Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with her daughter Sallie by her side at 11:00 a.m., while under the care of Nugent’s Convalescent Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, following a period of declining health. She was 74.
27 First News
Wilma Benton, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Benton, 92, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, in her home. Mrs. Benton was born December 5, 1929, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Peternac) Arbanas. She was a 1947 graduate of the former Penn...
27 First News
Roberta Jane Javorchik, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jane Javorchik, age 77, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her family, at her friend’s home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Jane was born January 12, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of James E. and Roberta B. Sample Conn. She was a...
27 First News
Marsha Dianne Barr, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha Dianne (Corsivo, Masters) Barr, 74, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Liverpool, New York, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:41 a.m. after an extended illness. Marsha was born July 8, 1948 in Syracuse, New York to Elizabeth (Griffin) Corsivo and Dominick. Corsivo. After...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
George Bosu, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Bosu passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Hospice. He was born in Salem, Ohio on September 13, 1933. George served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, assigned to the 376th Bombardment Wing 1951-1955. He...
27 First News
Janice Ruth Altman, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Ruth Altman, 85, of New Castle, passed away Friday morning, September 9, 2022, in Orchard Manor, Grove City. Mrs. Altman was born July 28, 1937, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Charles William “Bill” Owrey and Geraldine “Deanie” (McCann) Owrey.
27 First News
John D. Pelles, Sr., Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Pelles Sr., of Mercer passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. He was born April 15, 1938. In keeping with John’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley...
27 First News
Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, Akron, Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born on December 12, 1956 in Akron, Ohio to Karl and Elisabeth (Arthur) Lamka. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing and in his spare time he would visit different area flea markets. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Dorothy L. Schoenfeld, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. Schoenfeld, 86, of Canfield passed away Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Boardman Campus surrounded by her friends and family. Dorothy was born September 29, 1935, in Fairview, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert and Pauline (Mertland) Jack. She graduated...
27 First News
Errol S. Clemons, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Errol S. Clemons, known as EP & Errol the Pearl, 56 of Youngstown, transitioned from this life to his Heavenly home on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Mercy Health St Elizabeth Hospital. Errol S. Clemons was born September 23, 1965, the first born son to...
27 First News
Charles E. “Chuck” Courtney, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Chuck” Courtney, Jr., 51, formerly of Andover, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born July 3, 1971, in Chardon, Ohio, the oldest son of Charles and Sherry (Norred) Courtney.
27 First News
David Keith Brannan, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Keith Brannan, Sr., 36, died Wednesday afternoon September 7, 2022 at his home. He was born August 26, 1986 in Youngstown, a son of Randy A. Brannan and Susan R. Moening. Mr. Brannan was self-employed in construction and remodeling for 15 years. He enjoyed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
John Charles Thomas, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Thomas, 58, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack. John was born February 2, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Martha Rose Elchuck Thomas, and was a lifelong area...
27 First News
Warren T. Figulski, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren T. Figulski, 75, of Boardman, Ohio, beloved husband of Patricia for 55 years, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Warren was born November 26, 1946, in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania to the late Warren L. and Mildred...
27 First News
Leo Joseph Barreca, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In the wee hours of Saturday morning, September 3, 2022 my daddy’s angel wings were ready and he took flight to his heavenly home. Leo Joseph Barreca, 93, with his daughter at his side, lost his battle with the demons of Vascular Dementia and most recently, Leukemia.
27 First News
Karen J. (Braem) Hanousek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen J. Hanousek, 83, passed away early Monday morning, September 5, 2022 at Hospice House. A daughter of Paul and Mabel Hoffman Braem, she was born July 24, 1939 in Algoma, Wisconsin and raised in Tigerton, Wisconsin. Karen was a proud graduate of the University...
27 First News
Regina C. Donnelly, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Regina C. Donnelly, 91, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday morning, September 8, 2022, in Millcreek Community Hospital, Erie, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Donnelly was born July 19, 1931, in Sharon, the daughter of the late Francis and Carrie (Smith) Eberhardt. She attended the former St. Joseph’s Parochial...
27 First News
Anthony Carpenter, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Carpenter, 96, of Masury, Ohio, passed away late Friday morning, September 9, 2022, in the Lakes at Jefferson. Funeral arrangements will be announced by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.
27 First News
Robert B. Verzilli, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert B. Verzilli, 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 6. Family will have a service at a later date. Arrangements handled by Terry Cunningham Funeral Home.
27 First News
Mary Kay Wayland, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Wayland, 75, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Assumption Village Nursing Home. She was born September 6, 1946 in East Liverpool, a daughter of William Brooks and Mary Theodoria Baughman Jernigan. Mrs. Wayland was a music teacher for many years at numerous Catholic...
Comments / 0