Buncombe County, NC

my40.tv

Cherokee touts benefits of EV school bus to other districts

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians showed off the state's first electric school bus on Thursday. The EBCI teamed up with Land-of-Sky Clean Vehicles Coalition to make it happen. The bus has actually been on the road since March. But school transportation directors from a...
CHEROKEE, NC
my40.tv

Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Mission Health announces $22 million in pay increases amid health care worker shortage

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health announced earlier this week it will be giving pay increases totaling $22 million for certain positions. Officials with Mission Health said Tuesday, Sept. 6 in its ongoing effort to retain and recruit workers during the ongoing national health care worker shortage, it will give additional pay increases for "key roles which support patient care."
HIGHLANDS, NC
my40.tv

Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Pet food donations needed at Asheville Humane Society

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society helps thousands of animals every year and now the agency needs the community's help. Community Solutions, Asheville Humane Society's community outreach program, has been providing pet food to community pets in need for a decade. Each year, Asheville Humane Society partners with more than 20 human food pantries throughout Buncombe County to distribute more than 110,000 pounds of food to cats and dogs in the community.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Several mountain school districts are touting their success in rebounding from COVID-19 pandemic learning impacts, evident in the state's performance grades for the 2021-22 school year. Mission Health announced this week that it will give current employees in certain positions, like all nurses, a combined $22 million...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

84-year-old man with dementia found safe

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE (12:26 p.m.) -- Authorities say John Poole has been found safe. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing man who suffers from dementia. John Terry Poole, age 84, was last seen Friday morning, Sept. 9 at around...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

