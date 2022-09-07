ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

fox35orlando.com

Nurse saves baby on Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando: 'Just a happy story'

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando landed Thursday night with passengers clapping and cheering after a nurse helped rescue an infant who reportedly stopped breathing during the flight. FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette was aboard Spirit Flight 1691 Thursday night, which departed Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania en route to...
ORLANDO, FL
handluggageonly.co.uk

9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida

Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - ‘Big’ things are coming to Orlando!. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his Big Chicken restaurant chain to Central Florida! According to its LinkedIn page, the company signed a 45-unit franchising deal with Florida-based DMD Ventures which will bring Big Chicken to several locations across the state including Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'A symbol of the UK': Florida pub, customers honor Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando

Orlando - A handful of candles, a pair of photos, and flowers make up the memorial at The Pub, a British pub in Orlando, to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96. Shortly after news broke, the general manager of the Pub put up the memorial and said people have stopped by to order a pint in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. "Shocked. I thought she was going to live forever. She’s been in reign for almost 70 years to celebrate the Jubilee," said general manager Matthew Kaess.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL

