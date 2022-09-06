Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford Wife's Racy Photo
Few NFL figures, if any, won the offseason more on social media than Kelly Stafford. With the 2022 NFL regular season set to begin on Thursday night, let's take a look back at when Stafford set social media on fire following the Rams' Super Bowl rings ceremony. Kelly Stafford's racy...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Josh Allen’s crazy stiff arm
Ordinarily, the stiff arm is not something you see from quarterbacks. But at 6-foot-5 and nearly 240 pounds, Josh Allen is not an ordinary quarterback. That was something that the Los Angeles Rams and specifically, safety Nick Scott, learned the hard way on Thursday night. On their first possession of...
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
thecomeback.com
Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner
The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Gave Him a Renewed Purpose After His Divorce
Before every Texas Longhorns home game, you can find Loreal Sarkisian dressed to the nines on the field. For the "First Lady of Texas Football," Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium isn't just her runway. It's much more than that. Cowboy hat? Check. Longhorn bag? Check. It's hard not to notice...
Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury
An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
thecomeback.com
Former Packers player make it very clear he wants revenge
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith started every game for the team during the 2019 and 2020, earning Pro Bowl nods in each of the two seasons. But after his relationship with the team soured during the 2021 season, he signed with the division-rival Minnesota Vikings for a very simple reason: so he can get revenge twice a year.
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll has blunt reaction to Russell Wilson return
Former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson will be making his first start for the Denver Broncos in Seattle’s Lumen Field, where he’s played dozens of games in front of over 72,000 Seahawks fans. But when he returns with the Broncos on Monday night, he probably shouldn’t expect a warm welcome from The 12th Man.
Derek Carr, Raiders given huge update ahead of Week 1 that fans will love
All hands will be on deck for Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Sunday. In a recently released injury report of both teams ahead of the said matchup, the Raiders have zero names on their list. That means Derek Carr will have all the weapons the Raiders have ready to take on the Chargers, who have three names on their injury report.
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
thecomeback.com
NFL world laments absence of Cris Collinsworth’s slide
The slide onto camera has become as much a part of Cris Collinsworth’s broadcasting as anything. But on Thursday night’s NFL season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, it was absent. Immediately before the game, NBC cameras were panning around SoFi Stadium before they went...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
thecomeback.com
Rickie Fowler makes another change to team
There was a time when Rickie Fowler was on top of the golf world. However, his most recent years have been a struggle and the 2015 Players Championship winner has been making some major changes. In August, Fowler cut ties with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, whom he’d worked with since...
GOLF・
