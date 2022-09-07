Read full article on original website
The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See PlacesL. CaneFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
Is this the #1 tourist destination in Florida? (Besides Disney World)Evie M.Cape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX’s Starlink fleet gets 53 new satellites with launch from FloridaTech ReviewedCape Canaveral, FL
Snorkeling tourist on cruise out of Port Canaveral killed by shark in Bahamas
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
fox35orlando.com
Nurse saves baby on Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando: 'Just a happy story'
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando landed Thursday night with passengers clapping and cheering after a nurse helped rescue an infant who reportedly stopped breathing during the flight. FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette was aboard Spirit Flight 1691 Thursday night, which departed Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania en route to...
handluggageonly.co.uk
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida
Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
spacecoastdaily.com
fox35orlando.com
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her at Orlando park
An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot.
fox35orlando.com
Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant coming to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - ‘Big’ things are coming to Orlando!. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his Big Chicken restaurant chain to Central Florida! According to its LinkedIn page, the company signed a 45-unit franchising deal with Florida-based DMD Ventures which will bring Big Chicken to several locations across the state including Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
fox35orlando.com
Watch again: SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Florida to space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX launched its latest round of Starlink satellites -- 34 of them, in fact – and AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite into low-Earth orbit Saturday night from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was initially scheduled for 9:10 p.m., but was delayed by...
Central Florida joggers on edge after woman reports being grabbed on trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Joggers in Central Florida are on edge after a woman said she had to fight off a man while out on a run earlier over the weekend. Deputies said Israel Pagan tried to attack her on the Econ Trail on Sunday. He was arrested on Wednesday and deputies said there may be additional victims.
The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See Places
If you ask a crowd of people to identify the most beautiful beach in Florida, you'll likely get several answers. Everyone has his or her own opinion based on personal experience, preference, and perceptions. However, travel websites often list what they believe are the most beautiful beaches Florida has to offer, and Must See Places is no exception.
fox35orlando.com
'A symbol of the UK': Florida pub, customers honor Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando
Orlando - A handful of candles, a pair of photos, and flowers make up the memorial at The Pub, a British pub in Orlando, to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96. Shortly after news broke, the general manager of the Pub put up the memorial and said people have stopped by to order a pint in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. "Shocked. I thought she was going to live forever. She’s been in reign for almost 70 years to celebrate the Jubilee," said general manager Matthew Kaess.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando runners react to alleged attack on popular Little Econ Greenway Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After a woman was attacked at the Little Econ Greenway Trail while jogging this week, other runners have safety top of mind. "Kind of hit me close to home when I heard about that story, because that is a trail I run on," said Heather Schulz, a marathon runner in Orlando.
Two Planes Nearly Collide in Air Above Orlando Airport in Shocking Video
The FAA is investigating a close call between a small jet and a commercial plane at the Orlando airport in August. Last month, the two planes nearly collided in a close call that someone captured on video. Now, the FAA is opening a case into the incident. ABC News reported...
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen honored for helping friends who were struck by lightning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - McKenzie McCord was in tears after being reunited with the Brevard County first responders who saved her life. "It's good seeing you guys, seeing the people who saved my life," she said. The 12-year-old was with her 14-year-old friend, Lori Leer, in June when both were...
fox35orlando.com
Nurse saves baby on Spirit flight to Orlando: 'Your heart falls and you spring into action'
FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette witnessed the heroic actions of a nurse as she saved a baby that had stopped breathing while on a flight bound for Orlando. Tamara Panzino was able to revive the three-month-old with oxygen and chest compressions.
fox35orlando.com
Florida father, son arrested in brutal beating of man at wedding reception
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son accused of brutally beating a man unconscious at a wedding reception were arrested by Daytona Beach police late Friday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford, were wanted...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
This Is Florida's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
