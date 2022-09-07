GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In the wee hours of Saturday morning, September 3, 2022 my daddy’s angel wings were ready and he took flight to his heavenly home. Leo Joseph Barreca, 93, with his daughter at his side, lost his battle with the demons of Vascular Dementia and most recently, Leukemia.

