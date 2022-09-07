Read full article on original website
PLCB ANNOUNCES RETURN OF MORE THAN $2 MILLION IN LICENSE FEES
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced today that the agency has returned more than $2.2 million in licensing fees to more than 1,300 municipalities, including some in Indiana County. The LCB is required by law twice a year to return license fees paid by LCB licensees to the municipalities that...
SEPTEMBER 11 OBSERVANCE SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW
Today is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on America. The observance at the 911 Memorial at IUP’s Oak Grove is scheduled for tomorrow at 11:30 AM, with Lieutenant Colonel Erich Steffens of the IUP Department of Military Sciences presiding. Other speakers will be IUP President Michael Driscoll, IUP ambassador and senior Kristen Collins, and Danny Sacco, the longtime emergency services provider in Indiana County who is now an IUP adjunct instructor in medical services. Sacco was a first responder at the World Trade Center in 2001.
NAFF CONTINUES TODAY IN DOWNTOWN INDIANA
After a successful night one, the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival is gearing up for a full day of activity in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. Activities start at 10:00 today with the Walk of Fame ceremony outside of Spaghetti Benders. This year’s walk of fame will honor the following individuals:
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE CHARGE WOMAN WITH DUI
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana woman with DUI and a summary traffic offense for an incident on August 19th. Police say that they pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street driven by 22-year-old Kaylee Davis, and she was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. She was taken into custody and taken to IRMC for a legal blood draw. She was released to a sober adult after that.
THEODORE DUNMIRE, 88
Theodore Olen Dunmire, 88, of Indiana, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born June 12, 1934, in Canoe Township, he was a son of the late Olen Robert Dunmire and Laura Lorraine (Baun) Dunmire. He was the loving husband of Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, of Indiana, whom he married November 26, 1958.
DRISCOLL DISCUSSES NEW STUDENT SUCCESS TASK FORCE, STUDENT POPULATION AT IUP COUNCIL OF TRUSTEES MEETING
At Thursday’s IUP Council of Trustees meeting, IUP’s president discussed the student population and the retention rate of first-year students. Dr. Michael Driscoll said that the student population will be around 8800-8900 students, which is a drop from last year, and he said that first-year student retention was around 70%. He said that while that’s around where the numbers have been historically, the university can and should do better.
HOODLEBUG FESTIVAL IS TODAY
The 2022 Hoodlebug Festival happens today in Homer City. The 25th annual event will have an extended schedule today, with four bands performing, the return of the parade at noon, the Hoodlebug Trail Bicycle Poker Run in the morning, a 5K race in the afternoon, a car cruise, and the duck race at 3:30 at Floodway Park with the assistance of the Homer City Fire Department.
FIRE CREWS HAVE ACTIVE DAY ON WEDNESDAY
First responders had an active day on Wednesday into early this morning. Indiana Fire Association was especially busy with four calls over the last 24 hours. Companies 2 and 3 were dispatched to Pratt Drive in White Township for an automatic fire alarm activation at 2:50 PM. They then had to provide air assist for a call that brought the fire and borough police department to School Street at 5:45 PM. At 11:02 PM, companies 2 and 3 were called out again for a smoke investigation on Concord Street in White Township. Minutes later, they were dispatched for a carbon monoxide alarm activation on South 7th Street.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING THURSDAY MORNING THEFT
Indiana Borough Police are investigating an incident of theft that happened this morning. According to a news release, officers were alerted of a man that approached a woman near South 7th Street and Gompers Avenue around 1 a.m. and demanded cash from her. The suspect was said to be in possession of a knife at the time and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. The victim was not injured.
INDIANA MAN ARRESTED, CHARGED FOR THURSDAY MORNING ROBBERY
Indiana Borough Police announced this afternoon that they arrested and charged the man responsible for an armed robbery along South 7th Street Thursday morning. In a news release, Indiana Borough Police announced that 20-year-old Jamie White Jr. of Indiana was arrested and charged for Robbery, Theft, Simple Assault and Possessing an Instrument a Crime after tips from the community found him to be responsible for the armed robbery that happened Thursday morning near South 7th and Gompers Avenue.
PLEA COURT HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
While many of the proceedings at Indiana County Court today will be for DUI Criminal Call hearings, there are some plea court hearings that are on the docket. One hearing will be for Isaiah Makall Farrell of Uniontown. The 20-year-old man is facing eight misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and one charge each of misdemeanor receiving stolen property and summary driving while suspended. Farrell was charged in connection with an incident on March 25th of this year.
FORMER IUP HEAD COACH FRANK CIGNETTI, SR. DEAD AT 84
A legend in the world of IUP Football has passed away. (Photo courtesy of IUP Football) It was announced on Saturday by IUP Football on Twitter that longtime head coach Frank Cignetti, Sr. passed away recently at the age of 84. Cignetti played for IUP in the late 1950s in both football and basketball. After graduation, he started his coaching career in 1960 as an assistant head coach for Leechburg high school. He would be promoted to head coach two years later, then head to Pitt and Princeton where he served as assistant coaches until 1970, when he was named an assistant coach at West Virginia. In 1976, he would be promoted to head coach, but only mustered a 17-27 record at WVU before being let go after the 1979 season.
UNDEFEATED WILDCATS, COMETS HIGHLIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT ACTION
Week Three of the high school football season arrives with a key early-season Heritage Conference game between two undefeated teams. Homer-Center visits Penns Manor tonight, and you’ll hear it on WCCS and watch it on Renda Digital TV, presented by the Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club. Homer-Center coach Greg Page...
TORTORELLA, HAWKS READY FOR TRIP TO EAST STROUD
IUP is poised to open its season tomorrow night at East Stroudsburg. The Crimson Hawks will be kicking off their season while the Warriors will be playing their second game, having lost last week to Pace University. While East Stroud is traditionally known as a team that puts points on...
