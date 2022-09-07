Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
'She’s with all of us': Truckee comes together for Kiely Rodni's celebration of life
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The community of Truckee came together Saturday to celebrate the life ofKiely Rodni. The 16-year-old's death grabbed nationwide attention as law enforcement and volunteers searched for Rodni after she disappeared from a party at the Prosser Family Campground on Aug. 6. A volunteer dive group, Adventures with Purpose found Rodni's body inside her car submerged in Prosser Lake about two weeks later on Aug. 21.
KOLO TV Reno
Animal advocacy non-profit, Res-Que, brings pet karma boxes to Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Res-Que is Washoe County’s largest independent animal rescue. They “save” about 300 dogs every year. They have recently partnered with the “Reno Karma Box Project” to place about 20 pet karma boxes in the Reno/Sparks community. Most are next to other Karma Boxes, but there are some independent ones where store owners have requested a box.
2news.com
Volunteers Plant 60 Trees at Horizon View Park
This morning The City of Reno, local agencies, and community members volunteered to plant 60 trees unique to Nevada. Horizon View Park, located in ward 2, was chosen due to the need for more shade. City Councilmember Naomi Duerr was helping out, as well, and says that planting any amount...
KOLO TV Reno
Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Echo is a six-month-old Catahoula/Pitbull mix. She is deaf and sight impaired, although it’s likely she sees shadows. Despite her special needs, she remains a sweet dog that doesn’t let her disability stop her from enjoying life. She really has no idea she is different than any other dog. She’s already had some training with the experts at the Zoom Room in Reno. She may be deaf and blind, but she is extremely smart and she navigates well once she is familiar with her surroundings.
2news.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada holds 3rd annual 'Raise the Roof' to end poverty
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event was held Saturday. KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will stay on top of the Catholic Charities building until $150,000 is raised for the organization. Catholic Charities invited guests to come cheer on JJ Christy, eat tasty...
KOLO TV Reno
The 63rd Annual International Camel & Ostrich Races get underway in Virginia City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a spectacle unlike anything you’ll ever see anywhere else. The Camel and Ostrich Races are as hilarious as they sound and you can be a part of it this weekend in Virginia City. Leah Kruse, the event & business development manager from Virginia...
Record-Courier
District honors top school employees
Minden and Gardnerville Elementary School Vice Principal Amy Carter and Inclusive Education Specialist Stephanie Scheick were named top Douglas County School District employees. Carter received the Douglas County School District Distinguished Educator Award earlier this month. “I was very surprised about the award, I do this because I love what...
2news.com
New All-Abilities Park Opens In Sparks
The city of Sparks held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new all-abilities playground. The Sparks Marina All-abilities Playground is designed to provide access for kids of all abilities.
Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo
Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
2news.com
The Great Reno Balloon Race Returns; RTC Offers Free Rides
The 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race is now officially underway!. The special shapes that will bring GRBR to life this year include: Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger, UFO, Billy the Kid, Montie the Black Sheep, Sheriff Airmadillo, and Smokey Bear. Aside from this...
Update: UNR's childcare facilities will resume to normal hours after staffing challenge
Staffing shortages caused University of Nevada, Reno’s child care facilities to temporarily reduce their hours of operations this week. However, enough student employees have been hired to work at the Child and Family Research Center for the facility to resume their normal hours of operation starting next Monday, according to Melissa Burnham, professor and...
KOLO TV Reno
Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee,...
KOLO TV Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race
Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Hazen Railroad...
WATCH: Incredibly Chunky Bear Filmed Walking Down the Beach in the Tahoe Keys
For the last several months, a 500-pound black bear, known as Hank the Tank, has been roaming the streets of the Tahoe Keys. According to reports, the famous bear has been seen numerous times around the South Lake Tahoe area, about 100 miles east of Sacramento. However, this neighborhood black...
FOX Reno
PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple headstones vandalized at historic Virginia City cemetery
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Comstock Cemetery Foundation, is dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Virginia City. After recent vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location, the foundation is asking for the community’s help. “Almost every day we walk...
Football: Galena earns first league win since 2019; Reno, Manogue, Reed and Elko roll
Galena overcame four first-half turnovers to score 20 unanswered points in the second half and pick up the Grizzlies first league football win since 2019, beating Carson, 27-10, on Friday night at Galena. For Galena, which starts five sophomores, it was a matter of setting down in the second half. ...
mynews4.com
Smoke from Mosquito Fire invades northern Nevada causing hazardous air quality
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire has settled into the Truckee Meadows causing 'very unhealthy' to 'hazardous' air quality levels across the region. Air quality in the Reno-Sparks area reached unhealthy levels Saturday night. The smoke is expected to linger throughout the...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
A Tahoe City teen's dream of an in-town skatepark comes to life after his death
Skiing, rock climbing, skateboarding — if a sport brought an adrenaline rush with it, Scotty Lapp loved it. Skiing was the 16-year-old’s greatest passion, but in the off-season, skateboarding filled the void. With the closest skateparks in Truckee or Incline Village, he and friends in Tahoe City would resort to skating in local...
