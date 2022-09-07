ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KCRA.com

'She’s with all of us': Truckee comes together for Kiely Rodni's celebration of life

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The community of Truckee came together Saturday to celebrate the life ofKiely Rodni. The 16-year-old's death grabbed nationwide attention as law enforcement and volunteers searched for Rodni after she disappeared from a party at the Prosser Family Campground on Aug. 6. A volunteer dive group, Adventures with Purpose found Rodni's body inside her car submerged in Prosser Lake about two weeks later on Aug. 21.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Animal advocacy non-profit, Res-Que, brings pet karma boxes to Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Res-Que is Washoe County’s largest independent animal rescue. They “save” about 300 dogs every year. They have recently partnered with the “Reno Karma Box Project” to place about 20 pet karma boxes in the Reno/Sparks community. Most are next to other Karma Boxes, but there are some independent ones where store owners have requested a box.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Volunteers Plant 60 Trees at Horizon View Park

This morning The City of Reno, local agencies, and community members volunteered to plant 60 trees unique to Nevada. Horizon View Park, located in ward 2, was chosen due to the need for more shade. City Councilmember Naomi Duerr was helping out, as well, and says that planting any amount...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Echo is a six-month-old Catahoula/Pitbull mix. She is deaf and sight impaired, although it’s likely she sees shadows. Despite her special needs, she remains a sweet dog that doesn’t let her disability stop her from enjoying life. She really has no idea she is different than any other dog. She’s already had some training with the experts at the Zoom Room in Reno. She may be deaf and blind, but she is extremely smart and she navigates well once she is familiar with her surroundings.
RENO, NV
Local
Nevada Education
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Education
Record-Courier

District honors top school employees

Minden and Gardnerville Elementary School Vice Principal Amy Carter and Inclusive Education Specialist Stephanie Scheick were named top Douglas County School District employees. Carter received the Douglas County School District Distinguished Educator Award earlier this month. “I was very surprised about the award, I do this because I love what...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

New All-Abilities Park Opens In Sparks

The city of Sparks held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new all-abilities playground. The Sparks Marina All-abilities Playground is designed to provide access for kids of all abilities.
SPARKS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo

Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
RENO, NV
2news.com

The Great Reno Balloon Race Returns; RTC Offers Free Rides

The 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race is now officially underway!. The special shapes that will bring GRBR to life this year include: Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger, UFO, Billy the Kid, Montie the Black Sheep, Sheriff Airmadillo, and Smokey Bear. Aside from this...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Update: UNR's childcare facilities will resume to normal hours after staffing challenge

Staffing shortages caused University of Nevada, Reno’s child care facilities to temporarily reduce their hours of operations this week.  However, enough student employees have been hired to work at the Child and Family Research Center for the facility to resume their normal hours of operation starting next Monday, according to Melissa Burnham, professor and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race

Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Hazen Railroad...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple headstones vandalized at historic Virginia City cemetery

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Comstock Cemetery Foundation, is dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Virginia City. After recent vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location, the foundation is asking for the community’s help. “Almost every day we walk...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
RENO, NV

