on Sept. 3. “We’ve all got to get better,” Ferentz said after Iowa’s touchdown-less victory last week. “That’s the bottom line. He’ll get better as we get better as a team. That’s really where our focus will be. It is every time. You go to Week 2, hopefully you make a big jump.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s golf set to kick off 2022 fall season

The Iowa women’s golf team is set to begin its 2022 fall season on Sept. 12 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Dick McGuire Invitational — one of four events on the Hawkeyes’ fall slate. The Dick McGuire Invitational is one of three tournaments on this season’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Teamwork
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game

The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins

The Daily Iowan: So, every week at the DI we like to do a fun segment with a player where we ask some non-football questions, some fun things. So, I’ve been asking everybody what they think their NCAA Football video game rating would be if one came out this year. Where do you think you’d be at?
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI reports slight increase in total enrollment numbers for fall 2022 semester

The University of Iowa reported a slight increase in total enrollment on Thursday morning after four years of declining enrollment. The increase of 111 students since the fall of 2021 brought the total enrollment to 31,317 students, comprised of:. 21,973 undergraduate students. 6,156 graduate students. 1,886 professional students. 1,302 postgraduate...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy