Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future Outside Of Wrestling

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE at a Monday Night RAW TV taping back in May due to creative differences. They were later indefinitely suspended. Both Banks and Naomi have made several public appearances since the walkout. It’s been reported that WWE has reached an agreement with Banks...
Shane Taylor Reacts To Making His Impact Wrestling Debut

As we reported earlier here on eWn, Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut on this week’s episode of “Before the Impact.”. The former ROH TV Champion faced off against Crazzy Steve in a match that saw Steve picking up the win. Taylor took to Twitter following the...
Sasha Banks Discusses Creating Characters, Owning Her Own IP

Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, is no stranger to playing characters, whether that is in WWE or Hollywood. Banks has played Koska Reeves on ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian.’. While speaking on Ahch-To Radio, Banks talked about creating different characters. She said,. “You always want to create characters to...
