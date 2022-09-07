Read full article on original website
Secret Witness offers reward in locating Virginia City cemetery vandalism suspect
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects involved with the vandalism of a cemetery in Virginia City. The Storey County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is asking for the public's...
Smoke from Mosquito Fire blankets northern Nevada causing poor air qualilty
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in California has made its way to northern Nevada causing poor air quality. As of 8 a.m. on Friday, air quality in the Reno-Sparks area was in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category. According to...
Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson to host State of City address on Sept. 12
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson is set to host his State of the City address on Sept. 12. During his video and live speech, Lawson will be joined by members of the Sparks City Council and will discuss the city's resiliency, vision, staff success and pandemic recovery.
Woman sentenced to minimum of eight years for DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was sentenced to a combined maximum term of 20 years in prison with parole eligibility after a minimum of 8 years has been served because of a car crash in downtown Reno that occurred in March. Twenty-eight year old...
Deadly crash slows traffic on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a crash involving two cars on Interstate 80 in Reno Thursday morning. The crash was reported on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 8. Trooper Amanda Powell with Nevada State Police...
Two men arrested for high-level drug trafficking in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men are facing multiple charges for high-level drug trafficking, the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) announced Thursday. RNU Detectives arrested Kerry "Fab" Williams, an ex-felon and convicted drug trafficker currently on parole for a previous trafficking conviction, and his associate James Plummer.
PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
18-year-old man behind bars for late night shooting in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An 18-year-old man is behind bars Thursday after Sparks Detectives identified him as the suspect of a late-night shooting in August. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) arrested Julian Lupercio-Trejo for shooting a victim multiple times at the intersection of Sullivan Lane and McCarran Blvd. on August 27.
